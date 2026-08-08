Here's the live share price of Nahar Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nahar Spinning Mills has gained 45.18% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Virat Industries (-38.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Nahar Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|285.83
|310.56
|10
|282.17
|298.45
|20
|277.56
|287.57
|50
|269.54
|273.13
|100
|251.11
|256.79
|200
|222.75
|242.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nahar Spinning Mills saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,06,566
|0.58
|4.03
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Nahar Spinning Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Nahar Spinning Mills - NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND BOOK CLOSURE
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Nahar Spinning Mills - Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Nahar Spinning Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Nahar Spinning Mills - Demat Report For The Month Of July,2026
Source: Dion Global
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1980PLC004341 and registration number is 004341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3217.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Spinning Mills is ₹314.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nahar Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nahar Spinning Mills is ₹1,134.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nahar Spinning Mills are ₹330.00 and ₹308.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Spinning Mills is ₹349.95 and 52-week low of Nahar Spinning Mills is ₹150.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nahar Spinning Mills has shown returns of 1.62% over the past day, 20.48% for the past month, 12.61% over 3 months, 45.18% over 1 year, 8.09% across 3 years, and -6.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nahar Spinning Mills are 14.97 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global