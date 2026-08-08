What is the share price of Kuantum Papers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuantum Papers is ₹86.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Kuantum Papers? The Kuantum Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kuantum Papers? The market cap of Kuantum Papers is ₹753.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kuantum Papers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kuantum Papers are ₹86.86 and ₹80.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kuantum Papers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuantum Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuantum Papers is ₹127.40 and 52-week low of Kuantum Papers is ₹65.47 as on .

How has the Kuantum Papers performed historically in terms of returns? The Kuantum Papers has shown returns of 6.05% over the past day, 12.78% for the past month, 7.0% over 3 months, -31.96% over 1 year, -22.84% across 3 years, and -2.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kuantum Papers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kuantum Papers are 17.97 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global