Satia Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SATIA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹130.55 Closed
0.971.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Satia Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.30₹132.00
₹130.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.00₹164.30
₹130.55
Open Price
₹130.00
Prev. Close
₹129.30
Volume
7,38,002

Satia Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1132.33
  • R2134.02
  • R3136.03
  • Pivot
    130.32
  • S1128.63
  • S2126.62
  • S3124.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5141.55129.88
  • 10139.9129.29
  • 20134.77126
  • 50126.79120.34
  • 100123.01118.54
  • 200116.53119.1

Satia Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Satia Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Satia Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
23 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Satia Industries Ltd.

Satia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012PB1980PLC004329 and registration number is 004329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of printing, writing and photocopying paper ready for use. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 890.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Ajay Satia
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. R K Bhandari
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Chirag Satia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Avinash Chander Ahuja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Chand Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. I D Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Priti Lal Shivhare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Kathuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hardev Singh
    Director - Technical

FAQs on Satia Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Satia Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Satia Industries Ltd. is ₹1,305.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Satia Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Satia Industries Ltd. is 5.31 and PB ratio of Satia Industries Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Satia Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satia Industries Ltd. is ₹130.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Satia Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satia Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satia Industries Ltd. is ₹164.30 and 52-week low of Satia Industries Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

