Here's the live share price of Orient Paper & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|12.18
|-4.34
|-13.06
|-33.18
|-25.26
|-10
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|2.47
|-7.03
|-2.98
|-25.78
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|8.9
|1.99
|17.99
|10.05
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|10.95
|14.75
|36.53
|21.67
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-11
|-57.26
|-53.8
|54.7
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.4
|3.5
|-12.95
|-7.36
|-13.36
|-4.84
|2.6
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-1.64
|-13.6
|-12.08
|-21.32
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.51
|0.22
|9.91
|1.19
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|19.03
|14.56
|19.43
|-24.3
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|34.36
|8.47
|25.18
|47.3
|19.6
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|15.53
|7.95
|-3.42
|-24.89
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|23.92
|32.37
|24.94
|19.52
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|17.99
|-10.89
|0.14
|-21.71
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|1.07
|-7.73
|19.12
|85.78
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.9
|17.86
|5.06
|8.8
|0
|39.29
|7.77
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.8
|-5.26
|-11.81
|-40.2
|-48.5
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-2.17
|-25.1
|-21.98
|-59.46
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|8.74
|-9.69
|-10.13
|-18.57
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|11.27
|-5.33
|3.15
|-31.95
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|0.08
|-6.03
|20.35
|47.73
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orient Paper & Industries has declined 33.18% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Paper & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.07
|18.65
|10
|17.82
|18.26
|20
|17.31
|17.84
|50
|17.41
|17.63
|100
|17.42
|18.14
|200
|19.99
|20.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orient Paper & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding fell to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Orient Paper & Ind. - Intimation Of Reconstitution Of Various Committees Of Board Of Directors Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (L
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Orient Paper & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Orient Paper & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Orient Paper & Ind. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Orient Paper & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21011OR1936PLC000117 and registration number is 000117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 905.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Paper & Industries is ₹18.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Paper & Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orient Paper & Industries is ₹392.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Paper & Industries are ₹19.08 and ₹18.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Paper & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Paper & Industries is ₹30.80 and 52-week low of Orient Paper & Industries is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Paper & Industries has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, 9.07% for the past month, -6.75% over 3 months, -33.73% over 1 year, -25.26% across 3 years, and -10.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Paper & Industries are -13.64 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global