Just a day before one of India’s biggest IPOs opens for public subscription, SBI Funds Management made a move that has caught the market’s attention.

Ahead of opening of the issue on July 14, SBI Fund Management has reduced the size of its initial public offering (IPO) by nearly Rs 1,880 crore.

Now for a common investor, at first glance, a smaller IPO may appear surprising. Moreover, for an issue that was already expected to be among the biggest of the year.

So, what changed overnight?

The answer lies in a pre-IPO share sale. This is where several large domestic and global investors purchased shares directly from the promoters before the public issue opens. Although this reduces the number of shares available in the IPO but it is also important to understand that it did not alter the company’s valuation or the price band.

SBI Mutual Funds IPO: What changed?

Earlier, SBI Funds Management had planned to raise Rs 11,692.91 crore through an entirely Offer for Sale (OFS), with promoters State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding selling a combined 20.37 crore shares.

However, after a pre-IPO transaction, the offer has been revised.

Particulars Earlier Revised IPO Size Rs 11,692.91 crore Rs 9,812.90 crore Shares on Offer 20.37 crore 17.09 crore Stake Offered 10% 8.39%

The price band remains unchanged at Rs 545-574 per share, valuing SBI Funds Management at around Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

Why did the SBI Funds IPO become smaller?

The reduction comes after the promoters sold 3.27 crore shares, equivalent to around 1.6% of the company’s equity, to institutional investors in a pre-IPO placement.

The transactions were completed between July 9-10 after SBI and Amundi entered into separate share purchase agreements.

SBI sold 2.88 crore shares for nearly Rs 1,655 crore. On the other side, Amundi India Holding sold 39.19 lakh shares worth about Rs 225 crore.

Since these shares were already sold before the public issue, they have been removed from the IPO, bringing down the overall issue size.

SBI Funds IPO: Who bought the shares in pre-IPO placement?

The pre-IPO placement attracts both domestic and international investors.

Among the biggest buyers were PI Opportunities Fund, backed by Azim Premji, and Akash Manek Bhanshali. Each invested around Rs 200 crore by purchasing 34.84 lakh shares, representing about 0.17% of SBI Funds Management.

Apart from these, another notable participant was 3P India Equity Fund, backed by veteran investor Prashant Jain, which acquired shares worth nearly Rs 150 crore.

Several other investors also participated, including WhiteOak Capital India Opportunities Fund, Tata AIG General Insurance, Hara Global Capital Master Fund, Clarus Capital, Malabar India Fund, 360 ONE, Carnelian, Dymon Asia, Bennett Coleman and NEO Series.

In total, 30 institutional investors participated in the pre-IPO transaction.

Promoters remain firmly in control

Despite selling a part of their holdings, both promoters will continue to own a substantial stake in the company.

Following the pre-IPO transaction, State Bank of India now holds 60.32%. Similarly, on the other side Amundi India Holding owns 36.06%.

This means the ownership structure remains largely unchanged, with both promoters continuing as the company’s principal shareholders after the IPO.

What investors should know before applying

The IPO will open for subscription on July 14 and close on July 16.

Since the issue is entirely an Offer for Sale, SBI Funds Management itself will not receive any fresh capital from the IPO. Instead, the proceeds will go entirely to the two selling shareholders.

The company has also reserved shares for employees and eligible SBI shareholders. Employees of both SBI Funds Management and SBI will receive a Rs 54 per share discount to the final issue price.

SBI Funds Management IPO at a glance

Particular Details IPO Opens July 14 IPO Closes July 16 Price Band Rs 545-574 per share Revised Issue Size Rs 9,812.90 crore IPO Type 100% Offer for Sale Anchor Book July 13 Expected Allotment July 17 Tentative Listing July 21

Does the smaller IPO change anything?

For retail investors, the reduction in issue size does not change the company’s valuation, business model or IPO pricing.

Instead, it simply reflects that a portion of the promoter stake has already been placed with institutional investors before the public issue.

The IPO will now offer fewer shares to public investors, but SBI Funds Management continues to enter the market as one of the largest asset management companies in India, with the issue opening as scheduled on July 14.

Disclaimer:Investment in the primary market involves systematic risks. This analytical overview of the revised SBI Funds Management IPO size and pre-IPO institutional allocations is purely informational and does not constitute a buy, sell, or hold recommendation, nor does it form an offer or solicitation to subscribe to the issue. Prospective retail investors should evaluate the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), specifically considering corporate governance, promoter exit structures, and underlying market factors before applying. Consultation with a SEBI-registered investment advisor is strongly recommended to align primary market participations with individual risk profiles. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.