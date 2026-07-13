CarTrade Tech‘s asset-light business model, the monetisation potential of OLX India and significant room for margin expansion could drive earnings ahead of market expectations, according to UBS. The brokerage house has initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating.

UBS on CarTrade Tech: Potential for re-rating

The brokerage expects CarTrade’s revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24% between FY26 and FY30, while EBITDA margin could expand from 33% in FY26 to 47% by FY30. It also forecasts a 33% earnings CAGR between FY26 and FY29, compared with the Street’s estimate of 23%, leaving scope for earnings upgrades and a potential re-rating.

“CarTrade’s asset light model offers significant operating leverage. We expect margins to expand from 33% in FY26 (9% in FY23) to 47% by FY30E vs 50-60% for global peers,” UBS said.

The brokerage sees 15-20% upside to consensus earnings estimates for FY27-FY29, with OLX India’s monetisation potential and CarTrade’s operating leverage forming the core of its investment thesis.

UBS on CarTrade Tech: ‘Buy’

UBS has initiated coverage on CarTrade Tech with a ‘Buy’ rating and a 12-month price target of Rs 4,000, implying about 42% upside from the July 10 closing price of Rs 2,808.95.

The brokerage’s price target is based on a discounted cash flow valuation and implies 43 times the average FY28-FY29 estimated price-to-earnings multiple, in line with the stock’s long-term average.

UBS forecasts CarTrade’s net earnings to rise from Rs 229.5 crore in FY26 to Rs 323.3 crore in FY27, Rs 430.5 crore in FY28 and Rs 527.5 crore in FY29. Its diluted earnings per share estimates stand at Rs 63.43 for FY27, Rs 84.46 for FY28 and Rs 103.51 for FY29.

Those estimates are above consensus forecasts of Rs 57.79 for FY27, Rs 72.50 for FY28 and Rs 86.27 for FY29, according to the report.

“We forecast a 33% earnings CAGR for FY26E-29E vs Street estimates of 23%, implying scope for material upside in consensus and a re-rating,” UBS said.

Why UBS believes market is underestimating CarTrade’s margins

The central argument behind UBS’s bullish view is operating leverage.

CarTrade’s EBITDA margin has already risen sharply from 9% in FY23 to 33% in FY26, but UBS expects it to reach 47% by FY30. The brokerage believes consensus estimates do not fully capture how much incremental revenue can flow through to profit because a large part of the company’s cost base is fixed.

Incremental revenue generated an EBITDA margin of 47% in FY25 and 77% in FY26. UBS estimates an incremental EBITDA flow-through of 60% for FY27-FY28, compared with around 50% embedded in Street expectations.

The brokerage draws support from global asset-light digital auto marketplaces. AutoTrader has an EBITDA margin of about 69%, Scout24 about 61% and CAR Group about 56%, showing the profitability that scaled marketplace businesses can achieve.

CarTrade, by comparison, was at a 33% EBITDA margin in FY26, leaving substantial room for further expansion as revenue grows.

“Street expectations of incremental EBITDA flow-through of 50% for FY27-28E are conservative vs our estimate of 60%, implying consensus currently underestimates the potential for margin expansion,” UBS said.

OLX India could be the underappreciated growth engine

OLX India is one of the most important parts of UBS’s investment case.

The business accounted for 28% of CarTrade’s FY26 revenue and has more than 18 crore unique users annually, all of them organic, according to the report. The platform has around 2 crore monthly users, about 20 lakh new listings every month and roughly 60 lakh potential buyers.

UBS believes this scale has not yet been fully monetised.

The brokerage expects OLX’s average revenue per user to increase from about Rs 12 currently to Rs 30 by FY30, supported by subscriptions, greater monetisation of buyers and sellers, trust and verification tools, fintech and logistics integration, and potentially deeper participation in transactions.

“In our view, OLX – India’s largest online classifieds platform for pre-owned goods and accounting for 28% of revenue – is well positioned to expand monetisation off a low ARPU base, leveraging its large base of 180m annual users,” UBS said.

OLX India generated Rs 217.6 crore of revenue in FY26, up from Rs 109.5 crore in FY24, while its EBITDA margin improved to 30.8% from 23.5% over the same period.

The next phase of growth, according to UBS, could come from turning OLX’s enormous user base into a broader two-sided monetisation engine.

Elite Buyer and elite sellers open new revenue streams

OLX India has already started expanding beyond its traditional seller-side monetisation model.

Its Elite Buyer programme, launched in July 2025, had crossed 80,000 active sign-ups by May 2026. Subscribers receive features such as a visible trust badge and priority engagement with sellers, aimed at signalling serious purchase intent and reducing transaction friction.

The company has also introduced Elite Seller, which allows individual and merchant sellers to pay for enhanced visibility, performance analytics and premium listings.

UBS believes these offerings create recurring, high-margin revenue streams by allowing OLX to monetise both sides of the marketplace.

The company is also exploring consumer fintech, escrow and digital logistics partnerships. Its journey into embedded financial services has begun with a partnership with IDFC First Bank to offer used-car financing.

UBS sees further monetisation potential from services such as secure payments, escrow, logistics, financing and insurance, although the success of these initiatives will depend on execution.

SuperDost and Super Series could deepen CarWale-OLX ecosystem

CarTrade is also using the combined reach of OLX India and CarWale to build new products.

Its Super Series, launched in January 2026, combines the dealer networks and platform capabilities of OLX India and CarWale. The offering gives used-car dealers access to a pool of 2 crore monthly used-car buyers across the two platforms.

Another initiative, SuperDost, uses artificial intelligence for buyer-seller matchmaking. According to the report, dealers can upload a vehicle photograph and match with nearby potential buyers, with the product aimed at reducing inventory holding periods from 60-90 days to as little as five days.

UBS believes such products could improve conversion, deepen engagement and create additional monetisation opportunities across CarTrade’s ecosystem.

CarTrade’s asset-light model the key differentiator

UBS sees CarTrade’s business model as a major structural advantage over inventory-heavy used-car platforms.

CarTrade facilitates transactions and earns fees without buying and holding vehicles on its own balance sheet. By contrast, asset-heavy platforms buy used cars, refurbish them and resell them, exposing themselves to inventory, pricing and working-capital risks.

CarTrade generated a 100% gross margin and a 33% EBITDA margin in FY26. It also had negative working capital and, excluding cash and goodwill, generated an ROCE of about 46% in FY26, according to UBS.

The model also requires less capital to grow because CarTrade does not need to continuously deploy cash into buying vehicles, expanding refurbishment facilities or holding inventory.

UBS said the asset-light structure gives CarTrade higher scalability, stronger operating leverage and substantially lower inventory risk.

Global evidence also supports this view, according to the brokerage. AutoTrader has consistently generated margins of around 65-70%, while CarGurus saw margins fall when it moved towards a more asset-heavy model and recover after refocusing on its marketplace business.

Used-car market growth provides a structural tailwind

UBS expects India’s used-car market to expand significantly over the next five years.

Annual used-car transactions are expected to rise from around 60 lakh vehicles in FY26 to 90 lakh-1 crore by FY31. The average selling price is expected to increase from about Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6.5-6.9 lakh over the same period.

As a result, the value of India’s used-car market could increase from around $35 billion in FY26 to $68-78 billion by FY31, implying a CAGR of 14-18%.

Vehicle replacement cycles are also expected to shorten from 5.5 years currently to 4.5 years by FY31, increasing transaction frequency.

Another opportunity comes from the highly fragmented nature of the market. Around 79% of India’s used-car market remains unorganised, compared with substantially lower unorganised shares in markets such as Japan, China, Germany, the US and the UK.

UBS believes the gradual shift towards organised channels could benefit platforms that aggregate supply, improve price discovery and make transactions more efficient.

CarTrade’s remarketing opportunity could more than double

CarTrade’s remarketing business operates through Shriram Automall, CarTrade Exchange and Adroit Auto.

The company currently operates 134 Automalls across 90 cities and conducted 17 lakh auctions in FY26. The platform has 2 lakh registered buyers, transacts more than 2.5 lakh vehicles annually and processed gross merchandise value of Rs 5,300 crore.

UBS estimates the relevant auction fee pool for CarTrade at around Rs 6,000 crore currently, with the potential to increase to Rs 12,400 crore by FY31.

CarTrade currently has an estimated 4% share of this addressable market. UBS forecasts this could rise to 7% by FY31, with further upside possible if India’s used-car market shifts more rapidly towards organised platforms.

The company’s conversion ratio currently stands at 18%, and UBS believes any meaningful improvement could further accelerate growth in the remarketing segment.

Consumer business has room to capture more auto advertising spend

CarTrade’s consumer segment includes CarWale, BikeWale and CarTrade and accounted for 40% of FY26 revenue.

The segment generated Rs 308.3 crore of revenue in FY26, while its EBITDA margin reached 38.3%. Average monthly unique visitors increased to 5.5 crore in FY26, with 95% of traffic coming organically.

UBS argues that the business is not simply a proxy for vehicle sales volumes. Even when industry volume growth has been stable, CarTrade’s consumer revenue has continued to grow as manufacturers and dealers spend more to generate qualified leads and win market share.

The brokerage also sees significant headroom in digital advertising and marketing spending. Auto manufacturers currently allocate about 40% of their advertising budgets to digital channels, but only around 20% of digital spending goes to platforms such as CarTrade.

UBS estimates CarTrade’s current share of the relevant platform spending pool at only around 4%, leaving room for further growth.

Why UBS is not overly worried about AI disruption

Artificial intelligence has emerged as one of the key investor concerns around digital discovery platforms, but UBS believes the risk to CarTrade is being overstated.

The brokerage acknowledges that generative AI could affect the top of the customer funnel, where users research and discover vehicles. However, it believes CarTrade’s core monetisation happens deeper in the transaction journey through lead qualification, dealer matching, price discovery, financing and transaction-related services.

CarTrade’s operating metrics have also remained resilient despite the growing adoption of AI search tools. The consumer segment grew 25% in the fourth quarter of FY26, according to the report.

UBS also examined global auto platforms and found no major deterioration in traffic linked to the rise of generative AI. Some platforms have seen traffic increase, while companies are increasingly using AI to improve search, lead qualification, pricing, inspections, customer support and dealer tools.

“Concerns about AI disruption have not translated into impact on operating metrics yet,” UBS said.

The brokerage believes AI is more likely to become an enabler for scaled platforms with proprietary data than a major threat to their core economics.

What are the risks to UBS’s bullish view?

UBS’ scenario analysis shows that the investment case is sensitive to growth and margin execution.

Its base case target of Rs 4,000 assumes consumer segment growth of 29%, remarketing growth of 21%, OLX revenue growth of 22% and an EBITDA margin of 41% over FY27-FY28.

In an upside scenario, stronger growth and a 44% EBITDA margin could support a value of Rs 5,000. In a downside scenario, weaker growth and an EBITDA margin of 35% could result in a value of Rs 2,000.

The key variables, therefore, are the pace of monetisation across OLX and the consumer platforms, growth in the remarketing business and the extent to which incremental revenue converts into EBITDA.

Conclusion

UBS’ bullish view on CarTrade is built less on the direction of vehicle sales and more on the economics of its marketplace model.

The brokerage believes the company has already demonstrated the operating leverage embedded in the business, with EBITDA margin rising from 9% in FY23 to 33% in FY26. The next leg of growth could come from deeper monetisation of OLX India’s 18 crore-plus annual users, a larger share of digital auto spending, expansion of the remarketing opportunity and new revenue streams across subscriptions, financing and transaction services.

With UBS forecasting 24% revenue CAGR between FY26 and FY30, 33% earnings CAGR between FY26 and FY29 and EBITDA margin expansion to 47% by FY30, the brokerage sees room for earnings to beat current market expectations.

Disclaimer: Investment recommendations and price targets outlined in this article are based on third-party brokerage reports and do not constitute an offer, solicitation, or personal investment advice by this publication. Equity markets involve significant financial risks, and projected returns are not guaranteed. Readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions based on this information.

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