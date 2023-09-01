What is the Market Cap of Sportking India Ltd.? The market cap of Sportking India Ltd. is ₹1,89.20 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sportking India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sportking India Ltd. is 16.24 and PB ratio of Sportking India Ltd. is 1.21 as on .

What is the share price of Sportking India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sportking India Ltd. is ₹857.15 as on .