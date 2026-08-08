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S P Apparels Share Price

NSE
BSE

S P APPARELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of S P Apparels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,035.30 Closed
1.99₹ 20.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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S P Apparels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,009.50₹1,038.60
₹1,035.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹585.00₹1,220.10
₹1,035.30
Open Price
₹1,009.50
Prev. Close
₹1,015.05
Volume
2,606

Source: Dion Global

S P Apparels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, S P Apparels has gained 39.99% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, S P Apparels has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

S P Apparels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

S P Apparels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5994.61,022.28
109941,018.05
201,050.891,022.37
50964.58978.92
100860.18906.3
200788.15842.27

Source: Dion Global

S P Apparels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, S P Apparels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.15%, FII holding rose to 1.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

S P Apparels Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
19,31,8921.12219.88
8,05,1800.2791.64
3,49,8540.639.82
1,14,4040.2813.02
93,4611.4310.64
22,7220.492.59

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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S P Apparels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTS P Apparels - Board Meeting Intimation for Date Of Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTS P Apparels - Termination Of Loan Agreement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTS P Apparels - Intimation On Agreement
Jul 11, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTS P Apparels - Clarification With Reference To Query Raised By BSE For Significant Movement In The Price Of Shares.
Jul 10, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTS P Apparels - Clarification sought from S.P. Apparels Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About S P Apparels

S P Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TZ2005PLC012295 and registration number is 012295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1113.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Sundararajan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Shantha
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. S Chenduran
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Latha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. A S Anandkumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C R Rajagopal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. H Lakshmi Priya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Ravishankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on S P Apparels Share Price

What is the share price of S P Apparels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S P Apparels is ₹1,035.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is S P Apparels?

The S P Apparels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S P Apparels?

The market cap of S P Apparels is ₹2,602.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of S P Apparels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of S P Apparels are ₹1,038.60 and ₹1,009.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S P Apparels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S P Apparels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S P Apparels is ₹1,220.10 and 52-week low of S P Apparels is ₹585.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the S P Apparels performed historically in terms of returns?

The S P Apparels has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, -10.27% for the past month, 25.86% over 3 months, 39.99% over 1 year, 31.8% across 3 years, and 25.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S P Apparels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S P Apparels are 25.76 and 2.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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