Here's the live share price of Central Depository Services (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
|Patil Automation
|10.08
|4.38
|11.21
|40.55
|-3.99
|9.00
|5.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Central Depository Services (India) has declined 15.12% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Urban Company (-13.84%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (62.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Central Depository Services (India) has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Urban Company (-2.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,337.34
|1,332.68
|10
|1,337.68
|1,339.65
|20
|1,367.68
|1,345.21
|50
|1,310.35
|1,326.51
|100
|1,276.94
|1,321.03
|200
|1,375.97
|1,352.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Central Depository Services (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.19%, FII holding fell to 8.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|25,39,226
|0.42
|331.5
|22,64,603
|0.21
|295.64
|10,47,801
|0.47
|136.79
|7,90,562
|0.41
|103.21
|6,13,999
|0.6
|80.16
|6,00,000
|0.72
|78.33
|4,00,000
|0.98
|52.22
|3,86,315
|0.77
|50.43
|2,99,500
|1.7
|39.1
|2,78,350
|0.97
|36.34
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Central Depository Services (India) fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1997PLC112443 and registration number is 112443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 960.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 209.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Central Depository Services (India) is ₹1,328.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Central Depository Services (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Central Depository Services (India) is ₹27,755.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Central Depository Services (India) are ₹1,334.40 and ₹1,324.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Central Depository Services (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Central Depository Services (India) is ₹1,673.70 and 52-week low of Central Depository Services (India) is ₹1,116.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Central Depository Services (India) has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -2.35% for the past month, 4.58% over 3 months, -15.12% over 1 year, 30.33% across 3 years, and 15.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Central Depository Services (India) are 58.90 and 14.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.96 per annum.
Source: Dion Global