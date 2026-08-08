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Sportking India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPORTKING INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sportking India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹214.10 Closed
3.43₹ 7.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sportking India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹206.25₹215.80
₹214.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.44₹241.65
₹214.10
Open Price
₹206.80
Prev. Close
₹207.00
Volume
42,899

Source: Dion Global

Sportking India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sportking India has gained 96.78% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%), RSWM (34.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Sportking India has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (2.20%).

Sportking India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sportking India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5211.3213.61
10209.25210.62
20199.78203.98
50186.75187.97
100160.11167.64
200128.29144.94

Source: Dion Global

Sportking India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sportking India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sportking India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTSportking India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTSportking India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 02, 2026, 02:36 AM IST ISTSportking India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTSportking India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 01, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTSportking India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Sportking India

Sportking India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17122PB1989PLC053162 and registration number is 035050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2495.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Munish Avasthi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Rupal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Avasthi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prashant Kochhar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sandeep Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Harpreet Kaur Kang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Puneet Singhania
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sportking India Share Price

What is the share price of Sportking India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sportking India is ₹214.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sportking India?

The Sportking India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sportking India?

The market cap of Sportking India is ₹2,720.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sportking India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sportking India are ₹215.80 and ₹206.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sportking India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sportking India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sportking India is ₹241.65 and 52-week low of Sportking India is ₹78.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sportking India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sportking India has shown returns of 3.43% over the past day, 17.64% for the past month, 38.04% over 3 months, 96.78% over 1 year, 40.46% across 3 years, and 13.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sportking India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sportking India are 16.84 and 2.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sportking India News

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