Kuantum Papers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KUANTUM PAPERS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹188.40 Closed
-2.03-3.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kuantum Papers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹186.40₹194.50
₹188.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.40₹225.85
₹188.40
Open Price
₹193.30
Prev. Close
₹192.30
Volume
6,06,940

Kuantum Papers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1193.3
  • R2197.95
  • R3201.4
  • Pivot
    189.85
  • S1185.2
  • S2181.75
  • S3177.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5162.81201.65
  • 10155.29203.57
  • 20139.84201.25
  • 50117.11191.36
  • 10096.24177.13
  • 20089.01157.96

Kuantum Papers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Kuantum Papers Ltd. Share Holdings

Kuantum Papers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Investor Presentation
    Kuantum Papers Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:02 AM

About Kuantum Papers Ltd.

Kuantum Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012PB1997PLC035243 and registration number is 035243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 830.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagesh Kumar Khaitan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pavan Khaitan
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Bhavdeep Sardana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Bihani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shireen Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Drishinder Singh Sandhawalia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Kuantum Papers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kuantum Papers Ltd.?

The market cap of Kuantum Papers Ltd. is ₹1,644.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kuantum Papers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kuantum Papers Ltd. is 6.85 and PB ratio of Kuantum Papers Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kuantum Papers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuantum Papers Ltd. is ₹188.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kuantum Papers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuantum Papers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuantum Papers Ltd. is ₹225.85 and 52-week low of Kuantum Papers Ltd. is ₹94.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

