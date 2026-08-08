Here's the live share price of S P Apparels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, S P Apparels has gained 39.99% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, S P Apparels has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|994.6
|1,022.28
|10
|994
|1,018.05
|20
|1,050.89
|1,022.37
|50
|964.58
|978.92
|100
|860.18
|906.3
|200
|788.15
|842.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, S P Apparels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.15%, FII holding rose to 1.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|19,31,892
|1.12
|219.88
|8,05,180
|0.27
|91.64
|3,49,854
|0.6
|39.82
|1,14,404
|0.28
|13.02
|93,461
|1.43
|10.64
|22,722
|0.49
|2.59
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|S P Apparels - Board Meeting Intimation for Date Of Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|S P Apparels - Termination Of Loan Agreement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|S P Apparels - Intimation On Agreement
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|S P Apparels - Clarification With Reference To Query Raised By BSE For Significant Movement In The Price Of Shares.
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|S P Apparels - Clarification sought from S.P. Apparels Ltd
Source: Dion Global
S P Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TZ2005PLC012295 and registration number is 012295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1113.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S P Apparels is ₹1,035.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S P Apparels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of S P Apparels is ₹2,602.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of S P Apparels are ₹1,038.60 and ₹1,009.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S P Apparels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S P Apparels is ₹1,220.10 and 52-week low of S P Apparels is ₹585.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S P Apparels has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, -10.27% for the past month, 25.86% over 3 months, 39.99% over 1 year, 31.8% across 3 years, and 25.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S P Apparels are 25.76 and 2.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global