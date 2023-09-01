Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,013.4
|3.85
|0.19
|27,854
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,450.1
|31.30
|1.29
|2,34,400
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|799.55
|8.15
|1.03
|3,27,966
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|329.95
|8.90
|2.77
|18,89,992
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|633.75
|-1.85
|-0.29
|76,152
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|433.7
|5.20
|1.21
|2,89,018
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|4,840
|21.65
|0.45
|9,241
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|184.15
|0.45
|0.24
|5,10,882
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,260
|9.35
|0.29
|11,675
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|825.55
|-2.75
|-0.33
|18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|724.6
|2.25
|0.31
|28,561
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|3,760
|43.90
|1.18
|9,687
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|991.35
|17.35
|1.78
|6,69,157
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|4,662.65
|49.60
|1.08
|26,922
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|7,317
|151.80
|2.12
|48,281
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,513.7
|25.45
|1.71
|33,613
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|7,337.5
|-96.35
|-1.30
|364
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|235.05
|5.40
|2.35
|6,63,471
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|190.7
|3.50
|1.87
|21,39,175
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|137.75
|4.55
|3.42
|17,48,384
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,077.95
|10.90
|1.02
|25,362
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|344.1
|3.55
|1.04
|2,27,074
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|865.9
|9.10
|1.06
|6,21,582
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,485.05
|13.70
|0.31
|14,718
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,129.45
|6.50
|0.58
|32,350
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,245.05
|-12.15
|-0.97
|33,576
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.85
|6.75
|2.93
|13,69,523
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,938
|-3.45
|-0.18
|8,575
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|303.5
|3.55
|1.18
|59,241
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|553.5
|0.20
|0.04
|48,527
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,597.85
|9.50
|0.26
|8,548
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|503.2
|-0.55
|-0.11
|84,865
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|5,578.2
|-37.70
|-0.67
|8,328
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,399.85
|62.30
|1.87
|26,399
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.10
|-0.07
|3,77,146
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.30
|5.48
|26,85,368
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,007
|1.05
|0.10
|11,078
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,646.5
|1.50
|0.09
|6,945
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,821
|28.15
|1.57
|8,123
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,383
|-1.20
|-0.09
|12,903
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,185.4
|12.50
|1.07
|99,049
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,574.85
|2.90
|0.18
|11,81,839
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|641.45
|-3.10
|-0.48
|39,416
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,933
|19.80
|0.68
|5,623
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|473.3
|13.95
|3.04
|3,26,283
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|250.15
|2.10
|0.85
|1,36,348
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,505
|0.80
|0.03
|20,922
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,729.95
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|969.05
|10.85
|1.13
|7,27,703
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,349
|35.00
|2.66
|23,823
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|558.45
|-5.40
|-0.96
|20,278
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.25
|0.77
|3,02,697
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|89.08
|-0.08
|-0.09
|13,72,631
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|688.15
|16.00
|2.38
|6,34,620
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,417.3
|40.55
|2.95
|65,424
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|181.65
|6.70
|3.83
|6,11,916
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|4,368.9
|41.05
|0.95
|3,826
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,443.05
|8.95
|0.62
|6,73,170
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,438.05
|4.80
|0.20
|13,301
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|441.25
|1.60
|0.36
|7,74,678
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|245.3
|11.65
|4.99
|51,24,174
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|806.2
|26.30
|3.37
|1,68,055
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|505.8
|-6.90
|-1.35
|1,23,703
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,771.3
|11.70
|0.66
|89,011
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,701.3
|-4.70
|-0.17
|52,098
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|5,302.8
|106.75
|2.05
|30,367
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,089.5
|-6.30
|-0.57
|16,408
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,591.5
|15.40
|0.98
|83,329
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|568.15
|-2.50
|-0.44
|65,024
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|10,331.8
|324.70
|3.24
|76,845
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|934.9
|2.15
|0.23
|17,126
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|575.25
|-15.50
|-2.62
|39,409
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,432.75
|4.80
|0.20
|7,219
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|21,935
|-56.80
|-0.26
|1,058
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|230.6
|10.65
|4.84
|21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|181.65
|7.40
|4.25
|16,72,720
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|39,795.65
|-346.10
|-0.86
|281
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,499.8
|-18.60
|-0.74
|60,441
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,623.35
|-4.55
|-0.13
|4,610
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|252.1
|7.50
|3.07
|10,71,884
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,413.05
|6.15
|0.26
|7,23,196
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|840.25
|23.65
|2.90
|1,99,296
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,320.2
|26.45
|2.04
|31,047
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|24,115
|308.10
|1.29
|853
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,918
|-6.75
|-0.35
|41,605
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,885.65
|-35.75
|-0.91
|7,735
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,383.85
|26.60
|1.13
|28,944
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|569.7
|8.40
|1.50
|17,10,217
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,108.5
|-3.75
|-0.34
|3,58,264
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.15
|0.66
|47,360
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|844.15
|9.25
|1.11
|44,967
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|7,278.9
|32.70
|0.45
|4,064
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.10
|1.68
|14,53,588
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|255.2
|10.15
|4.14
|17,46,827
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|127.1
|4.10
|3.33
|76,14,413
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|1,227.15
|25.40
|2.11
|58,193
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|3,115.95
|8.80
|0.28
|24,708
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|2,059.35
|9.90
|0.48
|32,217
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|2,985.95
|83.15
|2.86
|16,310
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|8,273.2
|-41.90
|-0.50
|15,998
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,012.7
|4.00
|0.40
|30,576
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|603.05
|11.45
|1.94
|2,24,223
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|910.35
|10.60
|1.18
|1,60,000
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.80
|1.64
|9,97,181
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|869.35
|-0.55
|-0.06
|64,547
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|416
|7.55
|1.85
|10,20,564
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|262.55
|0.30
|0.11
|5,48,014
Zomato Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|97.23
|-0.41
|-0.42
|33,22,730