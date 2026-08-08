Here's the live share price of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers has declined 1.54% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|151.17
|152.87
|10
|150.19
|151.5
|20
|147.41
|149.63
|50
|146.67
|147.5
|100
|143.91
|145.95
|200
|143.75
|147.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.53%, FII holding rose to 5.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|26,38,463
|0.41
|38.81
|16,00,000
|0.34
|23.54
|5,69,249
|0.44
|8.37
|5,64,812
|0.01
|8.31
|3,50,000
|0.32
|5.15
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|T Nadu Newsprint - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026 For Unaudited Financi
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|T Nadu Newsprint - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|T Nadu Newsprint - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|T Nadu Newsprint - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|T Nadu Newsprint - Integrated Governance For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22121TN1979PLC007799 and registration number is 007799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper rolls not further processed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4644.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is ₹156.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is ₹1,085.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers are ₹158.75 and ₹155.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is ₹179.15 and 52-week low of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is ₹121.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 8.62% for the past month, -0.32% over 3 months, -1.54% over 1 year, -9.67% across 3 years, and 0.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers are 4.38 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global