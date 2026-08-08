Here's the live share price of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) has gained 16.07% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), RSWM (34.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.4
|60.44
|10
|52.24
|57.05
|20
|50.47
|53.56
|50
|47.02
|48.69
|100
|41.34
|45.64
|200
|45.26
|44.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.92%, FII holding fell to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Indo Rama Synth. - Outcome Board Meeting
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Indo Rama Synth. - Submission Of Financial Results
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:29 AM IST IST
|Indo Rama Synth. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Indo Rama Synth. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Indo Rama Synth. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MH1986PLC166615 and registration number is 166615. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament staple fibre not textured. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4518.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 261.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is ₹59.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is ₹1,544.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are ₹61.80 and ₹58.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Rama Synthetics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is ₹74.94 and 52-week low of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is ₹28.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Rama Synthetics (India) has shown returns of -2.26% over the past day, 23.26% for the past month, 50.68% over 3 months, 16.07% over 1 year, 7.64% across 3 years, and 2.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are 9.58 and 2.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global