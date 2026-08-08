What is the share price of Pakka? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pakka is ₹71.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Pakka? The Pakka is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pakka? The market cap of Pakka is ₹341.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pakka? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pakka are ₹72.54 and ₹71.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pakka? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pakka stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pakka is ₹195.20 and 52-week low of Pakka is ₹69.05 as on .

How has the Pakka performed historically in terms of returns? The Pakka has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -4.5% for the past month, -24.42% over 3 months, -62.03% over 1 year, -19.08% across 3 years, and -4.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pakka? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pakka are 51.49 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global