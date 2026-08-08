Here's the live share price of TCPL Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TCPL Packaging has declined 9.72% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, TCPL Packaging has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,196.48
|3,196.82
|10
|3,242.84
|3,199.69
|20
|3,163.14
|3,158.85
|50
|2,904.28
|2,998.89
|100
|2,724.38
|2,894.87
|200
|2,873.22
|2,936.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TCPL Packaging saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.74%, while DII stake increased to 13.69%, FII holding fell to 1.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,42,415
|0.97
|190.58
|75,000
|0.38
|22.25
|1,000
|0.22
|0.33
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|TCPL Packaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|TCPL Packaging - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 18, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|TCPL Packaging - Letter To Shareholder
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|TCPL Packaging - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|TCPL Packaging - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
TCPL Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1987PLC044505 and registration number is 044505. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1736.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCPL Packaging is ₹3,130.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TCPL Packaging is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TCPL Packaging is ₹2,849.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TCPL Packaging are ₹3,180.00 and ₹3,130.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCPL Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCPL Packaging is ₹3,585.00 and 52-week low of TCPL Packaging is ₹2,205.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TCPL Packaging has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, 10.56% for the past month, 11.93% over 3 months, -9.72% over 1 year, 23.54% across 3 years, and 41.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCPL Packaging are 29.13 and 3.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.80 per annum.
Source: Dion Global