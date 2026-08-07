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18473.74 Closed
0.18+33.14 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.9
1M
-1.2
3M
-2.7
6M
-3.3
1Y
-9.2
5Y
35.2
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Jagatjit Industries		167.9513.758.921,01,126
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		224.6514.256.774,24,453
Prataap Snacks		1240.6572.406.207,206
Navneet Education		134.856.955.4317,602
HMA Agro Industries		22.001.014.811,07,990
Foods & Inns		55.262.264.263,004
LT Foods		431.5012.903.0840,722
Dhampur Bio Organics		113.333.072.7810,868
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.6751,673
TruAlt Bioenergy		476.8011.852.5530,356
Tasty Bite Eatables		9401.00211.002.30436
Honasa Consumer		476.0010.502.2653,776
Gokul Agro Resources		228.454.101.8315,804
Avanti Feeds		908.5016.301.8340,912
Radico Khaitan		4550.0080.001.7914,258
Hatsun Agro Products		942.2516.051.731,062
Sundrop Brands		676.0010.651.608,778
Britannia Industries		5515.0085.001.571,01,606
Mukka Proteins		23.430.341.4719,264
Balrampur Chini Mills		635.006.901.1030,791
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		40.830.441.0935,107
Globus Spirits		912.958.750.978,564
KRBL		377.353.400.919,978
Orkla India		565.005.050.9021,006
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		252.802.200.8812,685
BCL Industries		37.000.280.7616,553
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1506.0010.000.671,244
Emami		411.802.700.6649,581
Nurture Well Industries		24.250.150.622,17,796
Zydus Wellness		534.003.300.6216,666
Venky's (India)		1571.909.550.611,232
Lotus Chocolate Company		651.503.850.591,444
Patanjali Foods		357.002.000.568,03,320
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		161.950.850.53428
Regaal Resources		86.570.440.514,057
Jyothy Labs		206.750.950.4622,501
DOMS Industries		2260.659.450.4223,535
Apex Frozen Foods		376.051.550.411,185
Bajaj Consumer Care		534.152.150.4014,570
DCM Shriram Industries		42.770.170.405,422
AVT Natural Products		71.800.270.382,669
Sanstar		113.850.400.355,602
Varun Beverages		444.001.500.341,47,291
VST Industries		220.350.700.3220,193
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		8516.2025.600.301,206
Gopal Snacks		275.050.600.2223,208
Shree Renuka Sugars		22.160.040.181,86,158
ITC		285.500.500.184,37,695
Tilaknagar Industries		488.000.900.1843,786
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.840.050.144,80,833
Dhampur Sugar Mills		149.000.200.1313,906
Andrew Yule & Company		27.690.030.111,29,899
Triveni Engineering & Industries		231.000.200.0921,377
Marico		864.700.800.0934,324
Bikaji Foods International		624.950.500.0863,365
Gillette India		7697.001.100.011,519
Manorama Industries		1622.00-0.95-0.0617,624
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		17.53-0.01-0.063,18,600
CCL Products India		1128.80-1.00-0.091,634
Cupid		262.25-0.30-0.1138,72,258
Uttam Sugar Mills		252.45-0.30-0.125,428
AWL Agri Business		197.00-0.30-0.152,45,380
G M Breweries		906.00-1.50-0.171,322
Krishival Foods		388.25-0.75-0.191,186
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279,099
KSE		207.65-0.50-0.2418,221
Piccadily Agro Industries		744.00-2.10-0.288,391
ADF Foods		261.00-0.85-0.324,056
Heritage Foods		357.00-1.20-0.3425,521
Godrej Agrovet		543.55-1.90-0.358,914
Kaveri Seed Company		767.00-3.75-0.492,412
Hindustan Foods		572.70-3.05-0.536,609
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2020.00-11.20-0.5514,181
Godfrey Phillips India		2281.75-14.25-0.6219,182
Dodla Dairy		1040.55-6.85-0.6550,589
EID Parry (India)		804.50-5.60-0.6991,289
Magadh Sugar & Energy		515.05-3.65-0.70310
Dabur India		411.00-3.00-0.721,12,608
Tata Consumer Products		1082.00-8.00-0.7384,140
India Glycols		1142.00-10.25-0.892,162
Avadh Sugar & Energy		598.00-6.00-0.993,935
Allied Blenders & Distillers		599.00-6.00-0.9944,318
United Breweries		1397.80-16.45-1.164,139
Parag Milk Foods		222.50-2.70-1.2035,934
Linc		99.70-1.40-1.382,126
Zuari Industries		257.50-3.60-1.381,391
Ugar Sugar Works		44.97-0.65-1.4220,491
Bannari Amman Sugars		3472.00-53.00-1.5031
Sarveshwar Foods		3.40-0.06-1.732,04,702
GRM Overseas		89.20-1.63-1.791,82,349
Eveready Industries India		350.70-6.75-1.894,222
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		147.50-2.85-1.9087,203
Ganesh Consumer Products		161.55-3.20-1.9415,501
Gulshan Polyols		203.00-4.25-2.052,03,023
United Spirits		1473.00-43.00-2.8411,786
Vadilal Industries		7130.70-208.95-2.851,386
Godrej Consumer Products		1049.00-31.50-2.921,33,862
Godavari Biorefineries		247.30-8.45-3.3011,010
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		733.00-33.00-4.313,366
Sula Vineyards		159.75-7.90-4.7191,637
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		278.00-16.00-5.4422,840
Kokuyo Camlin		84.85-5.03-5.6023,103
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		167.00-10.60-5.9780,673
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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