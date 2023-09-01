Follow Us

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. Share Price

KOKUYO CAMLIN LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹150.50 Closed
-0.13-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.75₹152.75
₹150.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.60₹165.00
₹150.50
Open Price
₹150.70
Prev. Close
₹150.70
Volume
57,574

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1152.92
  • R2155.83
  • R3158.92
  • Pivot
    149.83
  • S1146.92
  • S2143.83
  • S3140.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.79148.81
  • 1070.06148.5
  • 2069.93147.34
  • 5072.78137.22
  • 10066.16121.64
  • 20064.61104.25

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. Share Holdings

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Kokuyo Camlin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:47 PM

About Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24223MH1946PLC005434 and registration number is 005434. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 508.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Dandekar
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Koji Higashiguchi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shriram Dandekar
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nobuchika Doi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yasuyuki Kanebako
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shishir Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sriram Venkataraman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nandini Chopra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.?

The market cap of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is ₹1,509.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is 43.8 and PB ratio of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is 5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is ₹150.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. is ₹66.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

