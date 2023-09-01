Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.76
|12.93
|15.98
|31.42
|47.09
|171.90
|8.58
|-0.86
|8.27
|11.80
|-4.90
|-13.42
|286.44
|124.62
|0.36
|26.60
|16.99
|27.70
|-1.43
|220.27
|69.06
|3.97
|18.99
|15.02
|28.21
|11.10
|114.76
|45.93
|0.38
|5.18
|1.52
|6.06
|-8.64
|111.64
|-6.78
|-1.35
|20.09
|14.74
|23.56
|0.66
|111.35
|-14.81
|-11.84
|-0.45
|25.31
|56.15
|88.78
|295.80
|321.01
|-2.43
|17.82
|16.10
|12.40
|12.49
|10.17
|80.87
|-0.82
|6.13
|10.93
|13.21
|-25.60
|81.37
|-12.89
|6.28
|20.62
|22.44
|55.29
|-7.62
|66.91
|-27.29
|0.27
|16.00
|33.69
|26.09
|10.56
|266.02
|68.30
|-2.99
|11.09
|16.13
|25.10
|8.85
|237.50
|84.79
|8.02
|33.23
|33.70
|38.71
|9.42
|183.55
|18.40
|6.76
|14.77
|4.68
|56.64
|72.74
|190.62
|33.63
|-3.00
|21.23
|17.18
|26.44
|1.21
|114.32
|12.96
|-2.97
|4.82
|-0.76
|5.67
|-23.24
|-10.92
|-50.10
|6.66
|18.67
|-9.70
|24.38
|180.07
|717.35
|497.76
|2.60
|14.73
|22.57
|24.37
|-21.69
|-28.59
|-74.57
|13.33
|30.77
|30.77
|-22.73
|-29.17
|-32.00
|-92.13
|-2.09
|10.19
|3.53
|17.76
|-5.26
|28.99
|-23.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|63,11,223
|0.08
|27.77
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|61,40,857
|0.25
|27.02
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|52,67,054
|0.34
|23.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21011OR1936PLC000117 and registration number is 000117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 585.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,47.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is 8.11 and PB ratio of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹49.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹53.75 and 52-week low of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹28.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.