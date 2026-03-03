Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Poly Medicure
|1314.00
|57.90
|4.61
|4,98,148
|BASF India
|3589.40
|137.30
|3.98
|61,511
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|3,77,410
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|12,68,987
|KEI Industries
|5206.00
|125.60
|2.47
|15,82,606
|Neuland Laboratories
|13096.00
|271.00
|2.11
|39,145
|Home First Finance Company India
|1096.80
|13.70
|1.26
|12,44,080
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|1,87,79,292
|Zensar Technologies
|568.40
|3.65
|0.65
|9,94,343
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|5,04,704
|Lupin
|2311.10
|9.20
|0.40
|5,80,930
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.00
|2.80
|0.22
|34,71,100
|Hitachi Energy India
|25500.00
|-62.00
|-0.24
|1,18,951
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|70,99,198
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8801.00
|-48.00
|-0.54
|7,555
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|5,09,813
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|3,14,065
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|20,91,159
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|2,29,82,057
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2123.30
|-13.40
|-0.63
|3,16,016
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|14,48,602
|Polycab India
|8548.50
|-62.00
|-0.72
|6,53,618
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1210.40
|-10.00
|-0.82
|8,88,443
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|397.80
|-3.35
|-0.84
|2,11,833
|Welspun Corp
|817.65
|-7.60
|-0.92
|4,89,483
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|3,33,797
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|717.50
|-7.65
|-1.05
|6,61,761
|Zen Technologies
|1345.40
|-14.50
|-1.07
|9,99,557
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|7,52,861
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|1,06,501
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|6,37,428
|Firstsource Solutions
|210.41
|-2.74
|-1.29
|28,89,833
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|14,34,807
|Affle 3I
|1357.80
|-19.40
|-1.41
|3,28,446
|Tata Elxsi
|4449.30
|-63.70
|-1.41
|3,03,080
|Indus Towers
|448.55
|-6.40
|-1.41
|32,35,580
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|1,06,428
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|6,735
|Maharashtra Seamless
|553.15
|-8.85
|-1.57
|2,55,093
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1672.90
|-27.20
|-1.60
|90,268
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|4,99,980
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|18,93,193
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|2,26,434
|MphasiS
|2255.50
|-41.00
|-1.79
|3,49,774
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|8,16,022
|Coromandel International
|2179.80
|-40.20
|-1.81
|2,64,968
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|5,68,619
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|24,47,816
|L&T Technology Services
|3443.20
|-69.20
|-1.97
|99,923
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|2,68,981
|Action Construction Equipment
|867.00
|-17.70
|-2.00
|2,15,723
|Intellect Design Arena
|683.50
|-14.10
|-2.02
|3,53,822
|Ceat
|3459.60
|-71.80
|-2.03
|1,53,595
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1149.20
|-24.00
|-2.05
|2,58,953
|UTI Asset Management Company
|967.00
|-20.30
|-2.06
|67,855
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|16,151
|Cohance Lifesciences
|303.20
|-6.75
|-2.18
|7,08,358
|KPIT Technologies
|754.25
|-16.85
|-2.19
|16,81,199
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|43,45,346
|Elecon Engineering Company
|406.00
|-9.85
|-2.37
|3,36,982
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|16,05,081
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|1,99,676
|Bayer Cropscience
|4554.10
|-118.30
|-2.53
|10,483
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2370.70
|-63.40
|-2.60
|12,81,767
|360 One Wam
|1074.70
|-28.90
|-2.62
|18,37,718
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|181.74
|-5.01
|-2.68
|43,96,131
|eClerx Services
|3083.70
|-88.70
|-2.80
|1,63,144
|Cochin Shipyard
|1448.90
|-42.80
|-2.87
|11,64,505
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|21,570
|HBL Engineering
|664.70
|-20.05
|-2.93
|16,30,290
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|70,12,943
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-150.70
|-2.98
|11,139
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|903.45
|-27.75
|-2.98
|5,99,821
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1534.10
|-48.70
|-3.08
|53,321
|NAVA
|576.75
|-18.85
|-3.16
|3,45,875
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|66,17,593
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-29.95
|-3.34
|2,22,477
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2042.90
|-72.50
|-3.43
|5,99,899
|Escorts Kubota
|3397.40
|-121.20
|-3.44
|69,860
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|31,50,540
|NBCC (India)
|89.36
|-3.31
|-3.57
|1,32,60,337
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|4,99,942
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|11,39,992
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|256.30
|-9.72
|-3.65
|27,08,865
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|873.20
|-33.25
|-3.67
|1,35,178
|Bank of Maharashtra
|71.98
|-2.78
|-3.72
|3,89,23,899
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|27,15,604
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|11,60,13,965
|UNO Minda
|1140.40
|-48.10
|-4.05
|12,12,211
|Newgen Software Technologies
|487.80
|-20.95
|-4.12
|26,10,138
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1210.90
|-54.30
|-4.29
|3,62,947
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|11,64,222
|Apar Industries
|10694.00
|-486.50
|-4.35
|1,72,973
|Triveni Turbine
|467.00
|-22.20
|-4.54
|2,52,614
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|45,85,224
|Rites
|203.92
|-9.99
|-4.67
|8,29,776
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.45
|-16.90
|-5.34
|95,78,303
|LT Foods
|380.20
|-22.10
|-5.49
|13,24,217
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.45
|-27.40
|-5.65
|17,92,331
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28
|2,40,08,717