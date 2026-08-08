What is the share price of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is ₹156.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers? The Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers? The market cap of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is ₹1,085.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers are ₹158.75 and ₹155.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is ₹179.15 and 52-week low of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is ₹121.05 as on .

How has the Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers performed historically in terms of returns? The Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 8.62% for the past month, -0.32% over 3 months, -1.54% over 1 year, -9.67% across 3 years, and 0.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers are 4.38 and 0.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global