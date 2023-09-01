Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
|0.75
|1.23
|-22.74
|2.10
|58.97
|393.33
|163.81
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund
|43,944
|1.73
|1.62
|Taurus Infrastructure Fund
|6,500
|3.8
|0.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of Shares
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Faze Three Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1985PLC000197 and registration number is 000197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of made-up textile articles, except apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 505.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Faze Three Ltd. is ₹965.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Faze Three Ltd. is 17.56 and PB ratio of Faze Three Ltd. is 2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Faze Three Ltd. is ₹397.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Faze Three Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Faze Three Ltd. is ₹434.00 and 52-week low of Faze Three Ltd. is ₹251.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.