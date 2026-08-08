Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Lux Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

LUX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Lux Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,276.15 Closed
0.44₹ 5.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Lux Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,262.05₹1,305.65
₹1,276.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹805.05₹1,837.95
₹1,276.15
Open Price
₹1,270.50
Prev. Close
₹1,270.50
Volume
1,684

Source: Dion Global

Lux Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lux Industries has declined 3.11% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Lux Industries has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Lux Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lux Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,246.241,264.82
101,241.111,258.18
201,257.371,258.35
501,282.731,269.69
1001,260.791,252.46
2001,175.561,249.17

Source: Dion Global

Lux Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lux Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.76%, FII holding fell to 0.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Lux Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTLux Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Newspaper Publication
Jul 29, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTLux Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors
Jul 11, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTLux Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 09, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTLux Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Regarding Brand Licensing Agreement By Vertical B Of The Company Wi
Jul 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTLux Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Lux Industries

Lux Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17309WB1995PLC073053 and registration number is 073053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2937.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Todi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Todi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Navin Kumar Todi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kumar Todi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saket Todi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Udit Todi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Rikhy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ratnabali Kakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rusha Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kumud Chandra Paricha Patnaik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sadhu Ram Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lux Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Lux Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lux Industries is ₹1,276.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lux Industries?

The Lux Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lux Industries?

The market cap of Lux Industries is ₹3,837.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lux Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lux Industries are ₹1,305.65 and ₹1,262.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lux Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lux Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lux Industries is ₹1,837.95 and 52-week low of Lux Industries is ₹805.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lux Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lux Industries has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, 1.19% for the past month, -15.44% over 3 months, -3.11% over 1 year, -6.57% across 3 years, and -21.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lux Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lux Industries are 36.97 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lux Industries News

More Lux Industries News
Market Pulse