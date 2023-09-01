Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
|-7.17
|44.10
|228.85
|495.82
|468.74
|382.14
|382.14
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51494PB2008PLC032059 and registration number is 032059. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 904.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is ₹1,554.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is 12.43 and PB ratio of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is 2.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is ₹749.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is ₹918.00 and 52-week low of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is ₹530.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.