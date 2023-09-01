Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MH1986PLC166615 and registration number is 166615. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament staple fibre not textured. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3901.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 261.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is ₹1,356.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is -12.16 and PB ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is ₹51.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is ₹68.90 and 52-week low of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is ₹36.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.