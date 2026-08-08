Here's the live share price of Repro India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Repro India has declined 27.48% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Repro India has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|381.39
|382.43
|10
|375.42
|379.54
|20
|371.63
|375.24
|50
|366.77
|371.07
|100
|365.08
|378.7
|200
|417.96
|407.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Repro India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.26%, FII holding rose to 9.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Repro India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Repro India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Repro India - Analyst Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Repro India - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Repro India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Repro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH1993PLC071431 and registration number is 071431. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing of magazines and other periodicals, books and brochures, maps, atlases, posters etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Repro India is ₹371.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Repro India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Repro India is ₹532.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Repro India are ₹376.95 and ₹366.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Repro India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Repro India is ₹596.00 and 52-week low of Repro India is ₹307.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Repro India has shown returns of -2.74% over the past day, 0.28% for the past month, -3.26% over 3 months, -27.48% over 1 year, -21.05% across 3 years, and -1.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Repro India are 5.43 and 1.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global