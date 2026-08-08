Here's the live share price of Monte Carlo Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Monte Carlo Fashions has declined 10.00% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Monte Carlo Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|531.45
|523.27
|10
|535.14
|528.9
|20
|537.23
|534.58
|50
|544.9
|542.59
|100
|542.69
|554.3
|200
|603.07
|578.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Monte Carlo Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.57%, FII holding fell to 1.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:22 PM IST IST
|Monte Carlo Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:11 AM IST IST
|Monte Carlo Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:36 AM IST IST
|Monte Carlo Fashions - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Monte Carlo Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Monte Carlo Fashions - Approval For Investment In Wholly Owned Subsidary- MCFL Energy Projects Pvt Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51494PB2008PLC032059 and registration number is 032059. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1275.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monte Carlo Fashions is ₹501.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Monte Carlo Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Monte Carlo Fashions is ₹1,039.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Monte Carlo Fashions are ₹503.10 and ₹494.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monte Carlo Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monte Carlo Fashions is ₹865.00 and 52-week low of Monte Carlo Fashions is ₹465.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Monte Carlo Fashions has shown returns of 0.39% over the past day, -8.13% for the past month, -14.85% over 3 months, -10.0% over 1 year, -17.67% across 3 years, and 6.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monte Carlo Fashions are 9.91 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.99 per annum.
Source: Dion Global