Kuantum Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012PB1997PLC035243 and registration number is 035243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 830.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kuantum Papers Ltd. is ₹1,644.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kuantum Papers Ltd. is 6.85 and PB ratio of Kuantum Papers Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuantum Papers Ltd. is ₹188.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuantum Papers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuantum Papers Ltd. is ₹225.85 and 52-week low of Kuantum Papers Ltd. is ₹94.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.