Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Faze Three Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FAZE THREE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹397.05 Closed
1.224.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Faze Three Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹386.95₹400.05
₹397.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹251.00₹434.00
₹397.05
Open Price
₹392.45
Prev. Close
₹392.25
Volume
4,046

Faze Three Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1402.42
  • R2407.78
  • R3415.52
  • Pivot
    394.68
  • S1389.32
  • S2381.58
  • S3376.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5313.93389.01
  • 10312.64383.76
  • 20317379.29
  • 50342.02375.8
  • 100331.81363.77
  • 200332.47344.73

Faze Three Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36
0.751.23-22.742.1058.97393.33163.81

Faze Three Ltd. Share Holdings

Faze Three Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund43,9441.731.62
Taurus Infrastructure Fund6,5003.80.24

Faze Three Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingBuy Back of Shares
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Faze Three Ltd.

Faze Three Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DN1985PLC000197 and registration number is 000197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of made-up textile articles, except apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 505.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Anand
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Anand
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinit Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik Jethwa
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Anand
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Faze Three Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Faze Three Ltd.?

The market cap of Faze Three Ltd. is ₹965.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Faze Three Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Faze Three Ltd. is 17.56 and PB ratio of Faze Three Ltd. is 2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Faze Three Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Faze Three Ltd. is ₹397.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Faze Three Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Faze Three Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Faze Three Ltd. is ₹434.00 and 52-week low of Faze Three Ltd. is ₹251.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data