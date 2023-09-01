Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|1,96,607
|0.07
|5.07
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1980PLC004341 and registration number is 004341. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3593.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹978.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. is 46.54 and PB ratio of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹271.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹375.95 and 52-week low of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹214.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.