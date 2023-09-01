Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

BSE 100 Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE 100

BSE 100
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Carbonex
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Greenex
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
₹19,935.52 Closed
0.86+170.59 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

81
27
1W
1
1M
-0.9
3M
5.6
6M
12.7
1Y
10.5
5Y
67.2
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,013.43.850.19
27,854
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,450.131.301.29
2,34,400
799.558.151.03
3,27,966
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
329.958.902.77
18,89,992
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
633.75-1.85-0.29
76,152
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
433.75.201.21
2,89,018
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
4,84021.650.45
9,241
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
184.150.450.24
5,10,882
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,2609.350.29
11,675
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
825.55-2.75-0.33
18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
724.62.250.31
28,561
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
3,76043.901.18
9,687
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
991.3517.351.78
6,69,157
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
4,662.6549.601.08
26,922
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
7,317151.802.12
48,281
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,513.725.451.71
33,613
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
7,337.5-96.35-1.30
364
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
235.055.402.35
6,63,471
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
190.73.501.87
21,39,175
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
137.754.553.42
17,48,384
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,077.9510.901.02
25,362
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
344.13.551.04
2,27,074
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
865.99.101.06
6,21,582
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,485.0513.700.31
14,718
1,129.456.500.58
32,350
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,245.05-12.15-0.97
33,576
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.856.752.93
13,69,523
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,938-3.45-0.18
8,575
303.53.551.18
59,241
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
553.50.200.04
48,527
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,597.859.500.26
8,548
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
503.2-0.55-0.11
84,865
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
5,578.2-37.70-0.67
8,328
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,399.8562.301.87
26,399
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
143.8-0.10-0.07
3,77,146
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
121.356.305.48
26,85,368
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,0071.050.10
11,078
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,646.51.500.09
6,945
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,82128.151.57
8,123
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,383-1.20-0.09
12,903
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,185.412.501.07
99,049
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,574.852.900.18
11,81,839
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
641.45-3.10-0.48
39,416
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,93319.800.68
5,623
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
473.313.953.04
3,26,283
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
250.152.100.85
1,36,348
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,5050.800.03
20,922
2,729.9500
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
969.0510.851.13
7,27,703
1,34935.002.66
23,823
558.45-5.40-0.96
20,278
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
424.253.250.77
3,02,697
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
89.08-0.08-0.09
13,72,631
688.1516.002.38
6,34,620
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,417.340.552.95
65,424
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
181.656.703.83
6,11,916
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
4,368.941.050.95
3,826
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,443.058.950.62
6,73,170
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,438.054.800.20
13,301
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
441.251.600.36
7,74,678
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
245.311.654.99
51,24,174
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
245.311.654.99
51,24,174
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
806.226.303.37
1,68,055
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
505.8-6.90-1.35
1,23,703
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,771.311.700.66
89,011
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,701.3-4.70-0.17
52,098
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5,302.8106.752.05
30,367
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,089.5-6.30-0.57
16,408
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,591.515.400.98
83,329
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
568.15-2.50-0.44
65,024
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
10,331.8324.703.24
76,845
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
934.92.150.23
17,126
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
575.25-15.50-2.62
39,409
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,432.754.800.20
7,219
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
21,935-56.80-0.26
1,058
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
230.610.654.84
21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
181.657.404.25
16,72,720
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
39,795.65-346.10-0.86
281
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,499.8-18.60-0.74
60,441
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3,623.35-4.55-0.13
4,610
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
252.17.503.07
10,71,884
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,413.056.150.26
7,23,196
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
840.2523.652.90
1,99,296
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,320.226.452.04
31,047
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
24,115308.101.29
853
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,918-6.75-0.35
41,605
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3,885.65-35.75-0.91
7,735
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,383.8526.601.13
28,944
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
569.78.401.50
17,10,217
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,108.5-3.75-0.34
3,58,264
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,379.222.150.66
47,360
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
844.159.251.11
44,967
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
7,278.932.700.45
4,064
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
611.210.101.68
14,53,588
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
255.210.154.14
17,46,827
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
127.14.103.33
76,14,413
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,227.1525.402.11
58,193
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
3,115.958.800.28
24,708
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
2,059.359.900.48
32,217
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
2,985.9583.152.86
16,310
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
8,273.2-41.90-0.50
15,998
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,012.74.000.40
30,576
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
603.0511.451.94
2,24,223
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
910.3510.601.18
1,60,000
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.153.801.64
9,97,181
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
869.35-0.55-0.06
64,547
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4167.551.85
10,20,564
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
262.550.300.11
5,48,014
Zomato Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
97.23-0.41-0.42
33,22,730

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data