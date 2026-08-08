What is the share price of Lux Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lux Industries is ₹1,276.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Lux Industries? The Lux Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lux Industries? The market cap of Lux Industries is ₹3,837.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lux Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lux Industries are ₹1,305.65 and ₹1,262.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lux Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lux Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lux Industries is ₹1,837.95 and 52-week low of Lux Industries is ₹805.05 as on .

How has the Lux Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Lux Industries has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, 1.19% for the past month, -15.44% over 3 months, -3.11% over 1 year, -6.57% across 3 years, and -21.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lux Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lux Industries are 36.97 and 2.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global