Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Pakka Share Price

NSE
BSE

PAKKA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paper
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Pakka along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.57 Closed
-0.61₹ -0.44
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pakka Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.57₹72.54
₹71.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.05₹195.20
₹71.57
Open Price
₹72.30
Prev. Close
₹72.01
Volume
1,588

Source: Dion Global

Pakka Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pakka has declined 62.03% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Pakka has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Pakka Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pakka Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.7871.81
1071.2371.71
2072.1772.81
5078.5877.5
10084.7284.49
20096.71102.82

Source: Dion Global

Pakka Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pakka remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.03%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pakka Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
30,12,3760.3524.6

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Pakka Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:57 AM IST ISTPakka - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 - Civil Recovery Suit And Connected Proceedings Involving Mr. Yogesh Kumar / Direct So
Aug 03, 2026, 03:35 AM IST ISTPakka - Update on board meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 03:32 AM IST ISTPakka - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
Jul 18, 2026, 04:36 AM IST ISTPakka - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTPakka - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Pakka

Pakka Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231UP1981PLC005294 and registration number is 005294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 355.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Vasant Dhobale
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ved Krishna
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Ghosh
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manjula Jhunjhunwala
    Promoter Director
  • Ms. Kimberly Ann McArthur
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Kapoor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinika Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Basant Kumar Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Ranjan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ann Kay Warrington
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Krantikumar Dharmadhikary
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pakka Share Price

What is the share price of Pakka?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pakka is ₹71.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pakka?

The Pakka is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pakka?

The market cap of Pakka is ₹341.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pakka?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pakka are ₹72.54 and ₹71.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pakka?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pakka stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pakka is ₹195.20 and 52-week low of Pakka is ₹69.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pakka performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pakka has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -4.5% for the past month, -24.42% over 3 months, -62.03% over 1 year, -19.08% across 3 years, and -4.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pakka?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pakka are 51.49 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pakka News

More Pakka News
Market Pulse