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Satia Industries Share Price

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BSE

SATIA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper
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Commodities
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BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Satia Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.09 Closed
-1.04₹ -0.66
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Satia Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.76₹64.00
₹63.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.62₹90.00
₹63.09
Open Price
₹64.00
Prev. Close
₹63.75
Volume
417

Source: Dion Global

Satia Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Satia Industries has declined 22.21% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Satia Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Satia Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Satia Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.4662.43
1060.9861.59
2058.7160.19
5057.0859.33
10060.4960.75
20064.4165.14

Source: Dion Global

Satia Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Satia Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding fell to 0.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Satia Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTSatia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 29, 2026, 03:12 PM IST ISTSatia Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The Board Meeting
Jul 16, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTSatia Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTSatia Industries - Intimation Regarding Temporary Shutdown Of Paper Machine-3(PM-3) For Upgradation, Modernization
May 23, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTSatia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Satia Industries

Satia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012PB1980PLC004329 and registration number is 004329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1451.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Ajay Satia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. R K Bhandari
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Chirag Satia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardev Singh
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. I D Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Priti Lal Shivhare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Kathuria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Satia Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Satia Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satia Industries is ₹63.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Satia Industries?

The Satia Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Satia Industries?

The market cap of Satia Industries is ₹630.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Satia Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Satia Industries are ₹64.00 and ₹62.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Satia Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satia Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satia Industries is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Satia Industries is ₹50.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Satia Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Satia Industries has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, 13.21% for the past month, -11.44% over 3 months, -22.21% over 1 year, -17.98% across 3 years, and -9.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Satia Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Satia Industries are 15.42 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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