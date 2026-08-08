What is the share price of Satia Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satia Industries is ₹63.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Satia Industries? The Satia Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Satia Industries? The market cap of Satia Industries is ₹630.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Satia Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Satia Industries are ₹64.00 and ₹62.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Satia Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satia Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satia Industries is ₹90.00 and 52-week low of Satia Industries is ₹50.62 as on .

How has the Satia Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Satia Industries has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, 13.21% for the past month, -11.44% over 3 months, -22.21% over 1 year, -17.98% across 3 years, and -9.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Satia Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Satia Industries are 15.42 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global