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Kokuyo Camlin Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOKUYO CAMLIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kokuyo Camlin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.85 Closed
-5.60₹ -5.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kokuyo Camlin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.50₹88.50
₹84.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.00₹128.45
₹84.85
Open Price
₹88.50
Prev. Close
₹89.88
Volume
23,103

Source: Dion Global

Kokuyo Camlin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kokuyo Camlin has declined 24.00% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Kokuyo Camlin has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Kokuyo Camlin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kokuyo Camlin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
584.7886.02
1084.7685.56
2085.4485.67
5085.9886.13
10085.2886.83
20088.5991.35

Source: Dion Global

Kokuyo Camlin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kokuyo Camlin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kokuyo Camlin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:57 PM IST ISTKokuyo Camlin - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 06:45 AM IST ISTKokuyo Camlin - Proceedings Of 79Th Annual General Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTKokuyo Camlin - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 6Th August, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 02:38 AM IST ISTKokuyo Camlin - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTKokuyo Camlin - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kokuyo Camlin

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24223MH1946PLC005434 and registration number is 005434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of stationary articles such as pens and pencils of all kinds whether or not mechanical, pencil leads, date, sealing or numbering stamps, hand-operated devices for printing or embossing labels, hand printing sets, prepared typewriter ribbons and inked pads, globes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 805.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Dandekar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Masaharu Inoue
    Senior Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Shriram Dandekar
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Satish Veerappa
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Takashi Itoguchi
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nandini Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Naho Shigeta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naganath Subramanian Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tomoya Okada
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kokuyo Camlin Share Price

What is the share price of Kokuyo Camlin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kokuyo Camlin is ₹84.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kokuyo Camlin?

The Kokuyo Camlin is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kokuyo Camlin?

The market cap of Kokuyo Camlin is ₹851.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kokuyo Camlin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kokuyo Camlin are ₹88.50 and ₹84.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kokuyo Camlin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kokuyo Camlin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kokuyo Camlin is ₹128.45 and 52-week low of Kokuyo Camlin is ₹70.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kokuyo Camlin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kokuyo Camlin has shown returns of -5.6% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, -10.06% over 3 months, -24.0% over 1 year, -19.01% across 3 years, and 3.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kokuyo Camlin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kokuyo Camlin are 0.00 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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