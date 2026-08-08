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Orient Paper & Industries Share Price

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BSE

ORIENT PAPER & INDUSTRIES

CK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Orient Paper & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.51 Closed
-1.65₹ -0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orient Paper & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.10₹19.08
₹18.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.50₹30.80
₹18.51
Open Price
₹19.00
Prev. Close
₹18.82
Volume
61,654

Source: Dion Global

Orient Paper & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orient Paper & Industries		0.6512.18-4.34-13.06-33.18-25.26-10
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.572.47-7.03-2.98-25.7810.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.188.91.9917.9910.054.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5210.9514.7536.5321.677.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-11-57.26-53.854.762.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.43.5-12.95-7.36-13.36-4.842.6
Andhra Paper		-2.04-1.64-13.6-12.08-21.32-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.510.229.911.19-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7419.0314.5619.43-24.332.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9234.368.4725.1847.319.611.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4315.537.95-3.42-24.89-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4523.9232.3724.9419.52-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7117.99-10.890.14-21.71-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.841.07-7.7319.1285.7813.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.917.865.068.8039.297.77
Asgard Alcobev		-6.8-5.26-11.81-40.2-48.528.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-2.17-25.1-21.98-59.46-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.588.74-9.69-10.13-18.57-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.6411.27-5.333.15-31.95-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.670.08-6.0320.3547.7315.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orient Paper & Industries has declined 33.18% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Paper & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Orient Paper & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orient Paper & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.0718.65
1017.8218.26
2017.3117.84
5017.4117.63
10017.4218.14
20019.9920.21

Source: Dion Global

Orient Paper & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orient Paper & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding fell to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Orient Paper & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTOrient Paper & Ind. - Intimation Of Reconstitution Of Various Committees Of Board Of Directors Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (L
Aug 07, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTOrient Paper & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTOrient Paper & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTOrient Paper & Ind. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTOrient Paper & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Orient Paper & Industries

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21011OR1936PLC000117 and registration number is 000117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 905.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Kant Birla
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Anant Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Gauri Rasgotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Vishvanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Bishnoi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Paper & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Orient Paper & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Paper & Industries is ₹18.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orient Paper & Industries?

The Orient Paper & Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Paper & Industries?

The market cap of Orient Paper & Industries is ₹392.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Paper & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Paper & Industries are ₹19.08 and ₹18.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Paper & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Paper & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Paper & Industries is ₹30.80 and 52-week low of Orient Paper & Industries is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orient Paper & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orient Paper & Industries has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, 9.07% for the past month, -6.75% over 3 months, -33.73% over 1 year, -25.26% across 3 years, and -10.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Paper & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Paper & Industries are -13.64 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Orient Paper & Industries News

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