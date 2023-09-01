Follow Us

S P APPARELS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹583.25 Closed
4.7926.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
S P Apparels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹558.00₹589.45
₹583.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹271.00₹615.00
₹583.25
Open Price
₹562.15
Prev. Close
₹556.60
Volume
50,290

S P Apparels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1592.7
  • R2604.35
  • R3621.7
  • Pivot
    575.35
  • S1563.7
  • S2546.35
  • S3534.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5396.45557.99
  • 10401.53538.48
  • 20416.22512.15
  • 50428.47476.25
  • 100400.96441.49
  • 200400.5409.89

S P Apparels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

S P Apparels Ltd. Share Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund21,00,4730.8295.32
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund6,14,0090.4327.86
UTI Hybrid Equity Fund5,11,9400.4823.23
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund2,73,6000.1412.42
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund1,93,1960.048.77
UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund (RBP)-19941,33,6040.156.06
ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund81,7310.183.71

S P Apparels Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    S. P. Apparels Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:41 AM

About S P Apparels Ltd.

S P Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TZ2005PLC012295 and registration number is 012295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 735.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Sundararajan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Latha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S Chenduran
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. V Sakthivel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A S Anandkumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C R Rajagopal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. H Lakshmi Priya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. S Shantha
    Joint Managing Director

FAQs on S P Apparels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of S P Apparels Ltd.?

The market cap of S P Apparels Ltd. is ₹1,463.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of S P Apparels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of S P Apparels Ltd. is 16.84 and PB ratio of S P Apparels Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of S P Apparels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S P Apparels Ltd. is ₹583.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S P Apparels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S P Apparels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S P Apparels Ltd. is ₹615.00 and 52-week low of S P Apparels Ltd. is ₹271.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

