Repro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH1993PLC071431 and registration number is 071431. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing of magazines and other periodicals, books and brochures, maps, atlases, posters etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.