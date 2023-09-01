Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
|-1.34
|-2.35
|5.81
|5.22
|-7.18
|88.17
|-5.55
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Resultsk, F. Dividend & A.G.M.
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Yash Pakka Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231UP1981PLC005294 and registration number is 005294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 291.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pakka Ltd. is ₹703.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pakka Ltd. is 12.65 and PB ratio of Pakka Ltd. is 3.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pakka Ltd. is ₹184.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pakka Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pakka Ltd. is ₹197.50 and 52-week low of Pakka Ltd. is ₹88.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.