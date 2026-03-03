Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY MIDSMALLCAP400 MOMENTUM QUALITY 100

Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
46313.6 Closed
-1.36-638.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45,315.95₹46,886.85
₹46,313.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38,797.30₹51,723.50
₹46,313.60
Open Price
₹45,323.80
Prev. Close
₹46,952.05

Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547,201.0347,186.19
1047,169.5847,217.21
2047,272.5747,207.08
5047,214.1747,342.44
10047,921.9147,657.23
20048,531.9147,900.5

Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 Contribution

Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Poly Medicure		1314.0057.904.61
BASF India		3589.40137.303.98
Solar Industries India		13989.00485.003.59
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.53
KEI Industries		5206.00125.602.47
Neuland Laboratories		13096.00271.002.11
Home First Finance Company India		1096.8013.701.26
Oil India		488.054.150.86
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.65
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1405.906.000.43
Lupin		2311.109.200.40
Bharat Dynamics		1268.002.800.22
Hitachi Energy India		25500.00-62.00-0.24
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.44
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8801.00-48.00-0.54
APL Apollo Tubes		2222.30-12.30-0.55
PI Industries		3099.40-17.90-0.57
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.58
NMDC		81.26-0.48-0.59
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2123.30-13.40-0.63
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.80-15.10-0.68
Polycab India		8548.50-62.00-0.72
Aurobindo Pharma		1210.40-10.00-0.82
Sumitomo Chemical India		397.80-3.35-0.84
Welspun Corp		817.65-7.60-0.92
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.02
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		717.50-7.65-1.05
Zen Technologies		1345.40-14.50-1.07
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.20
Oracle Financial Services Software		6848.00-84.00-1.21
Persistent Systems		4673.40-59.60-1.26
Firstsource Solutions		210.41-2.74-1.29
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.40
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.41
Tata Elxsi		4449.30-63.70-1.41
Indus Towers		448.55-6.40-1.41
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2532.60-39.00-1.52
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.53
Maharashtra Seamless		553.15-8.85-1.57
Caplin Point Laboratories		1672.90-27.20-1.60
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.66
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.69
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.76
MphasiS		2255.50-41.00-1.79
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.81
Coromandel International		2179.80-40.20-1.81
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.91
Coforge		1162.70-23.10-1.95
L&T Technology Services		3443.20-69.20-1.97
Blue Star		1902.50-38.70-1.99
Action Construction Equipment		867.00-17.70-2.00
Intellect Design Arena		683.50-14.10-2.02
Ceat		3459.60-71.80-2.03
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1149.20-24.00-2.05
UTI Asset Management Company		967.00-20.30-2.06
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.15
Cohance Lifesciences		303.20-6.75-2.18
KPIT Technologies		754.25-16.85-2.19
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.35
Elecon Engineering Company		406.00-9.85-2.37
Indraprastha Gas		166.79-4.07-2.38
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.40
Bayer Cropscience		4554.10-118.30-2.53
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2370.70-63.40-2.60
360 One Wam		1074.70-28.90-2.62
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.74-5.01-2.68
eClerx Services		3083.70-88.70-2.80
Cochin Shipyard		1448.90-42.80-2.87
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.91
HBL Engineering		664.70-20.05-2.93
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.95
Pfizer		4911.50-150.70-2.98
Nippon Life India Asset Management		903.45-27.75-2.98
Kirloskar Brothers		1534.10-48.70-3.08
NAVA		576.75-18.85-3.16
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.28
KPR Mill		867.85-29.95-3.34
Godfrey Phillips India		2042.90-72.50-3.43
Escorts Kubota		3397.40-121.20-3.44
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.45
NBCC (India)		89.36-3.31-3.57
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.60
Godawari Power & Ispat		256.30-9.72-3.65
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.20-33.25-3.67
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.78-3.72
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.88
Suzlon Energy		40.95-1.72-4.03
UNO Minda		1140.40-48.10-4.05
Newgen Software Technologies		487.80-20.95-4.12
CreditAccess Grameen		1210.90-54.30-4.29
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.32
Apar Industries		10694.00-486.50-4.35
Triveni Turbine		467.00-22.20-4.54
Petronet LNG		308.65-14.75-4.56
Rites		203.92-9.99-4.67
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.45-16.90-5.34
LT Foods		380.20-22.10-5.49
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.45-27.40-5.65
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.28

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
