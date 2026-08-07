Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.25
|14.25
|9.25
|45,02,110
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00
|21,640
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53
|2,30,249
|LTM
|4665.00
|131.50
|2.90
|88,298
|Hindalco Industries
|1054.00
|27.45
|2.67
|2,62,700
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67
|51,673
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|2,04,068
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|44.00
|1.97
|51,921
|Federal Bank
|358.80
|6.75
|1.92
|72,802
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8980.50
|167.60
|1.90
|10,603
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|1,65,761
|IndusInd Bank
|1025.00
|19.00
|1.89
|45,317
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|1,01,606
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|19,74,772
|Eicher Motors
|8005.00
|75.00
|0.95
|13,722
|Tech Mahindra
|1649.90
|14.90
|0.91
|3,91,091
|Vedanta
|277.00
|2.40
|0.87
|10,87,179
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|2,18,927
|PB Fintech
|1610.00
|12.50
|0.78
|29,745
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|14,16,971
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|1,34,694
|Infosys
|1173.10
|7.90
|0.68
|4,27,811
|Punjab National Bank
|114.70
|0.70
|0.61
|5,85,122
|HCL Technologies
|1348.90
|7.90
|0.59
|1,32,276
|Cummins India
|5420.00
|29.80
|0.55
|8,888
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|8,38,749
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21,107
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45
|34,306
|Wipro
|186.70
|0.80
|0.43
|3,50,030
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38,522
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37
|2,97,702
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|1,77,641
|Varun Beverages
|444.00
|1.50
|0.34
|1,47,291
|DLF
|645.00
|2.10
|0.33
|81,287
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|4,19,354
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1949.00
|5.00
|0.26
|4,52,461
|Havells India
|1285.90
|3.25
|0.25
|52,675
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|1,31,55,785
|Tube Investments of India
|2770.00
|6.00
|0.22
|1,07,480
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18
|4,37,695
|Info Edge (India)
|1230.00
|2.00
|0.16
|24,835
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.84
|0.05
|0.14
|4,80,833
|Marico
|864.70
|0.80
|0.09
|34,324
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31,288
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|0.10
|0.01
|1,02,495
|Bank of Baroda
|250.00
|0
|0
|18,66,080
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|2,50,672
|Indus Towers
|385.00
|-0.05
|-0.01
|1,47,525
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|6,12,224
|Canara Bank
|131.50
|-0.15
|-0.11
|7,46,317
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56,850
|Shree Cements
|26360.00
|-35.00
|-0.13
|327
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2540.00
|-4.55
|-0.18
|27,001
|UltraTech Cement
|12040.00
|-22.00
|-0.18
|7,766
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1073.00
|-2.00
|-0.19
|1,90,321
|Cipla
|1472.00
|-3.00
|-0.20
|23,778
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.45
|-0.22
|13,88,547
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79,099
|Siemens
|3950.00
|-9.00
|-0.23
|23,087
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.00
|-5.00
|-0.25
|88,756
|Suzlon Energy
|48.10
|-0.12
|-0.25
|52,81,729
|Adani Green Energy
|1370.00
|-3.50
|-0.25
|69,189
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|-3.00
|-0.26
|65,188
|Coforge
|1775.00
|-4.80
|-0.27
|1,15,596
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|1,53,086
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1862.00
|-6.50
|-0.35
|8,020
|SRF
|2616.50
|-9.50
|-0.36
|12,449
|IDFC First Bank
|84.51
|-0.33
|-0.39
|42,90,277
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|3,56,153
|YES Bank
|22.70
|-0.10
|-0.44
|29,69,655
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|8,29,164
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|392.00
|-2.00
|-0.51
|4,91,213
|Divi's Laboratories
|8248.50
|-43.05
|-0.52
|68,704
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1686.00
|-9.00
|-0.53
|71,972
|Pidilite Industries
|1662.00
|-9.00
|-0.54
|2,26,834
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14,181
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14119.95
|-80.05
|-0.56
|21,494
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|91,639
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1640.00
|-10.70
|-0.65
|19,195
|HDFC Bank
|732.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|15,28,309
|Tata Steel
|188.00
|-1.30
|-0.69
|6,72,661
|Dabur India
|411.00
|-3.00
|-0.72
|1,12,608
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.00
|-8.00
|-0.73
|84,140
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|-43.65
|-0.79
|32,273
|Titan Company
|4943.00
|-41.00
|-0.82
|38,241
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|538.15
|-4.70
|-0.87
|1,82,001
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1082.70
|-10.90
|-1.00
|62,876
|Asian Paints
|2721.00
|-28.00
|-1.02
|21,956
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11301.00
|-126.10
|-1.10
|14,106
|JSW Steel
|1293.50
|-14.50
|-1.11
|41,312
|Adani Enterprises
|3007.00
|-36.15
|-1.19
|1,18,025
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-15.00
|-1.20
|68,470
|Avenue Supermarts
|3890.25
|-50.75
|-1.29
|15,950
|Lupin
|2360.00
|-31.50
|-1.32
|58,561
|Tata Motors
|453.10
|-6.60
|-1.44
|16,19,736
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|3,45,266
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|2,07,624
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-24.00
|-2.11
|1,92,773
|Jio Financial Services
|257.40
|-6.60
|-2.50
|13,87,827
|United Spirits
|1473.00
|-43.00
|-2.84
|11,786
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1049.00
|-31.50
|-2.92
|1,33,862
|Trent
|3000.00
|-110.00
|-3.54
|1,76,192
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1870.05
|-68.95
|-3.56
|16,37,405
|ICICI Bank
|1422.00
|-54.95
|-3.72
|13,79,912
|Bajaj Finserv
|2001.90
|-87.35
|-4.18
|1,35,515
|Bajaj Finance
|1082.00
|-67.90
|-5.90
|9,85,658