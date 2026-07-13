The benchmark indices recovered from a weak opening and were trading marginally higher by midday on July 13, even as geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran and higher crude oil prices kept the broader market cautious.

The Nifty was hovering above 24,200 while the Sensex was hovering near the 77,650 mark. Buying in information technology stocks provided crucial support to the benchmarks, with the Nifty IT index surging more than 3% as the sector continued to draw buying interest following better-than-expected quarterly numbers from TCS and LTM.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services gained around 7% by midday as buying in IT stocks gathered pace following the company’s better-than-expected June-quarter earnings and a fresh multi-million-dollar agreement with ABB. Under the deal, TCS will work on transforming ABB’s global network operations using AI, including the design, integration and operation of a secure and modern global network ecosystem.

The stock also received support from the company’s leadership restructuring, which created new business units and involved changes among senior executives as TCS increases its focus on AI-led business opportunities. The company’s recent quarterly performance, supported by healthy banking demand, major deal wins and AI services revenue, continued to drive buying across the broader IT sector.

Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts declined 4.24% by midday after the DMart operator reported what the market viewed as a soft set of numbers for the June quarter of FY27. Consolidated net profit increased 11.33% year-on-year to Rs 860.44 crore, while revenue from operations rose 14.9% to Rs 18,794.53 crore.

The pressure came from the operating details, particularly the performance of mature stores. Managing Director and CEO Anshul Asawa said stores that were two years and older grew 5.5% during Q1 FY27 compared with 7.1% in the year-ago quarter, while growth at older stores in large metros remained flat. PAT margin also eased to 4.6% from 4.7% a year earlier, giving the market enough reason to remain cautious despite double-digit growth in revenue and profit.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies Ltd. share price gained 1.68% by midday as the IT company prepared to announce its June-quarter results later on July 13. The board is also scheduled to consider a second interim dividend for FY27, keeping the stock in focus during the session. Attention remains on the company’s management commentary and any change to its full-year forecast at a time when technology spending remains uneven across major global markets. Sentiment towards the IT sector has improved following TCS’s better-than-expected quarterly performance, and HCL Technologies entered its earnings announcement with the broader Nifty IT index trading firmly higher.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy share price advanced 1.80% by midday after the company recently reported that its operational renewable energy capacity had reached 20,142 MW as of June 30, 2026. The company added 848 MW of capacity during Q1 FY27 and said its operational portfolio is capable of powering more than 9 million homes while avoiding around 37 million tonnes of CO2e emissions annually. The latest capacity numbers supported buying in the stock during a session in which renewable energy shares moved in different directions.

Swiggy

Swiggy Ltd. share price declined 2.6% by midday after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The complaints involved allegations concerning expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated and otherwise unsafe food products supplied through the quick-commerce platform. FSSAI directed the company to provide a detailed explanation and compliance report, while warning that failure to address the concerns could lead to legal action. An Instamart spokesperson said, “We are reviewing the flagged listings by FSSAI and are in touch with the authorities to resolve the same.” The regulatory action put pressure on the stock during the session.

Just Dial

Just Dial share price surged 14.8% by midday after the company’s June-quarter results triggered heavy buying in the stock. The company reported a 4.1% increase in net profit to Rs 166 crore, while revenue rose 10% to Rs 328 crore. The quarterly performance also marked the company’s fastest sequential revenue growth since the Covid period, giving the market a stronger operational cue than it had seen in recent quarters. Trading activity increased sharply as the earnings response pushed Just Dial among the biggest gainers of the session.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers share price surged as much as 9.59% by midday, extending its winning run to a fourth consecutive session after the company’s strong June-quarter business update continued to drive heavy buying. The jewellery retailer reported 38% year-on-year revenue growth in its India operations and approximately 28% same-store sales growth despite the 28-day Adhik Maas period during the quarter. A likely block deal also added to unusually heavy trading activity, with a combined nearly 56 million shares, representing about 5.42% of the company’s total equity, changing hands across the NSE and BSE during the morning session. The stock has risen sharply over the past four sessions as the quarterly business update and subsequent positive brokerage commentary kept buying interest elevated.

LTM

LTM Ltd. share price moved higher by midday, up 5% as its June-quarter earnings and partnership with Anthropic added to the strong buying across IT stocks. The company reported a 17.1% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 1,468.6 crore and announced a partnership aimed at accelerating enterprise-scale adoption of Claude, Claude Code and Claude Cowork. The collaboration will focus on areas including AI-led software engineering, application modernisation, agent orchestration, site reliability engineering and other enterprise workflows, with particular attention to banking and financial services, technology, consumer and production industries. The update arrived at a time when sentiment towards IT stocks had already improved following TCS’s quarterly results, helping sustain the sector-wide rally.