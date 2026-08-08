What is the share price of Sportking India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sportking India is ₹214.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Sportking India? The Sportking India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sportking India? The market cap of Sportking India is ₹2,720.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sportking India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sportking India are ₹215.80 and ₹206.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sportking India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sportking India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sportking India is ₹241.65 and 52-week low of Sportking India is ₹78.44 as on .

How has the Sportking India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sportking India has shown returns of 3.43% over the past day, 17.64% for the past month, 38.04% over 3 months, 96.78% over 1 year, 40.46% across 3 years, and 13.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sportking India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sportking India are 16.84 and 2.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global