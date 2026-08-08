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Nahar Spinning Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAHAR SPINNING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Nahar Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹314.45 Closed
1.62₹ 5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nahar Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹308.15₹330.00
₹314.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.00₹349.95
₹314.45
Open Price
₹330.00
Prev. Close
₹309.45
Volume
4,008

Source: Dion Global

Nahar Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nahar Spinning Mills has gained 45.18% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Virat Industries (-38.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Nahar Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Rupa & Company (-20.06%).

Nahar Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nahar Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5285.83310.56
10282.17298.45
20277.56287.57
50269.54273.13
100251.11256.79
200222.75242.16

Source: Dion Global

Nahar Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nahar Spinning Mills saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nahar Spinning Mills Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,06,5660.584.03

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Nahar Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTNahar Spinning Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTNahar Spinning Mills - NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND BOOK CLOSURE
Aug 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTNahar Spinning Mills - Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTNahar Spinning Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 03, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTNahar Spinning Mills - Demat Report For The Month Of July,2026

Source: Dion Global

About Nahar Spinning Mills

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1980PLC004341 and registration number is 004341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3217.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jawahar Lal Oswal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dinesh Oswal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gogna
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Kamal Oswal
    Director
  • Dr. Roshan Lal Behl
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Yash Paul Sachdeva
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anchal Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manisha Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vijay Asdhir
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nahar Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Nahar Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Spinning Mills is ₹314.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nahar Spinning Mills?

The Nahar Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Nahar Spinning Mills is ₹1,134.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nahar Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nahar Spinning Mills are ₹330.00 and ₹308.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nahar Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Spinning Mills is ₹349.95 and 52-week low of Nahar Spinning Mills is ₹150.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nahar Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nahar Spinning Mills has shown returns of 1.62% over the past day, 20.48% for the past month, 12.61% over 3 months, 45.18% over 1 year, 8.09% across 3 years, and -6.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nahar Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nahar Spinning Mills are 14.97 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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