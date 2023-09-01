Follow Us

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. Share Price

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹51.95 Closed
1.560.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.95₹53.15
₹51.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.30₹68.90
₹51.95
Open Price
₹51.15
Prev. Close
₹51.15
Volume
2,51,744

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R153.08
  • R254.22
  • R355.28
  • Pivot
    52.02
  • S150.88
  • S249.82
  • S348.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.150.51
  • 1058.3448.92
  • 2057.8547.53
  • 5059.9746.67
  • 10062.146.9
  • 20067.6249.21

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.2511.0023.1011.48-17.28174.14101.36
7.161.0547.9458.845.76566.31319.13
4.329.3927.2927.97-7.73-16.86-16.86
5.495.2114.6330.81-14.06274.4935.68
7.549.760.8622.9440.82368.18311.23
11.699.2012.9718.154.40-12.69-12.69

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MH1986PLC166615 and registration number is 166615. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament staple fibre not textured. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3901.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 261.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Om Prakash Lohia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Lohia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemant Balkrishna Bal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dharmpal Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Jyoti Khaitan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ranjana Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhanendra Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is ₹1,356.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is -12.16 and PB ratio of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is ₹51.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is ₹68.90 and 52-week low of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd. is ₹36.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

