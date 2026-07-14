SBI Funds Management IPO GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band Highlights: The SBI Funds Management IPO, the asset manager behind SBI Mutual Fund, opened its subscription on July 14. This is the second day of the issue. The company has set the price band between Rs 545 and Rs 574 per equity share. It seeks to raise Rs 9,813 crore entirely through an Offer for Sale (OFS).
The issue will close on July 16.
|Open
|July 14
|Close
|July 16
|GMP
|15%
|Allotment
|July 17
|Listing
|July 21
|Price band
|Rs 545 to Rs 574
SBI Funds IPO GMP at 15%
The IPO GMP is nearly 15%. This signals that the issue could potentially list at Rs 662, translating to a profit of Rs 2,288 on one lot for retail investors. However, GMP is not an official metric. The actual listing price could be very different.
SBI Funds IPO: Key details
Apart from that, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on July 17, while the listing on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, is likely to be on July 21, as per the tentative schedule.
Investors can read about the risks associated with the company, like SEBI’s new regulations, the change in investment trends, and the high royalty on this link.
About SBI Funds Management
SBI Funds Management is India’s largest asset management company by mutual fund Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM), managing mutual fund QAAUM of Rs 12.50 lakh crore with a 15.3% market share as of March 31, 2026.
SBI Funds Management IPO GMP, SBI Funds IPO subscription, issue size and key dates
SBI Funds Management IPO Day 2 Subscription Status, GMP Live: Subscription status so far
As of the latest subscription data on Day 2, the SBI Funds Management IPO has been subscribed 2.53 times overall. The issue has received 1.58 times subscription from retail investors, 1.42 times from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), and 5.73 times from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), while bidding remains open.
SBI Funds Management IPO Day 2 Subscription Status, GMP Live: Arihant Capital's valuation take
According to Arihant Capital, “At the upper band of Rs 574, the issue is valued at a P/E of 38.1x on FY26 EPS of INR 15.06 (P/B of 19.6x), broadly in line with or at a discount to larger listed peers, supported by its dominant franchise and superior return ratios. We recommend a “subscribe for long term” rating.”
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Subscription near 2x
The IPO of SBI Funds Management has been booked 1.82 times as of Day 02. The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category has seen the strongest response, booking the issue 4.46 times. The retail investors booked the IPO 1.30 times. However, the Qualitative Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are yet to jump in fully. Tehy have subscribed the issue 0.35 times.
The SBI Funds Management IPO continued to see steady demand on Day 2 of bidding. As of now, the issue was subscribed 1.71 times overall. The retail portion was subscribed 1.31 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category saw strong demand with 4.13 times subscription. Meanwhile, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 0.22 times.
Also read: SBI Funds Management IPO: Can SBI shareholders double their allotment chances? Here’s the rule that matters
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Geojit Research on the valuation
"At the upper price band of Rs 574, SBI Funds Management is valued at a P/E of 38x, moderately lower compared to peers. Considering its robust fundamentals, industry leadership, and favorable long-term outlook, we recommend subscribing from a medium- to long-term investment perspective," said Geojit Research in an IPO note.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Choice Broking on the valuation
Its strategic partnership with Amundi enhances its investment capabilities and international reach, while favorable structural trends such as increasing financialization of household savings, rising SIP adoption, and growing mutual fund penetration are expected to support long-term growth. "At the upper price band, the issue is valued at a P/QAAUM of 9.3% and a P/E of 38.1x (based on FY26 EPS of Rs 15.1), indicating a fair valuation relative to peers. Considering its market leadership, strong profitability, operational efficiency, and robust long-term growth prospects, we assign “SUBSCRIBE” rating to the issue," said Choice Broking in an IPO note.
"We believe the valuation appropriately captures the current business mix while offering meaningful upside as the equity mix improves. Accordingly, we recommend investors 'Subscribe' to the issue," noted Deven Cholsey Research in its IPO note.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Can you expect a listing pop
Most market observers expect the issue to deliver a listing day pop but believe that near-term gains might be capped. However, they back the company for long-term gains.
Market veteran Arun Kejriwal pointed out that “the biggest strength of SBI MF is that roughly a fifth of its total AUM historically and currently comes from SBI. SBI doesn’t sell any other mutual fund. That is one part. The second part is that with this reach of SBI, SBI being the largest bank in the country, it is in nook and corner of the country.
From an investment perspective, he expects that there are chances of “listing pop but money in an AMC is never made for listing. It is made for investing and holding on like you would hold a mutual fund. So, there is opportunity, it is well priced and you need to value it not at Rs 30 trillion AMC value, but more at the mutual fund value and giving a significantly lower weightage for the lower yield instruments.”
Read More: SBI Funds Management IPO: Should you ‘Subscribe’ or ‘Avoid’ this Rs 9,813 crore issue?
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: IPO Subscription update at 11:40 am
The SBI Funds Management IPO has been subscribed 1.20 times as of 11:40 am
Here is a break-up of the subscription under various categories -
Overall – 1.20x
QIB – 0.08x
NII – 2.75x
Retail – 1x
Employee Reserved – 1.51x
Reserved shareholder portion – 1.90x
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Industry outlook
The Indian mutual fund industry has witnessed strong growth, supported by increasing financialisation of household savings, rising retail participation, greater SIP adoption, and a growing preference for professionally managed investment products. As a result, industry QAAUM grew at a CAGR of almost 20.5% between March 2021 and March 2026, reaching Rs 81.5 lakh crore. A significant structural shift in savings behavior has driven this growth, with retail and HNI investors contributing 60.1% of industry AUM in March 2026, up from 53.9% in March 2021.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Robust technology infrastructure
The company has built a robust and scalable technology platform that supports secure, high-volume digital operations, personalized investor engagement, and efficient distribution management. Its strong digital adoption, advanced data analytics capabilities, and focus on innovation enable enhanced investor experiences, improved retention, and operational resilience. With a large direct digital user base and extensive distributor enablement tools, the company is well positioned to serve India’s growing digital investment ecosystem while maintaining strong security and regulatory compliance standards.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Offshore asset management
The company manages offshore India-focused mandates for global investors and offers international investment solutions to Indian investors through its partnership with Amundi. Distribution is supported by an omnichannel network comprising SBI's banking ecosystem, over 1,32,500 mutual fund distributors, digital platforms including YONO and InvesTap, and dedicated partner applications. The company follows a multi-style investment approach supported by strong governance, disciplined investment processes and an established track record of product innovation.
The SBI Funds Management IPO has been subscribed 0.72 times so far. The retail category was subscribed 0.69 times, QIBs saw 0.08 times subscription, while NII category recorded 1.41 times subscription so far on Day 2 of the IPO
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: About the business
The company serves a diversified investor base of almost 1.8 crore unique investors across its mutual fund business, comprising both retail and institutional clients. It manages a broad portfolio of 128 mutual fund schemes spanning equity and equity-oriented funds, debt funds, arbitrage funds, ETFs, index funds, overseas fund-of-funds, as well as liquid and overnight funds. Through its comprehensive product portfolio, SBIFML offers both actively managed and passive investment strategies, catering to a wide range of investor risk profiles and financial objectives.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Analyst outlook
"At the upper price band of Rs 574, SBIFML is valued at a P/E of 38x, moderately lower compared to peers. Considering its robust fundamentals, industry leadership, and favorable long-term outlook, we recommend subscribing from a medium- to long-term investment perspective," added Geojit Investments.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Partnership and promoters structure
The company's promoters comprise SBI, Amundi India Holding, and Amundi Asset Management. SBI Funds Management benefits from a strong strategic partnership between its two promoter groups, combining SBI's extensive domestic distribution network and deep customer franchise with Amundi's global asset management expertise, investment capabilities and international presence. This dual-parent structure provides the company with a differentiated competitive advantage that is difficult to replicate.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: History of SBI Funds Management formation
In 2004, SBI Funds Management transitioned into a joint venture after Société Générale Asset Management S.A. (SGAM), the asset management arm of France-based Société Générale, acquired a 37% stake from State Bank of India (SBI). Subsequently, in 2010, SGAM merged with Crédit Agricole Asset Management (CAAM), the asset management arm of France-based Crédit Agricole, to form Amundi, one of the world's leading asset managers.
Following the merger, Amundi India Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amundi Asset Management, acquired SGAM's shareholding in SBI Funds Management in 2011. Since then, the company has continued to operate as a strategic joint venture, leveraging SBI's extensive domestic distribution network and Amundi's global asset management expertise.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Key strength
SBI FM's investment capabilities are supported by a large, experienced and stable investment team, following a team-based investment approach that emphasises institutional processes over individual fund managers, thereby reducing key-person risk and ensuring consistency across market cycles.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Leading player of SIP
SBI Funds Management is one of the leading players in India's Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) market, with 16.21 million live SIP accounts, representing an 11.4% market share as of March 31, 2026. The company's strong presence in underpenetrated markets is reflected by the fact that 65.16% of its live SIP accounts (excluding SIF) originate from B-30 cities. This is supported by its extensive distribution network, which provides coverage across 98.19% of India's pin codes through its branch network and mutual fund distributor (MFD) ecosystem.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: SBI Funds Management IPO sees steady day-one demand
The SBI Funds Management IPO witnessed a steady response from investors on the first day of bidding, with the issue subscribed 0.68 times overall. The NII segment led the demand with 1.39 times subscription, while the shareholder and employee portions were booked 1.04 times and 1.02 times, respectively. The retail category was subscribed 0.62 times, while the QIB portion received bids for 0.08 times the shares on offer.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: NII portion leads demand, QIB interest remains muted
According to NSE data, the SBI Fund Management IPO has been subscribed 0.66 times so far. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion led the demand with 1.34 times subscription, while the employee quota was fully subscribed at 1.00 times.
The retail portion was booked 0.60 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment saw the lowest demand at 0.07 times.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Brokerage commentary
According to Systematix Institutional Equities, the stock is attractively valued at the upper price band of ₹574, trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 38x based on FY26 earnings, compared with most of its larger peers. The brokerage has therefore recommended subscribing to the offer for sale with a long-term investment horizon.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Day 1 subscription
SBI Funds Management IPO saw a steady investor response on day one as it received an overall subscription of 0.68x.
– Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.08 times
– Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.39 times
– Retail Investors: 0.62 times
– Employee: 1.02 times
– Shareholders: 1.04 times
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Geojit gives Subscribe rating
"At the upper price band of ₹574, SBIFML is valued at a P/E of 38x, moderately lower compared to peers. Considering its robust fundamentals, industry leadership, and favorable long-term outlook, we recommend subscribing from a medium- to long-term investment perspective," Geojit Investment said in a report.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Brokerage commentary
Giving the SBI Funds IPO a Subscribe rating, Systematix Institutional Equities said, "At the upper price band of Rs. 574, the stock is valued at a PE ratio of 38x on FY26 earnings, which appears attractive compared to its most large peers. We therefore recommend SUBSCRIBE to the company’s Offer for Sale with a long-term investment perspective. "
SBI Funds Management IPO saw a steady investor response on day one as it received an overall subscription of 0.68x.
- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.08 times
- Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.39 times
- Retail Investors: 0.62 times
- Employee: 1.02 times
- Shareholders: 1.04 times
As per NSE data, the QIB portion of the SBI Fund Management IPO has received the lowest subscription at 0.07x, while the NII category has been oversubscribed 1.34x times. Meanwhile, the retail segment has been subscribed to 0.60x, and the employee category has received a subscription of 1.00x so far.
Overall, the IPO has been booked 0.66 times.
As per the latest update, in the unlisted markets, the shares of SBI Fund Management IPO were trading at a grey market premium of 15.68% or Rs 90, translating into an estimated listing price of Rs 664, based on the upper end of the price band.
However, it is important to note that GMP is an unofficial metric to determine listing price and fluctuates based on market mood and sentiment.
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Scale, distribution reach and long-term growth support the IPO
Choice Institutional Equities said, "At the upper price band, the issue is valued at a P/QAAUM of 9.3% and a P/E of 38.1x (based on FY26 EPS of Rs. 15.1), indicating a fair valuation relative to peers. However, its scale provides significant operating leverage, reflected in the industry's lowest cost-to-income ratio and lowest operating cost as a percentage of Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM)."
"The company also enjoys deep penetration in B-30 cities, supported by its extensive distribution network and leadership in Tier II and Tier III markets. Additionally, its strategic partnership with Amundi enhances its investment capabilities and international reach."
"Favourable structural trends such as increasing financialisation of household savings, rising Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) adoption, and growing mutual fund penetration are expected to support long-term growth. Considering its market leadership, strong profitability, operational efficiency, and robust long-term growth prospects, we assign a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating to the issue."
SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, GMP Live: Subscription update
The SBI Funds Management IPO continued to see investor participation on Day 1. As of the latest available data, the issue was subscribed 0.57 times overall. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was fully subscribed at 1.05 times, while the retail investor category was subscribed 0.57 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment saw a slower start, with subscriptions at 0.07 times.