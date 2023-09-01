Follow Us

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CENTRAL DEPOSITORY SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,141.45 Closed
0.263
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,107.35₹1,158.00
₹1,141.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹880.90₹1,451.90
₹1,141.45
Open Price
₹1,146.60
Prev. Close
₹1,138.45
Volume
8,92,072

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,163.78
  • R21,186.22
  • R31,214.43
  • Pivot
    1,135.57
  • S11,113.13
  • S21,084.92
  • S31,062.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,216.331,139.89
  • 101,218.281,148.17
  • 201,233.591,161.64
  • 501,2631,151.18
  • 1001,194.221,119.25
  • 2001,301.831,114.04

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.03-8.486.5514.72-9.81178.54332.08
-4.598.9822.2241.0417.14-45.03-45.03
2.350.8228.6634.0155.41-35.94-35.94
-0.331.052.6814.4620.13116.10123.05
2.0717.6055.6276.02127.031,123.32590.91
-0.315.8213.5731.232.3626.90-11.67
1.14-1.898.0331.5329.10109.7342.21
0.400.113.5523.04-25.2016.11-56.09
-0.58-9.5910.7725.9037.3950.0850.08
-4.42-0.0715.7528.1049.19104.4253.06
5.711.7717.4237.5226.0731.5145.39
-1.0910.3830.4539.6629.6719.0019.00
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
4.054.547.72-4.76-28.232.54-5.12
-2.7212.1614.9394.6839.5293.6293.62
4.11-35.75-10.5016.079.659.659.65
0.5113.6527.0926.8162.60105.45-36.60
-0.05-3.853.1623.45-11.3417.3214.89
-0.10-3.293.41-2.85-8.87-8.87-8.87
1.649.139.6815.82-24.51-59.55-59.55

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund47,99,7271.48590.68
Nippon India Small Cap Fund20,14,8590.72247.96
PGIM India Small Cap Fund6,08,4783.2774.88
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund5,89,6110.7872.56
Invesco India Contra Fund5,44,5090.6167.01
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund5,28,1480.6165
HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund3,91,0001.6848.12
Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver3,75,0000.7746.15
Invesco India Smallcap Fund2,31,0551.1728.43
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services2,27,2500.427.97
View All Mutual Funds

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1997PLC112443 and registration number is 112443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 414.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 104.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Balkrishna V Chaubal
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Nehal Vora
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Preeti Saran
    Director
  • Prof. Umesh Bellur
    Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Bimalkumar N Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Sidhartha Pradhan
    Director
  • Mr. Nayan Mehta
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. P Masil Jeya Mohan
    Shareholder Director

FAQs on Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is ₹11,896.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is 43.11 and PB ratio of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is 9.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is ₹1,141.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is ₹1,451.90 and 52-week low of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is ₹880.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

