What is the share price of Orient Paper & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Paper & Industries is ₹18.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Orient Paper & Industries? The Orient Paper & Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Paper & Industries? The market cap of Orient Paper & Industries is ₹392.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Paper & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Paper & Industries are ₹19.08 and ₹18.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Paper & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Paper & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Paper & Industries is ₹30.80 and 52-week low of Orient Paper & Industries is ₹13.50 as on .

How has the Orient Paper & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Orient Paper & Industries has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, 9.07% for the past month, -6.75% over 3 months, -33.73% over 1 year, -25.26% across 3 years, and -10.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Paper & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Paper & Industries are -13.64 and 0.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global