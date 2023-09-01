Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|16,27,036
|0.16
|34.35
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|16,05,404
|0.74
|33.89
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|6,00,000
|0.35
|12.67
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund
|5,69,563
|1.23
|12.02
|Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund
|5,00,000
|0.85
|10.56
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan
|1,50,000
|0.28
|3.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22121TN1979PLC007799 and registration number is 007799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4020.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is ₹1,791.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is 3.93 and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is ₹258.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is ₹283.90 and 52-week low of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is ₹200.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.