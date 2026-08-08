Here's the live share price of Satia Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Satia Industries has declined 22.21% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Satia Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.46
|62.43
|10
|60.98
|61.59
|20
|58.71
|60.19
|50
|57.08
|59.33
|100
|60.49
|60.75
|200
|64.41
|65.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Satia Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding fell to 0.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Satia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:12 PM IST IST
|Satia Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The Board Meeting
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Satia Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Satia Industries - Intimation Regarding Temporary Shutdown Of Paper Machine-3(PM-3) For Upgradation, Modernization
|May 23, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Satia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Satia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012PB1980PLC004329 and registration number is 004329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1451.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satia Industries is ₹63.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Satia Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Satia Industries is ₹630.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Satia Industries are ₹64.00 and ₹62.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satia Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satia Industries is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Satia Industries is ₹50.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Satia Industries has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, 13.21% for the past month, -11.44% over 3 months, -22.21% over 1 year, -17.98% across 3 years, and -9.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Satia Industries are 15.42 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.
Source: Dion Global