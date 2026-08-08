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Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Share Price

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BSE

TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹156.90 Closed
-0.06₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.35₹158.75
₹156.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.05₹179.15
₹156.90
Open Price
₹158.75
Prev. Close
₹157.00
Volume
6,231

Source: Dion Global

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers has declined 1.54% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5151.17152.87
10150.19151.5
20147.41149.63
50146.67147.5
100143.91145.95
200143.75147.38

Source: Dion Global

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.53%, FII holding rose to 5.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
26,38,4630.4138.81
16,00,0000.3423.54
5,69,2490.448.37
5,64,8120.018.31
3,50,0000.325.15

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTT Nadu Newsprint - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026 For Unaudited Financi
Aug 03, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTT Nadu Newsprint - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTT Nadu Newsprint - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTT Nadu Newsprint - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 23, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTT Nadu Newsprint - Integrated Governance For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers

Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22121TN1979PLC007799 and registration number is 007799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper rolls not further processed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4644.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sandeep Saxena
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. V Arun Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Pratik Tayal
    Director
  • Mr. T Anabalagan
    Director
  • Dr. N Sundaradevan
    Director
  • Mr. M Arumugam
    Director
  • Mr. P B Santhanakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. M Sathiyavathy
    Director

FAQs on Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Share Price

What is the share price of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is ₹156.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers?

The Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers?

The market cap of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is ₹1,085.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers are ₹158.75 and ₹155.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is ₹179.15 and 52-week low of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers is ₹121.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 8.62% for the past month, -0.32% over 3 months, -1.54% over 1 year, -9.67% across 3 years, and 0.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers are 4.38 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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