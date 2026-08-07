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Faze Three Share Price

NSE
BSE

FAZE THREE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Faze Three along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹571.40 Closed
6.19₹ 33.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Faze Three Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹552.50₹583.00
₹571.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹325.45₹655.45
₹571.40
Open Price
₹552.50
Prev. Close
₹538.10
Volume
276

Source: Dion Global

Faze Three Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Faze Three has gained 4.97% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Faze Three has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Faze Three Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Faze Three Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5542.51547.63
10547.35549.3
20562.08556.08
50563.02549.82
100504.84526.75
200486.99506.67

Source: Dion Global

Faze Three Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Faze Three remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.77%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Faze Three Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTFaze Three - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Re
Jul 09, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTFaze Three - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 08, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTFaze Three - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTFaze Three - Receipt Of Approval Under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme Of Government Of India
Jun 30, 2026, 01:41 AM IST ISTFaze Three - Grant Of Employee Stock Options

Source: Dion Global

About Faze Three

Faze Three Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1985PLC000197 and registration number is 000197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of made-up textile articles, except apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 860.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Anand
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Anand
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Anand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinit Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. James Barry Leonard
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chuji Kondo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devajyoti Bhattacharya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Faze Three Share Price

What is the share price of Faze Three?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Faze Three is ₹571.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Faze Three?

The Faze Three is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Faze Three?

The market cap of Faze Three is ₹1,389.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Faze Three?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Faze Three are ₹583.00 and ₹552.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Faze Three?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Faze Three stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Faze Three is ₹655.45 and 52-week low of Faze Three is ₹325.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Faze Three performed historically in terms of returns?

The Faze Three has shown returns of 6.19% over the past day, -4.65% for the past month, 25.33% over 3 months, 4.97% over 1 year, 15.48% across 3 years, and 28.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Faze Three?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Faze Three are 41.39 and 3.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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