What is the share price of Nahar Spinning Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Spinning Mills is ₹314.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Nahar Spinning Mills? The Nahar Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Spinning Mills? The market cap of Nahar Spinning Mills is ₹1,134.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nahar Spinning Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nahar Spinning Mills are ₹330.00 and ₹308.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nahar Spinning Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Spinning Mills is ₹349.95 and 52-week low of Nahar Spinning Mills is ₹150.00 as on .

How has the Nahar Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Nahar Spinning Mills has shown returns of 1.62% over the past day, 20.48% for the past month, 12.61% over 3 months, 45.18% over 1 year, 8.09% across 3 years, and -6.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nahar Spinning Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nahar Spinning Mills are 14.97 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global