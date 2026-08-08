What is the share price of Monte Carlo Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monte Carlo Fashions is ₹501.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Monte Carlo Fashions? The Monte Carlo Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Monte Carlo Fashions? The market cap of Monte Carlo Fashions is ₹1,039.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Monte Carlo Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Monte Carlo Fashions are ₹503.10 and ₹494.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monte Carlo Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monte Carlo Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monte Carlo Fashions is ₹865.00 and 52-week low of Monte Carlo Fashions is ₹465.00 as on .

How has the Monte Carlo Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Monte Carlo Fashions has shown returns of 0.39% over the past day, -8.13% for the past month, -14.85% over 3 months, -10.0% over 1 year, -17.67% across 3 years, and 6.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Monte Carlo Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monte Carlo Fashions are 9.91 and 1.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global