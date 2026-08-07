What is the share price of Faze Three? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Faze Three is ₹571.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Faze Three? The Faze Three is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Faze Three? The market cap of Faze Three is ₹1,389.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Faze Three? Today’s highest and lowest price of Faze Three are ₹583.00 and ₹552.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Faze Three? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Faze Three stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Faze Three is ₹655.45 and 52-week low of Faze Three is ₹325.45 as on .

How has the Faze Three performed historically in terms of returns? The Faze Three has shown returns of 6.19% over the past day, -4.65% for the past month, 25.33% over 3 months, 4.97% over 1 year, 15.48% across 3 years, and 28.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Faze Three? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Faze Three are 41.39 and 3.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global