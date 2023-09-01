What is the Market Cap of S P Apparels Ltd.? The market cap of S P Apparels Ltd. is ₹1,463.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of S P Apparels Ltd.? P/E ratio of S P Apparels Ltd. is 16.84 and PB ratio of S P Apparels Ltd. is 2.17 as on .

What is the share price of S P Apparels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S P Apparels Ltd. is ₹583.25 as on .