Here's the live share price of Kokuyo Camlin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kokuyo Camlin has declined 24.00% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Kokuyo Camlin has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84.78
|86.02
|10
|84.76
|85.56
|20
|85.44
|85.67
|50
|85.98
|86.13
|100
|85.28
|86.83
|200
|88.59
|91.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kokuyo Camlin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:57 PM IST IST
|Kokuyo Camlin - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:45 AM IST IST
|Kokuyo Camlin - Proceedings Of 79Th Annual General Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Kokuyo Camlin - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 6Th August, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:38 AM IST IST
|Kokuyo Camlin - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Kokuyo Camlin - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24223MH1946PLC005434 and registration number is 005434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of stationary articles such as pens and pencils of all kinds whether or not mechanical, pencil leads, date, sealing or numbering stamps, hand-operated devices for printing or embossing labels, hand printing sets, prepared typewriter ribbons and inked pads, globes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 805.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kokuyo Camlin is ₹84.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kokuyo Camlin is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kokuyo Camlin is ₹851.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kokuyo Camlin are ₹88.50 and ₹84.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kokuyo Camlin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kokuyo Camlin is ₹128.45 and 52-week low of Kokuyo Camlin is ₹70.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kokuyo Camlin has shown returns of -5.6% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, -10.06% over 3 months, -24.0% over 1 year, -19.01% across 3 years, and 3.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kokuyo Camlin are 0.00 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global