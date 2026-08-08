What is the share price of Indo Rama Synthetics (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is ₹59.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Indo Rama Synthetics (India)? The Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Rama Synthetics (India)? The market cap of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is ₹1,544.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Rama Synthetics (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are ₹61.80 and ₹58.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Rama Synthetics (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Rama Synthetics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is ₹74.94 and 52-week low of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is ₹28.70 as on .

How has the Indo Rama Synthetics (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Indo Rama Synthetics (India) has shown returns of -2.26% over the past day, 23.26% for the past month, 50.68% over 3 months, 16.07% over 1 year, 7.64% across 3 years, and 2.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are 9.58 and 2.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global