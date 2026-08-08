Here's the live share price of Sportking India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sportking India has gained 96.78% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%), RSWM (34.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Sportking India has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (2.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|211.3
|213.61
|10
|209.25
|210.62
|20
|199.78
|203.98
|50
|186.75
|187.97
|100
|160.11
|167.64
|200
|128.29
|144.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sportking India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Sportking India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Sportking India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 02, 2026, 02:36 AM IST IST
|Sportking India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Sportking India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Sportking India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Sportking India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17122PB1989PLC053162 and registration number is 035050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2495.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sportking India is ₹214.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sportking India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sportking India is ₹2,720.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sportking India are ₹215.80 and ₹206.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sportking India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sportking India is ₹241.65 and 52-week low of Sportking India is ₹78.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sportking India has shown returns of 3.43% over the past day, 17.64% for the past month, 38.04% over 3 months, 96.78% over 1 year, 40.46% across 3 years, and 13.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sportking India are 16.84 and 2.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.
Source: Dion Global