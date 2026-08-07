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Central Depository Services (India) Share Price

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BSE

CENTRAL DEPOSITORY SERVICES (INDIA)

Midcap | NSE
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Here's the live share price of Central Depository Services (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,328.00 Closed
-0.23₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Central Depository Services (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,324.10₹1,334.40
₹1,328.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,116.30₹1,673.70
₹1,328.00
Open Price
₹1,331.00
Prev. Close
₹1,331.00
Volume
5,71,095

Source: Dion Global

Central Depository Services (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41
Patil Automation		10.084.3811.2140.55-3.999.005.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Central Depository Services (India) has declined 15.12% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Urban Company (-13.84%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (62.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Central Depository Services (India) has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Urban Company (-2.94%).

Central Depository Services (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Central Depository Services (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,337.341,332.68
101,337.681,339.65
201,367.681,345.21
501,310.351,326.51
1001,276.941,321.03
2001,375.971,352.3

Source: Dion Global

Central Depository Services (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Central Depository Services (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.19%, FII holding fell to 8.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Central Depository Services (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
25,39,2260.42331.5
22,64,6030.21295.64
10,47,8010.47136.79
7,90,5620.41103.21
6,13,9990.680.16
6,00,0000.7278.33
4,00,0000.9852.22
3,86,3150.7750.43
2,99,5001.739.1
2,78,3500.9736.34

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Central Depository Services (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Central Depository Services (India) fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Central Depository Services (India)

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1997PLC112443 and registration number is 112443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 960.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 209.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gurumoorthy Mahalingam
    Chairperson & Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Nehal Vora
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Kamala Kantharaj
    Non Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajeshree Sabnavis
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Kumar
    Public Interest Director
  • Prof. Varsha Apte
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Bharat Vasani
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Tuteja
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Mahajan
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nayana Ovalekar
    Executive Director - Vertical 2

FAQs on Central Depository Services (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Central Depository Services (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Central Depository Services (India) is ₹1,328.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Central Depository Services (India)?

The Central Depository Services (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Central Depository Services (India)?

The market cap of Central Depository Services (India) is ₹27,755.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Central Depository Services (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Central Depository Services (India) are ₹1,334.40 and ₹1,324.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Central Depository Services (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Central Depository Services (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Central Depository Services (India) is ₹1,673.70 and 52-week low of Central Depository Services (India) is ₹1,116.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Central Depository Services (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Central Depository Services (India) has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -2.35% for the past month, 4.58% over 3 months, -15.12% over 1 year, 30.33% across 3 years, and 15.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Central Depository Services (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Central Depository Services (India) are 58.90 and 14.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Central Depository Services (India) News

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