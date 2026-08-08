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TCPL Packaging Share Price

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BSE

TCPL PACKAGING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of TCPL Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,130.95 Closed
0.75₹ 23.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TCPL Packaging Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,130.95₹3,180.00
₹3,130.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,205.00₹3,585.00
₹3,130.95
Open Price
₹3,180.00
Prev. Close
₹3,107.65
Volume
25

Source: Dion Global

TCPL Packaging Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TCPL Packaging has declined 9.72% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, TCPL Packaging has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

TCPL Packaging Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TCPL Packaging Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,196.483,196.82
103,242.843,199.69
203,163.143,158.85
502,904.282,998.89
1002,724.382,894.87
2002,873.222,936.27

Source: Dion Global

TCPL Packaging Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TCPL Packaging saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.74%, while DII stake increased to 13.69%, FII holding fell to 1.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TCPL Packaging Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,42,4150.97190.58
75,0000.3822.25
1,0000.220.33

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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TCPL Packaging Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTTCPL Packaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTTCPL Packaging - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 18, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTTCPL Packaging - Letter To Shareholder
Jul 17, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTTCPL Packaging - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTTCPL Packaging - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About TCPL Packaging

TCPL Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1987PLC044505 and registration number is 044505. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1736.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Printing/Publishing/Stationery
  • Address
    Empire Mills Complex, 414, Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai Maharashtra 400013
  • Contact
    info@tcpl.in
    http://www.tcpl.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saket Kanoria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S G Nanavati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vidur Kanoria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Kanoria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishav Kanoria
    Director
  • Mr. Aniket S Talati
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Harris
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarang Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Razdan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Andreas Blaschke
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on TCPL Packaging Share Price

What is the share price of TCPL Packaging?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCPL Packaging is ₹3,130.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TCPL Packaging?

The TCPL Packaging is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TCPL Packaging?

The market cap of TCPL Packaging is ₹2,849.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TCPL Packaging?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TCPL Packaging are ₹3,180.00 and ₹3,130.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCPL Packaging?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCPL Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCPL Packaging is ₹3,585.00 and 52-week low of TCPL Packaging is ₹2,205.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TCPL Packaging performed historically in terms of returns?

The TCPL Packaging has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, 10.56% for the past month, 11.93% over 3 months, -9.72% over 1 year, 23.54% across 3 years, and 41.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TCPL Packaging?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCPL Packaging are 29.13 and 3.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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