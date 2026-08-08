Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kuantum Papers Share Price

NSE
BSE

KUANTUM PAPERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paper
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kuantum Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹86.38 Closed
6.05₹ 4.93
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kuantum Papers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.41₹86.86
₹86.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.47₹127.40
₹86.38
Open Price
₹80.41
Prev. Close
₹81.45
Volume
37,085

Source: Dion Global

Kuantum Papers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kuantum Papers has declined 31.96% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Kuantum Papers has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Kuantum Papers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kuantum Papers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
578.2879.27
1078.1778.65
2077.1277.9
5076.577.52
10077.4979.66
20086.5486.68

Source: Dion Global

Kuantum Papers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kuantum Papers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kuantum Papers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:15 PM IST ISTKuantum Papers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTKuantum Papers - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q.E. 30.06.2026 AND FUND RAISING
Aug 01, 2026, 04:07 PM IST ISTKuantum Papers - Dispatch Of Letter Containing Web Link Of Annual Report And Notice Of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTKuantum Papers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 31, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTKuantum Papers - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Kuantum Papers

Kuantum Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012PB1997PLC035243 and registration number is 035243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1093.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagesh Kumar Khaitan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pavan Khaitan
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Munishwar Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Bihani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shireen Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdeep Hira
    WholeTime Director & CEO

FAQs on Kuantum Papers Share Price

What is the share price of Kuantum Papers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuantum Papers is ₹86.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kuantum Papers?

The Kuantum Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kuantum Papers?

The market cap of Kuantum Papers is ₹753.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kuantum Papers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kuantum Papers are ₹86.86 and ₹80.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kuantum Papers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuantum Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuantum Papers is ₹127.40 and 52-week low of Kuantum Papers is ₹65.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kuantum Papers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kuantum Papers has shown returns of 6.05% over the past day, 12.78% for the past month, 7.0% over 3 months, -31.96% over 1 year, -22.84% across 3 years, and -2.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kuantum Papers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kuantum Papers are 17.97 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kuantum Papers News

More Kuantum Papers News
Market Pulse