Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹258.80 Closed
3.198
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹247.60₹262.50
₹258.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.00₹283.90
₹258.80
Open Price
₹251.25
Prev. Close
₹250.80
Volume
8,39,265

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1264.47
  • R2270.93
  • R3279.37
  • Pivot
    256.03
  • S1249.57
  • S2241.13
  • S3234.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5238.54256.27
  • 10238.07253.47
  • 20233.26244
  • 50242.6231.3
  • 100220.21228.18
  • 200189.8225.74

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. Share Holdings

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan16,27,0360.1634.35
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund16,05,4040.7433.89
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan6,00,0000.3512.67
Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund5,69,5631.2312.02
Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund5,00,0000.8510.56
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan1,50,0000.283.17

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22121TN1979PLC007799 and registration number is 007799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4020.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. M Sai Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harmander Singh
    Director
  • Mr. V Chandrasekaran
    Director
  • Mr. Soundara Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. P B Santhanakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. M Arumugam
    Director
  • Mr. N Muruganandam
    Director

FAQs on Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd.?

The market cap of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is ₹1,791.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is 3.93 and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is ₹258.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is ₹283.90 and 52-week low of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is ₹200.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data