What is the share price of S P Apparels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S P Apparels is ₹1,035.30 as on .

What kind of stock is S P Apparels? The S P Apparels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S P Apparels? The market cap of S P Apparels is ₹2,602.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of S P Apparels? Today’s highest and lowest price of S P Apparels are ₹1,038.60 and ₹1,009.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S P Apparels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S P Apparels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S P Apparels is ₹1,220.10 and 52-week low of S P Apparels is ₹585.00 as on .

How has the S P Apparels performed historically in terms of returns? The S P Apparels has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, -10.27% for the past month, 25.86% over 3 months, 39.99% over 1 year, 31.8% across 3 years, and 25.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S P Apparels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S P Apparels are 25.76 and 2.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global