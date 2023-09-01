Follow Us

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. Share Price

ORIENT PAPER & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹49.35 Closed
0.30.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.30₹49.95
₹49.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.65₹53.75
₹49.35
Open Price
₹49.35
Prev. Close
₹49.20
Volume
22,18,495

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.07
  • R250.83
  • R351.72
  • Pivot
    49.18
  • S148.42
  • S247.53
  • S346.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.5348.99
  • 1035.5548.53
  • 2033.4347.16
  • 5032.4144.87
  • 10028.8143.28
  • 20030.0840.97

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund63,11,2230.0827.77
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan61,40,8570.2527.02
Quant Small Cap Fund52,67,0540.3423.18

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Orient Paper & Industries Ltd.

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21011OR1936PLC000117 and registration number is 000117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 585.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Kant Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashwin J Laddha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Gauri Rasgotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivasan Vishvanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Bishnoi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Paper & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,47.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is 8.11 and PB ratio of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹49.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹53.75 and 52-week low of Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is ₹28.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

