What is the Market Cap of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is ₹1,356.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is -12.16 and PB ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is 2.35 as on .

What is the share price of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is ₹51.95 as on .