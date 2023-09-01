Name
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24223MH1946PLC005434 and registration number is 005434. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 508.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is ₹1,509.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is 43.8 and PB ratio of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is 5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is ₹150.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is ₹66.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.