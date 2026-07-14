Nifty 50, Sensex today at close: The benchmark indices ended Tuesday’s session in the red, with the Sensex falling 561.46 points, or 0.72%, to close at 77,054.94, while the Nifty declined 165.60 points, or 0.68%, to settle at 24,045.40.

In the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel gained 1.65%, Sun Pharma rose 0.93%, Tata Steel added 0.83%, TCS advanced 0.67%, and Adani Ports climbed 0.42%. On the losing side, HCLTech plunged 4.63%, Bajaj Finserv fell 2.50%, SBI declined 2.26%, Mahindra & Mahindra slipped 2.16%, and IndiGo dropped 2.15%.

Nifty 50, Sensex today at 12:30 PM: In afternoon trade, the Indian equity benchmarks remained under pressure, with the Sensex falling over 500 points, or 0.7%, to trade below 77,100, while the Nifty declined over 150 points, or 0.6%, to trade below 24,100.

At this hour, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising 1.57% and 1.18%, respectively. On the losing side, HCLTech emerged as the biggest laggard, dropping 3.28%, followed by IndiGo, down 2.67%, Bajaj Finserv, which slipped 2.22%, Bajaj Finance, down 1.90%, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which declined 1.79%.

Nifty 50, Sensex today at 11 AM: The domestic equity indices continued to trade in the red. The Nifty 50 was down 83.30 points or 0.34% to trade at 24,127.70, while the 30-stock basket was down 315 points or 0.41% to trade at 77,301.52.

HCL Technologies, InterGlobe Aviation, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle were the top five gainers in the Nifty 50.

Nifty 50, Sensex today at open: Indian equity indices opened Monday’s trade on a lower note after crude prices jumped sharply. The Nifty 50 opened the trade 134.35 points or 0.55% lower at 24,076.65, while the BSE Sensex fell 476.37 points or 0.61% to open at 77,140.

Share market today ahead of opening, July 14: The global markets are trading on a cautious note as tension across West Asia has escalated further. This led to crude oil prices rocketing close to the $85 a barrel mark. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a lower start for Indian markets, down 173.50 points or 0.72%.

Earlier on Monday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.02% higher at 24,211, while the BSE Sensex surged 0.06% to close at 77,616.40.

Key global and domestic cues for July 14

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Tuesday’s trade on a lower note. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.17%, while the Topix declined 0.51%. South Korea’s Kospi was down 2.01%, and the small-cap Kosdaq lost 1.8%. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index stood at 24,158, lower than its last close of 24,213.72.

US indices

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading in the red on Tuesday after investors awaited clarity on the the US and Iran situation. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 140 points, or 0.27%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.13%, while Nasdaq-100 futures hovered just below the flatline.

On Monday, the US stock market fell after President Donald Trump announced he was reinstating what he called a blockade on Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices higher. The S&P 500 lost 0.79% to end the day at 7,515.34, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.55% to finish at 25,873.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled down 138.37 points, or 0.26%, at 52,498.64.

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Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 2.25% higher at $79.90 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 2% higher at $84.95, surpassing the psychologically important level of $80. On COMEX, crude prices jumped 2.5% to trade at $80.09 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,008.50 an ounce, up 0.07%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,40,330 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 2.39% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,40,090 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,05,247.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.46% lower at $57.70 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate fell 2.35%% to Rs 2.17 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 3,062.27 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,171.70 crore on July 13, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.06% lower at 101.25. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.30% to close at 95.62 to the dollar on July 13.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Waste Management sector’s stocks surged the most in Monday’s trade, rising 3.3% in market capitalisation. Further, Small Finance stocks were followed by the Defence sector stocks, which were further followed by the Space stocks. However, the Aquaculture sector stocks fell the most, declining 0.81%.