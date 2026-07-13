Why big money just snapped up Rs 1,880 cr of SBI Funds IPO? Premji Fund, Prashant Jain pick pre-IPO stakes
Why was the SBI Funds Management IPO reduced by Rs 1,880 crore before opening? Here's how the pre-IPO share sale, marquee investors, revised issue size, valuation and promoter holdings changed ahead of the July 14 launch.
Ahead of opening of the issue on July 14, SBI Fund Management has reduced the size of its initial public offering (IPO) by nearly Rs 1,880 crore.
Now for a common investor, at first glance, a smaller IPO may appear surprising. Moreover, for an issue that was already expected to be among the biggest of the year.
So, what changed overnight?
The answer lies in a pre-IPO share sale. This is where several large domestic and global investors purchased shares directly from the promoters before the public issue opens. Although this reduces the number of shares available in the IPO but it is also important to understand that it did not alter the company’s valuation or the price band.
SBI Mutual Funds IPO: What changed?
Earlier, SBI Funds Management had planned to raise Rs 11,692.91 crore through an entirely Offer for Sale (OFS), with promoters State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding selling a combined 20.37 crore shares.
SBI sold 2.88 crore shares for nearly Rs 1,655 crore. On the other side, Amundi India Holding sold 39.19 lakh shares worth about Rs 225 crore.
Since these shares were already sold before the public issue, they have been removed from the IPO, bringing down the overall issue size.
SBI Funds IPO: Who bought the shares in pre-IPO placement?
The pre-IPO placement attracts both domestic and international investors.
Among the biggest buyers were PI Opportunities Fund, backed by Azim Premji, and Akash Manek Bhanshali. Each invested around Rs 200 crore by purchasing 34.84 lakh shares, representing about 0.17% of SBI Funds Management.
Apart from these, another notable participant was 3P India Equity Fund, backed by veteran investor Prashant Jain, which acquired shares worth nearly Rs 150 crore.
Several other investors also participated, including WhiteOak Capital India Opportunities Fund, Tata AIG General Insurance, Hara Global Capital Master Fund, Clarus Capital, Malabar India Fund, 360 ONE, Carnelian, Dymon Asia, Bennett Coleman and NEO Series.
In total, 30 institutional investors participated in the pre-IPO transaction.
For retail investors, the reduction in issue size does not change the company’s valuation, business model or IPO pricing.
Instead, it simply reflects that a portion of the promoter stake has already been placed with institutional investors before the public issue.
The IPO will now offer fewer shares to public investors, but SBI Funds Management continues to enter the market as one of the largest asset management companies in India, with the issue opening as scheduled on July 14.
Disclaimer:Investment in the primary market involves systematic risks. This analytical overview of the revised SBI Funds Management IPO size and pre-IPO institutional allocations is purely informational and does not constitute a buy, sell, or hold recommendation, nor does it form an offer or solicitation to subscribe to the issue. Prospective retail investors should evaluate the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), specifically considering corporate governance, promoter exit structures, and underlying market factors before applying. Consultation with a SEBI-registered investment advisor is strongly recommended to align primary market participations with individual risk profiles. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.