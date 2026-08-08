Here's the live share price of Pakka along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pakka has declined 62.03% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Pakka has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.78
|71.81
|10
|71.23
|71.71
|20
|72.17
|72.81
|50
|78.58
|77.5
|100
|84.72
|84.49
|200
|96.71
|102.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pakka remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.03%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|30,12,376
|0.35
|24.6
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:57 AM IST IST
|Pakka - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 - Civil Recovery Suit And Connected Proceedings Involving Mr. Yogesh Kumar / Direct So
|Aug 03, 2026, 03:35 AM IST IST
|Pakka - Update on board meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 03:32 AM IST IST
|Pakka - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
|Jul 18, 2026, 04:36 AM IST IST
|Pakka - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Pakka - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Pakka Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231UP1981PLC005294 and registration number is 005294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 355.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pakka is ₹71.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pakka is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pakka is ₹341.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pakka are ₹72.54 and ₹71.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pakka stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pakka is ₹195.20 and 52-week low of Pakka is ₹69.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pakka has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -4.5% for the past month, -24.42% over 3 months, -62.03% over 1 year, -19.08% across 3 years, and -4.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pakka are 51.49 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global