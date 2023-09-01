Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
|-7.17
|44.10
|228.85
|495.82
|468.74
|382.14
|382.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|5,87,816
|0.3
|93.84
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|3,19,958
|0.15
|51.08
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,62,477
|0.22
|25.94
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,145
|0.11
|0.66
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,690
|0.11
|0.43
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,704
|0.11
|0.27
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|968
|0.11
|0.15
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|451
|0.11
|0.07
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|296
|0.01
|0.05
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|276
|0.11
|0.04
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lux Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17309WB1995PLC073053 and registration number is 073053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2273.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lux Industries Ltd. is ₹4,431.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lux Industries Ltd. is 31.2 and PB ratio of Lux Industries Ltd. is 3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lux Industries Ltd. is ₹1,467.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lux Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lux Industries Ltd. is ₹1,959.00 and 52-week low of Lux Industries Ltd. is ₹1,111.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.