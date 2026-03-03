Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 Index

NIFTY MIDSMALLCAP400 MOMENTUM QUALITY 100

46313.60 Closed
-1.36-638.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Poly Medicure		1314.0057.904.614,98,148
BASF India		3589.40137.303.9861,511
Solar Industries India		13989.00485.003.593,77,410
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.5312,68,987
KEI Industries		5206.00125.602.4715,82,606
Neuland Laboratories		13096.00271.002.1139,145
Home First Finance Company India		1096.8013.701.2612,44,080
Oil India		488.054.150.861,87,79,292
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.659,94,343
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1405.906.000.435,04,704
Lupin		2311.109.200.405,80,930
Bharat Dynamics		1268.002.800.2234,71,100
Hitachi Energy India		25500.00-62.00-0.241,18,951
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.4470,99,198
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8801.00-48.00-0.547,555
APL Apollo Tubes		2222.30-12.30-0.555,09,813
PI Industries		3099.40-17.90-0.573,14,065
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.5820,91,159
NMDC		81.26-0.48-0.592,29,82,057
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2123.30-13.40-0.633,16,016
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.80-15.10-0.6814,48,602
Polycab India		8548.50-62.00-0.726,53,618
Aurobindo Pharma		1210.40-10.00-0.828,88,443
Sumitomo Chemical India		397.80-3.35-0.842,11,833
Welspun Corp		817.65-7.60-0.924,89,483
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.023,33,797
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		717.50-7.65-1.056,61,761
Zen Technologies		1345.40-14.50-1.079,99,557
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.207,52,861
Oracle Financial Services Software		6848.00-84.00-1.211,06,501
Persistent Systems		4673.40-59.60-1.266,37,428
Firstsource Solutions		210.41-2.74-1.2928,89,833
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.4014,34,807
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.413,28,446
Tata Elxsi		4449.30-63.70-1.413,03,080
Indus Towers		448.55-6.40-1.4132,35,580
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2532.60-39.00-1.521,06,428
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.536,735
Maharashtra Seamless		553.15-8.85-1.572,55,093
Caplin Point Laboratories		1672.90-27.20-1.6090,268
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.664,99,980
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.6918,93,193
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.762,26,434
MphasiS		2255.50-41.00-1.793,49,774
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.818,16,022
Coromandel International		2179.80-40.20-1.812,64,968
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.915,68,619
Coforge		1162.70-23.10-1.9524,47,816
L&T Technology Services		3443.20-69.20-1.9799,923
Blue Star		1902.50-38.70-1.992,68,981
Action Construction Equipment		867.00-17.70-2.002,15,723
Intellect Design Arena		683.50-14.10-2.023,53,822
Ceat		3459.60-71.80-2.031,53,595
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1149.20-24.00-2.052,58,953
UTI Asset Management Company		967.00-20.30-2.0667,855
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.1516,151
Cohance Lifesciences		303.20-6.75-2.187,08,358
KPIT Technologies		754.25-16.85-2.1916,81,199
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.3543,45,346
Elecon Engineering Company		406.00-9.85-2.373,36,982
Indraprastha Gas		166.79-4.07-2.3816,05,081
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.401,99,676
Bayer Cropscience		4554.10-118.30-2.5310,483
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2370.70-63.40-2.6012,81,767
360 One Wam		1074.70-28.90-2.6218,37,718
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.74-5.01-2.6843,96,131
eClerx Services		3083.70-88.70-2.801,63,144
Cochin Shipyard		1448.90-42.80-2.8711,64,505
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.9121,570
HBL Engineering		664.70-20.05-2.9316,30,290
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.9570,12,943
Pfizer		4911.50-150.70-2.9811,139
Nippon Life India Asset Management		903.45-27.75-2.985,99,821
Kirloskar Brothers		1534.10-48.70-3.0853,321
NAVA		576.75-18.85-3.163,45,875
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.2866,17,593
KPR Mill		867.85-29.95-3.342,22,477
Godfrey Phillips India		2042.90-72.50-3.435,99,899
Escorts Kubota		3397.40-121.20-3.4469,860
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.4531,50,540
NBCC (India)		89.36-3.31-3.571,32,60,337
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.584,99,942
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.6011,39,992
Godawari Power & Ispat		256.30-9.72-3.6527,08,865
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.20-33.25-3.671,35,178
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.78-3.723,89,23,899
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.8827,15,604
Suzlon Energy		40.95-1.72-4.0311,60,13,965
UNO Minda		1140.40-48.10-4.0512,12,211
Newgen Software Technologies		487.80-20.95-4.1226,10,138
CreditAccess Grameen		1210.90-54.30-4.293,62,947
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.3211,64,222
Apar Industries		10694.00-486.50-4.351,72,973
Triveni Turbine		467.00-22.20-4.542,52,614
Petronet LNG		308.65-14.75-4.5645,85,224
Rites		203.92-9.99-4.678,29,776
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.45-16.90-5.3495,78,303
LT Foods		380.20-22.10-5.4913,24,217
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.45-27.40-5.6517,92,331
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.282,40,08,717
Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
