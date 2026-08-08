Here's the live share price of Lux Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lux Industries has declined 3.11% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Lux Industries has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,246.24
|1,264.82
|10
|1,241.11
|1,258.18
|20
|1,257.37
|1,258.35
|50
|1,282.73
|1,269.69
|100
|1,260.79
|1,252.46
|200
|1,175.56
|1,249.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lux Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.76%, FII holding fell to 0.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|Lux Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Newspaper Publication
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Lux Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Lux Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Lux Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Regarding Brand Licensing Agreement By Vertical B Of The Company Wi
|Jul 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Lux Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Lux Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17309WB1995PLC073053 and registration number is 073053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2937.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lux Industries is ₹1,276.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lux Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lux Industries is ₹3,837.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lux Industries are ₹1,305.65 and ₹1,262.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lux Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lux Industries is ₹1,837.95 and 52-week low of Lux Industries is ₹805.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lux Industries has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, 1.19% for the past month, -15.44% over 3 months, -3.11% over 1 year, -6.57% across 3 years, and -21.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lux Industries are 36.97 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.
Source: Dion Global