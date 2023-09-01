Name
Fund Name
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund
|Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
MEETING DATE
|05 Aug, 2023
|29 Apr, 2023
|01 Feb, 2023
|22 Oct, 2022
|30 Jul, 2022
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1997PLC112443 and registration number is 112443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 414.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 104.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is ₹11,896.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is 43.11 and PB ratio of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is 9.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is ₹1,141.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is ₹1,451.90 and 52-week low of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. is ₹880.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.