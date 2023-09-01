Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.49
|10.92
|33.56
|44.75
|33.06
|376.36
|333.47
|-2.59
|-0.63
|73.45
|135.18
|111.67
|192.23
|-1.64
|3.29
|3.15
|27.26
|63.87
|13.48
|110.02
|20.79
|0.23
|28.75
|38.33
|43.69
|111.34
|291.06
|189.93
|0.94
|2.76
|56.95
|53.59
|71.13
|167.74
|-12.67
|2.10
|-0.50
|36.14
|111.52
|97.51
|162.88
|1.69
|0.84
|10.24
|34.85
|116.05
|77.53
|111.95
|34.25
|5.98
|-3.79
|-17.63
|21.68
|135.49
|281.16
|71.64
|7.07
|7.44
|17.17
|23.78
|41.20
|103.61
|18.25
|5.25
|9.57
|23.97
|29.65
|15.62
|54.17
|-57.17
|-11.96
|0.88
|-4.11
|22.95
|3.62
|18.11
|-60.96
|6.10
|0
|19.65
|22.34
|19.62
|23.65
|7.12
|10.87
|18.60
|15.91
|4.08
|-20.31
|96.15
|-10.53
|9.48
|3.47
|22.51
|42.93
|50.53
|131.97
|4.24
|23.24
|33.72
|52.88
|65.12
|45.11
|9.18
|-65.72
|3.17
|0
|18.18
|8.33
|-7.14
|54.76
|-47.15
|7.02
|-11.59
|-10.29
|7.02
|-66.48
|205.00
|205.00
|8.42
|11.96
|14.44
|7.29
|-1.90
|39.19
|8.42
|0
|50.00
|28.57
|38.46
|-10.00
|63.64
|50.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|3,16,176
|0.46
|53.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & Amalgamation
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TCPL Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1987PLC044505 and registration number is 044505. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other containers of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1076.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TCPL Packaging Ltd. is ₹1,739.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TCPL Packaging Ltd. is 14.48 and PB ratio of TCPL Packaging Ltd. is 3.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCPL Packaging Ltd. is ₹1,911.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCPL Packaging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCPL Packaging Ltd. is ₹1,948.00 and 52-week low of TCPL Packaging Ltd. is ₹1,56.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.