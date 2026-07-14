SBI Funds Management IPO GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band Highlights: The SBI Funds Management IPO, the asset manager behind SBI Mutual Fund, opened its subscription on July 14. This is the second day of the issue. The company has set the price band between Rs 545 and Rs 574 per equity share. It seeks to raise Rs 9,813 crore entirely through an Offer for Sale (OFS).

The issue will close on July 16.

Open July 14 Close July 16 GMP 15% Allotment July 17 Listing July 21 Price band Rs 545 to Rs 574

SBI Funds IPO GMP at 15%

The IPO GMP is nearly 15%. This signals that the issue could potentially list at Rs 662, translating to a profit of Rs 2,288 on one lot for retail investors. However, GMP is not an official metric. The actual listing price could be very different.

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SBI Funds IPO: Key details

Apart from that, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on July 17, while the listing on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, is likely to be on July 21, as per the tentative schedule.

Investors can read about the risks associated with the company, like SEBI’s new regulations, the change in investment trends, and the high royalty on this link.

About SBI Funds Management

SBI Funds Management is India’s largest asset management company by mutual fund Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM), managing mutual fund QAAUM of Rs 12.50 lakh crore with a 15.3% market share as of March 31, 2026.

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SBI Funds Management IPO GMP, SBI Funds IPO subscription, issue size and key dates