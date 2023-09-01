Follow Us

PAKKA LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹184.80 Closed
4.768.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Pakka Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹176.55₹186.80
₹184.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.05₹197.50
₹184.80
Open Price
₹177.30
Prev. Close
₹176.40
Volume
84,512

Pakka Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1190.22
  • R2193.63
  • R3200.47
  • Pivot
    183.38
  • S1179.97
  • S2173.13
  • S3169.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.8180.03
  • 10118.14175.36
  • 20114.67163.19
  • 50110.13142.59
  • 10098.23128.31
  • 20090.64116.44

Pakka Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47
-1.34-2.355.815.22-7.1888.17-5.55

Pakka Ltd. Share Holdings

Pakka Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Resultsk, F. Dividend & A.G.M.
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Pakka Ltd.

Yash Pakka Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231UP1981PLC005294 and registration number is 005294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 291.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Vasant Dhobale
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ved Krishna
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Jagdeep Hira
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manjula Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Ms. Kimberly Ann McArthur
    Director
  • Dr. Indroneel Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Basant Kumar Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Kapoor
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Pakka Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pakka Ltd.?

The market cap of Pakka Ltd. is ₹703.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pakka Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pakka Ltd. is 12.65 and PB ratio of Pakka Ltd. is 3.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pakka Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pakka Ltd. is ₹184.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pakka Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pakka Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pakka Ltd. is ₹197.50 and 52-week low of Pakka Ltd. is ₹88.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

