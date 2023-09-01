Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
|-7.17
|44.10
|228.85
|495.82
|468.74
|382.14
|382.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|21,00,473
|0.82
|95.32
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|6,14,009
|0.43
|27.86
|UTI Hybrid Equity Fund
|5,11,940
|0.48
|23.23
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|2,73,600
|0.14
|12.42
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|1,93,196
|0.04
|8.77
|UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund (RBP)-1994
|1,33,604
|0.15
|6.06
|ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund
|81,731
|0.18
|3.71
S P Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TZ2005PLC012295 and registration number is 012295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 735.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of S P Apparels Ltd. is ₹1,463.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of S P Apparels Ltd. is 16.84 and PB ratio of S P Apparels Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S P Apparels Ltd. is ₹583.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S P Apparels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S P Apparels Ltd. is ₹615.00 and 52-week low of S P Apparels Ltd. is ₹271.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.