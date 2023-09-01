Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.43
|17.82
|16.10
|12.40
|12.49
|10.17
|80.87
|-0.86
|8.27
|11.80
|-4.90
|-13.42
|286.44
|124.62
|0.36
|26.60
|16.99
|27.70
|-1.43
|220.27
|69.06
|3.97
|18.99
|15.02
|28.21
|11.10
|114.76
|45.93
|0.38
|5.18
|1.52
|6.06
|-8.64
|111.64
|-6.78
|-1.35
|20.09
|14.74
|23.56
|0.66
|111.35
|-14.81
|-11.84
|-0.45
|25.31
|56.15
|88.78
|295.80
|321.01
|-2.76
|12.93
|15.98
|31.42
|47.09
|171.90
|8.58
|-0.82
|6.13
|10.93
|13.21
|-25.60
|81.37
|-12.89
|6.28
|20.62
|22.44
|55.29
|-7.62
|66.91
|-27.29
|0.27
|16.00
|33.69
|26.09
|10.56
|266.02
|68.30
|-2.99
|11.09
|16.13
|25.10
|8.85
|237.50
|84.79
|8.02
|33.23
|33.70
|38.71
|9.42
|183.55
|18.40
|6.76
|14.77
|4.68
|56.64
|72.74
|190.62
|33.63
|-3.00
|21.23
|17.18
|26.44
|1.21
|114.32
|12.96
|-2.97
|4.82
|-0.76
|5.67
|-23.24
|-10.92
|-50.10
|6.66
|18.67
|-9.70
|24.38
|180.07
|717.35
|497.76
|2.60
|14.73
|22.57
|24.37
|-21.69
|-28.59
|-74.57
|13.33
|30.77
|30.77
|-22.73
|-29.17
|-32.00
|-92.13
|-2.09
|10.19
|3.53
|17.76
|-5.26
|28.99
|-23.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|23 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Satia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012PB1980PLC004329 and registration number is 004329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of printing, writing and photocopying paper ready for use. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 890.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Satia Industries Ltd. is ₹1,305.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Satia Industries Ltd. is 5.31 and PB ratio of Satia Industries Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satia Industries Ltd. is ₹130.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satia Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satia Industries Ltd. is ₹164.30 and 52-week low of Satia Industries Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.