MONTE CARLO FASHIONS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹749.60 Closed
-0.46-3.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹745.05₹755.00
₹749.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹530.00₹918.00
₹749.60
Open Price
₹755.00
Prev. Close
₹753.05
Volume
37,368

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1755.18
  • R2760.07
  • R3765.13
  • Pivot
    750.12
  • S1745.23
  • S2740.17
  • S3735.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5718.68756.12
  • 10719761.24
  • 20734.84775.12
  • 50791.48786.63
  • 100742.28767.19
  • 200646.62732.04

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. Share Holdings

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Updates
    Monte Carlo Fashions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'investment in Monte Carlo Home Textiles Limited (MCHTL), Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company'.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 04:48 PM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Monte Carlo Fashions Limited has informed the Exchange about Link of Recording
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:26 AM

About Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51494PB2008PLC032059 and registration number is 032059. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 904.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jawahar Lal Oswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ruchika Oswal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monica Oswal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Oswal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gogna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Singh Chatha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Kumar Misra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Amrik Singh Sohi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manisha Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Suresh Kumar Singla
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Roshan Lal Behl
    Additional Director

FAQs on Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.?

The market cap of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is ₹1,554.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is 12.43 and PB ratio of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is 2.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is ₹749.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is ₹918.00 and 52-week low of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is ₹530.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

