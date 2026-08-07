What is the share price of Central Depository Services (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Central Depository Services (India) is ₹1,328.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Central Depository Services (India)? The Central Depository Services (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Central Depository Services (India)? The market cap of Central Depository Services (India) is ₹27,755.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Central Depository Services (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Central Depository Services (India) are ₹1,334.40 and ₹1,324.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Central Depository Services (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Central Depository Services (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Central Depository Services (India) is ₹1,673.70 and 52-week low of Central Depository Services (India) is ₹1,116.30 as on .

How has the Central Depository Services (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Central Depository Services (India) has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -2.35% for the past month, 4.58% over 3 months, -15.12% over 1 year, 30.33% across 3 years, and 15.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Central Depository Services (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Central Depository Services (India) are 58.90 and 14.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global