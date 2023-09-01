Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Repro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22200MH1993PLC071431 and registration number is 071431. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing of magazines and other periodicals, books and brochures, maps, atlases, posters etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Repro India Ltd. is ₹1,102.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Repro India Ltd. is 133.45 and PB ratio of Repro India Ltd. is 4.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Repro India Ltd. is ₹831.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Repro India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Repro India Ltd. is ₹892.80 and 52-week low of Repro India Ltd. is ₹336.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.