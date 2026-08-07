Here's the live share price of Faze Three along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Faze Three has gained 4.97% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Faze Three has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|542.51
|547.63
|10
|547.35
|549.3
|20
|562.08
|556.08
|50
|563.02
|549.82
|100
|504.84
|526.75
|200
|486.99
|506.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Faze Three remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.77%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Faze Three - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Re
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Faze Three - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Faze Three - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Faze Three - Receipt Of Approval Under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme Of Government Of India
|Jun 30, 2026, 01:41 AM IST IST
|Faze Three - Grant Of Employee Stock Options
Source: Dion Global
Faze Three Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1985PLC000197 and registration number is 000197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of made-up textile articles, except apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 860.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Faze Three is ₹571.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Faze Three is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Faze Three is ₹1,389.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Faze Three are ₹583.00 and ₹552.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Faze Three stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Faze Three is ₹655.45 and 52-week low of Faze Three is ₹325.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Faze Three has shown returns of 6.19% over the past day, -4.65% for the past month, 25.33% over 3 months, 4.97% over 1 year, 15.48% across 3 years, and 28.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Faze Three are 41.39 and 3.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global