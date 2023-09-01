Follow Us

SPORTKING INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹857.15 Closed
2.0217
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sportking India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹841.00₹862.00
₹857.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹638.00₹949.05
₹857.15
Open Price
₹845.80
Prev. Close
₹840.15
Volume
16,823

Sportking India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1866.33
  • R2874.67
  • R3887.33
  • Pivot
    853.67
  • S1845.33
  • S2832.67
  • S3824.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5814.77838.85
  • 10831.19830.47
  • 20812.84820.99
  • 50724.64806.5
  • 100362.32781.63
  • 200181.16767.06

Sportking India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.329.3927.2927.97-7.73-16.86-16.86
7.161.0547.9458.845.76566.31319.13
9.2511.0023.1011.48-17.28174.14101.36
5.495.2114.6330.81-14.06274.4935.68
7.549.760.8622.9440.82368.18311.23
11.699.2012.9718.154.40-12.69-12.69

Sportking India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sportking India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Sportking India Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication as per Regulation 47(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015
    22-Aug, 2023 | 11:19 AM
  • Book Closure
    Sportking India Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 11-Sep-2023 to 16-Sep-2023 for the purpose of For Purpose of Annual General Meeting.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:26 PM

About Sportking India Ltd.

Sportking India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17122PB1989PLC053162 and registration number is 035050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2154.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Munish Avasthi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Kochhar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sandeep Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Harpreet Kaur Kang
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Avasthi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Sportking India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sportking India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sportking India Ltd. is ₹1,89.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sportking India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sportking India Ltd. is 16.24 and PB ratio of Sportking India Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sportking India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sportking India Ltd. is ₹857.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sportking India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sportking India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sportking India Ltd. is ₹949.05 and 52-week low of Sportking India Ltd. is ₹638.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

