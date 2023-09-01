Follow Us

TCPL PACKAGING LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,911.40 Closed
0.132.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
TCPL Packaging Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,900.15₹1,945.00
₹1,911.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,056.00₹1,948.00
₹1,911.40
Open Price
₹1,934.95
Prev. Close
₹1,908.90
Volume
19,432

TCPL Packaging Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,941.28
  • R21,965.57
  • R31,986.13
  • Pivot
    1,920.72
  • S11,896.43
  • S21,875.87
  • S31,851.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,299.351,858.06
  • 101,260.81,827.95
  • 201,201.31,784.83
  • 501,250.171,686.47
  • 1001,089.341,597.33
  • 200894.331,474.5

TCPL Packaging Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

TCPL Packaging Ltd. Share Holdings

TCPL Packaging Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund3,16,1760.4653.81

TCPL Packaging Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & Amalgamation
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TCPL Packaging Ltd.

TCPL Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1987PLC044505 and registration number is 044505. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other containers of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1076.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K K Kanoria
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Saket Kanoria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S G Nanavati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Kanoria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishav Kanoria
    Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Harris
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rabindra Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Merchant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Sud
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Talati
    Independent Director

FAQs on TCPL Packaging Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TCPL Packaging Ltd.?

The market cap of TCPL Packaging Ltd. is ₹1,739.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TCPL Packaging Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TCPL Packaging Ltd. is 14.48 and PB ratio of TCPL Packaging Ltd. is 3.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TCPL Packaging Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCPL Packaging Ltd. is ₹1,911.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCPL Packaging Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCPL Packaging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCPL Packaging Ltd. is ₹1,948.00 and 52-week low of TCPL Packaging Ltd. is ₹1,56.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

