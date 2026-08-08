What is the share price of Repro India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Repro India is ₹371.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Repro India? The Repro India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Repro India? The market cap of Repro India is ₹532.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Repro India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Repro India are ₹376.95 and ₹366.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Repro India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Repro India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Repro India is ₹596.00 and 52-week low of Repro India is ₹307.60 as on .

How has the Repro India performed historically in terms of returns? The Repro India has shown returns of -2.74% over the past day, 0.28% for the past month, -3.26% over 3 months, -27.48% over 1 year, -21.05% across 3 years, and -1.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Repro India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Repro India are 5.43 and 1.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global