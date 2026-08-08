Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Monte Carlo Fashions Share Price

NSE
BSE

MONTE CARLO FASHIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Monte Carlo Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹501.20 Closed
0.39₹ 1.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Monte Carlo Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹494.65₹503.10
₹501.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹465.00₹865.00
₹501.20
Open Price
₹500.20
Prev. Close
₹499.25
Volume
6,489

Source: Dion Global

Monte Carlo Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Monte Carlo Fashions has declined 10.00% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Monte Carlo Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Monte Carlo Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Monte Carlo Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5531.45523.27
10535.14528.9
20537.23534.58
50544.9542.59
100542.69554.3
200603.07578.48

Source: Dion Global

Monte Carlo Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Monte Carlo Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.57%, FII holding fell to 1.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Monte Carlo Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:22 PM IST ISTMonte Carlo Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 04:11 AM IST ISTMonte Carlo Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 06, 2026, 02:36 AM IST ISTMonte Carlo Fashions - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTMonte Carlo Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTMonte Carlo Fashions - Approval For Investment In Wholly Owned Subsidary- MCFL Energy Projects Pvt Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Monte Carlo Fashions

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51494PB2008PLC032059 and registration number is 032059. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1275.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jawahar Lal Oswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ruchika Oswal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monica Oswal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Oswal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gogna
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Roshan Lal Behl
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manikant Prasad Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parvinder Singh Pruthi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anchal Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Yash Paul Sachdeva
    Independent Director

FAQs on Monte Carlo Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Monte Carlo Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monte Carlo Fashions is ₹501.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Monte Carlo Fashions?

The Monte Carlo Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Monte Carlo Fashions?

The market cap of Monte Carlo Fashions is ₹1,039.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Monte Carlo Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Monte Carlo Fashions are ₹503.10 and ₹494.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monte Carlo Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monte Carlo Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monte Carlo Fashions is ₹865.00 and 52-week low of Monte Carlo Fashions is ₹465.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Monte Carlo Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Monte Carlo Fashions has shown returns of 0.39% over the past day, -8.13% for the past month, -14.85% over 3 months, -10.0% over 1 year, -17.67% across 3 years, and 6.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Monte Carlo Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monte Carlo Fashions are 9.91 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Monte Carlo Fashions News

More Monte Carlo Fashions News
Market Pulse