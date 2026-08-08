What is the share price of Kokuyo Camlin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kokuyo Camlin is ₹84.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Kokuyo Camlin? The Kokuyo Camlin is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kokuyo Camlin? The market cap of Kokuyo Camlin is ₹851.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kokuyo Camlin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kokuyo Camlin are ₹88.50 and ₹84.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kokuyo Camlin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kokuyo Camlin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kokuyo Camlin is ₹128.45 and 52-week low of Kokuyo Camlin is ₹70.00 as on .

How has the Kokuyo Camlin performed historically in terms of returns? The Kokuyo Camlin has shown returns of -5.6% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, -10.06% over 3 months, -24.0% over 1 year, -19.01% across 3 years, and 3.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kokuyo Camlin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kokuyo Camlin are 0.00 and 3.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global