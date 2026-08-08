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Repro India Share Price

NSE
BSE

REPRO INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Repro India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹371.00 Closed
-2.74₹ -10.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Repro India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹366.00₹376.95
₹371.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹307.60₹596.00
₹371.00
Open Price
₹372.00
Prev. Close
₹381.45
Volume
2,142

Source: Dion Global

Repro India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Repro India has declined 27.48% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Repro India has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Repro India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Repro India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5381.39382.43
10375.42379.54
20371.63375.24
50366.77371.07
100365.08378.7
200417.96407.05

Source: Dion Global

Repro India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Repro India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.26%, FII holding rose to 9.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Repro India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTRepro India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTRepro India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTRepro India - Analyst Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTRepro India - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTRepro India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Repro India

Repro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH1993PLC071431 and registration number is 071431. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing of magazines and other periodicals, books and brochures, maps, atlases, posters etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Vohra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeev Vohra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Dhruve
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Vohra
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Batra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dushyant Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arindam Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Divya Krishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Asher
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Repro India Share Price

What is the share price of Repro India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Repro India is ₹371.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Repro India?

The Repro India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Repro India?

The market cap of Repro India is ₹532.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Repro India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Repro India are ₹376.95 and ₹366.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Repro India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Repro India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Repro India is ₹596.00 and 52-week low of Repro India is ₹307.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Repro India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Repro India has shown returns of -2.74% over the past day, 0.28% for the past month, -3.26% over 3 months, -27.48% over 1 year, -21.05% across 3 years, and -1.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Repro India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Repro India are 5.43 and 1.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Repro India News

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