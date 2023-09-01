What is the Market Cap of Lux Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Lux Industries Ltd. is ₹4,431.66 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lux Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lux Industries Ltd. is 31.2 and PB ratio of Lux Industries Ltd. is 3.05 as on .

What is the share price of Lux Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lux Industries Ltd. is ₹1,467.45 as on .