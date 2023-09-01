What is the Market Cap of Pakka Ltd.? The market cap of Pakka Ltd. is ₹703.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pakka Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pakka Ltd. is 12.65 and PB ratio of Pakka Ltd. is 3.3 as on .

What is the share price of Pakka Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pakka Ltd. is ₹184.80 as on .