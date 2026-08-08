Here's the live share price of Kuantum Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kuantum Papers has declined 31.96% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Kuantum Papers has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|78.28
|79.27
|10
|78.17
|78.65
|20
|77.12
|77.9
|50
|76.5
|77.52
|100
|77.49
|79.66
|200
|86.54
|86.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kuantum Papers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:15 PM IST IST
|Kuantum Papers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Kuantum Papers - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q.E. 30.06.2026 AND FUND RAISING
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:07 PM IST IST
|Kuantum Papers - Dispatch Of Letter Containing Web Link Of Annual Report And Notice Of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Kuantum Papers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Kuantum Papers - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Kuantum Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012PB1997PLC035243 and registration number is 035243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1093.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuantum Papers is ₹86.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kuantum Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kuantum Papers is ₹753.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kuantum Papers are ₹86.86 and ₹80.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuantum Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuantum Papers is ₹127.40 and 52-week low of Kuantum Papers is ₹65.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kuantum Papers has shown returns of 6.05% over the past day, 12.78% for the past month, 7.0% over 3 months, -31.96% over 1 year, -22.84% across 3 years, and -2.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kuantum Papers are 17.97 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.89 per annum.
Source: Dion Global