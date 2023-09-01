Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.32
|9.39
|27.29
|27.97
|-7.73
|-16.86
|-16.86
|7.16
|1.05
|47.94
|58.84
|5.76
|566.31
|319.13
|9.25
|11.00
|23.10
|11.48
|-17.28
|174.14
|101.36
|5.49
|5.21
|14.63
|30.81
|-14.06
|274.49
|35.68
|7.54
|9.76
|0.86
|22.94
|40.82
|368.18
|311.23
|11.69
|9.20
|12.97
|18.15
|4.40
|-12.69
|-12.69
Sportking India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17122PB1989PLC053162 and registration number is 035050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2154.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sportking India Ltd. is ₹1,89.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sportking India Ltd. is 16.24 and PB ratio of Sportking India Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sportking India Ltd. is ₹857.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sportking India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sportking India Ltd. is ₹949.05 and 52-week low of Sportking India Ltd. is ₹638.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.