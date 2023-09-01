What is the Market Cap of Faze Three Ltd.? The market cap of Faze Three Ltd. is ₹965.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Faze Three Ltd.? P/E ratio of Faze Three Ltd. is 17.56 and PB ratio of Faze Three Ltd. is 2.87 as on .

What is the share price of Faze Three Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Faze Three Ltd. is ₹397.05 as on .