Repro India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REPRO INDIA LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹831.90 Closed
-2.55-21.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Repro India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹823.00₹861.15
₹831.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹336.60₹892.80
₹831.90
Open Price
₹840.00
Prev. Close
₹853.70
Volume
13,710

Repro India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1851.77
  • R2872.53
  • R3883.92
  • Pivot
    840.38
  • S1819.62
  • S2808.23
  • S3787.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5453.06844.78
  • 10450.29837.93
  • 20448.8818.14
  • 50466.25750.53
  • 100427.72658.88
  • 200436.02567.37

Repro India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

Repro India Ltd. Share Holdings

Repro India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Repro India Ltd.

Repro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH1993PLC071431 and registration number is 071431. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing of magazines and other periodicals, books and brochures, maps, atlases, posters etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Vohra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeev Vohra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Dhruve
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Vohra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ullal R Bhat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dushyant Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mahalakshmi Ramadorai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Batra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Repro India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Repro India Ltd.?

The market cap of Repro India Ltd. is ₹1,102.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Repro India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Repro India Ltd. is 133.45 and PB ratio of Repro India Ltd. is 4.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Repro India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Repro India Ltd. is ₹831.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Repro India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Repro India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Repro India Ltd. is ₹892.80 and 52-week low of Repro India Ltd. is ₹336.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

