Lux Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LUX INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,467.45 Closed
-0.42-6.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lux Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,462.05₹1,482.00
₹1,467.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,111.00₹1,959.00
₹1,467.45
Open Price
₹1,482.00
Prev. Close
₹1,473.70
Volume
27,540

Lux Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,478.63
  • R21,488.77
  • R31,495.53
  • Pivot
    1,471.87
  • S11,461.73
  • S21,454.97
  • S31,444.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,695.011,458.66
  • 101,701.271,468.84
  • 201,729.661,488.78
  • 501,787.981,497.14
  • 1001,822.811,488.16
  • 2002,209.651,561.21

Lux Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Lux Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Lux Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan5,87,8160.393.84
Nippon India Small Cap Fund3,19,9580.1551.08
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,62,4770.2225.94
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,1450.110.66
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,6900.110.43
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,7040.110.27
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund9680.110.15
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF4510.110.07
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2960.010.05
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2760.110.04
View All Mutual Funds

Lux Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lux Industries Ltd.

Lux Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17309WB1995PLC073053 and registration number is 073053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2273.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Todi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Todi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Navin Kumar Todi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kumar Todi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saket Todi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Udit Todi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Rikhy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ratnabali Kakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandanandan Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kishore Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Snehasish Ganguly
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rusha Mitra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lux Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lux Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Lux Industries Ltd. is ₹4,431.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lux Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lux Industries Ltd. is 31.2 and PB ratio of Lux Industries Ltd. is 3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lux Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lux Industries Ltd. is ₹1,467.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lux Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lux Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lux Industries Ltd. is ₹1,959.00 and 52-week low of Lux Industries Ltd. is ₹1,111.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

