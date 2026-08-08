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Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Share Price

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BSE

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.14 Closed
-2.26₹ -1.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.90₹61.80
₹59.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.70₹74.94
₹59.14
Open Price
₹59.65
Prev. Close
₹60.51
Volume
19,948

Source: Dion Global

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) has gained 16.07% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), RSWM (34.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.460.44
1052.2457.05
2050.4753.56
5047.0248.69
10041.3445.64
20045.2644.99

Source: Dion Global

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.92%, FII holding fell to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTIndo Rama Synth. - Outcome Board Meeting
Jul 29, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTIndo Rama Synth. - Submission Of Financial Results
Jul 28, 2026, 03:29 AM IST ISTIndo Rama Synth. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 24, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTIndo Rama Synth. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 10, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTIndo Rama Synth. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Indo Rama Synthetics (India)

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MH1986PLC166615 and registration number is 166615. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament staple fibre not textured. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4518.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 261.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Om Prakash Lohia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Lohia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Thapliyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Ranjana Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Dhanendra Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmpal Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Capoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Indo Rama Synthetics (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is ₹59.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo Rama Synthetics (India)?

The Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Rama Synthetics (India)?

The market cap of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is ₹1,544.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Rama Synthetics (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are ₹61.80 and ₹58.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Rama Synthetics (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Rama Synthetics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is ₹74.94 and 52-week low of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is ₹28.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indo Rama Synthetics (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo Rama Synthetics (India) has shown returns of -2.26% over the past day, 23.26% for the past month, 50.68% over 3 months, 16.07% over 1 year, 7.64% across 3 years, and 2.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are 9.58 and 2.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) News

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