Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Jagatjit Industries
|167.95
|13.75
|8.92
|1,01,126
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|224.65
|14.25
|6.77
|4,24,453
|Prataap Snacks
|1240.65
|72.40
|6.20
|7,206
|Navneet Education
|134.85
|6.95
|5.43
|17,602
|HMA Agro Industries
|22.00
|1.01
|4.81
|1,07,990
|Foods & Inns
|55.26
|2.26
|4.26
|3,004
|LT Foods
|431.50
|12.90
|3.08
|40,722
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|113.33
|3.07
|2.78
|10,868
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67
|51,673
|TruAlt Bioenergy
|476.80
|11.85
|2.55
|30,356
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|9401.00
|211.00
|2.30
|436
|Honasa Consumer
|476.00
|10.50
|2.26
|53,776
|Gokul Agro Resources
|228.45
|4.10
|1.83
|15,804
|Avanti Feeds
|908.50
|16.30
|1.83
|40,912
|Radico Khaitan
|4550.00
|80.00
|1.79
|14,258
|Hatsun Agro Products
|942.25
|16.05
|1.73
|1,062
|Sundrop Brands
|676.00
|10.65
|1.60
|8,778
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|1,01,606
|Mukka Proteins
|23.43
|0.34
|1.47
|19,264
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|635.00
|6.90
|1.10
|30,791
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|40.83
|0.44
|1.09
|35,107
|Globus Spirits
|912.95
|8.75
|0.97
|8,564
|KRBL
|377.35
|3.40
|0.91
|9,978
|Orkla India
|565.00
|5.05
|0.90
|21,006
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|252.80
|2.20
|0.88
|12,685
|BCL Industries
|37.00
|0.28
|0.76
|16,553
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1506.00
|10.00
|0.67
|1,244
|Emami
|411.80
|2.70
|0.66
|49,581
|Nurture Well Industries
|24.25
|0.15
|0.62
|2,17,796
|Zydus Wellness
|534.00
|3.30
|0.62
|16,666
|Venky's (India)
|1571.90
|9.55
|0.61
|1,232
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|651.50
|3.85
|0.59
|1,444
|Patanjali Foods
|357.00
|2.00
|0.56
|8,03,320
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|161.95
|0.85
|0.53
|428
|Regaal Resources
|86.57
|0.44
|0.51
|4,057
|Jyothy Labs
|206.75
|0.95
|0.46
|22,501
|DOMS Industries
|2260.65
|9.45
|0.42
|23,535
|Apex Frozen Foods
|376.05
|1.55
|0.41
|1,185
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|534.15
|2.15
|0.40
|14,570
|DCM Shriram Industries
|42.77
|0.17
|0.40
|5,422
|AVT Natural Products
|71.80
|0.27
|0.38
|2,669
|Sanstar
|113.85
|0.40
|0.35
|5,602
|Varun Beverages
|444.00
|1.50
|0.34
|1,47,291
|VST Industries
|220.35
|0.70
|0.32
|20,193
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|8516.20
|25.60
|0.30
|1,206
|Gopal Snacks
|275.05
|0.60
|0.22
|23,208
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|22.16
|0.04
|0.18
|1,86,158
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18
|4,37,695
|Tilaknagar Industries
|488.00
|0.90
|0.18
|43,786
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.84
|0.05
|0.14
|4,80,833
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|149.00
|0.20
|0.13
|13,906
|Andrew Yule & Company
|27.69
|0.03
|0.11
|1,29,899
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|231.00
|0.20
|0.09
|21,377
|Marico
|864.70
|0.80
|0.09
|34,324
|Bikaji Foods International
|624.95
|0.50
|0.08
|63,365
|Gillette India
|7697.00
|1.10
|0.01
|1,519
|Manorama Industries
|1622.00
|-0.95
|-0.06
|17,624
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|17.53
|-0.01
|-0.06
|3,18,600
|CCL Products India
|1128.80
|-1.00
|-0.09
|1,634
|Cupid
|262.25
|-0.30
|-0.11
|38,72,258
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|252.45
|-0.30
|-0.12
|5,428
|AWL Agri Business
|197.00
|-0.30
|-0.15
|2,45,380
|G M Breweries
|906.00
|-1.50
|-0.17
|1,322
|Krishival Foods
|388.25
|-0.75
|-0.19
|1,186
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79,099
|KSE
|207.65
|-0.50
|-0.24
|18,221
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|744.00
|-2.10
|-0.28
|8,391
|ADF Foods
|261.00
|-0.85
|-0.32
|4,056
|Heritage Foods
|357.00
|-1.20
|-0.34
|25,521
|Godrej Agrovet
|543.55
|-1.90
|-0.35
|8,914
|Kaveri Seed Company
|767.00
|-3.75
|-0.49
|2,412
|Hindustan Foods
|572.70
|-3.05
|-0.53
|6,609
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14,181
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2281.75
|-14.25
|-0.62
|19,182
|Dodla Dairy
|1040.55
|-6.85
|-0.65
|50,589
|EID Parry (India)
|804.50
|-5.60
|-0.69
|91,289
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|515.05
|-3.65
|-0.70
|310
|Dabur India
|411.00
|-3.00
|-0.72
|1,12,608
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.00
|-8.00
|-0.73
|84,140
|India Glycols
|1142.00
|-10.25
|-0.89
|2,162
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|598.00
|-6.00
|-0.99
|3,935
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|599.00
|-6.00
|-0.99
|44,318
|United Breweries
|1397.80
|-16.45
|-1.16
|4,139
|Parag Milk Foods
|222.50
|-2.70
|-1.20
|35,934
|Linc
|99.70
|-1.40
|-1.38
|2,126
|Zuari Industries
|257.50
|-3.60
|-1.38
|1,391
|Ugar Sugar Works
|44.97
|-0.65
|-1.42
|20,491
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|3472.00
|-53.00
|-1.50
|31
|Sarveshwar Foods
|3.40
|-0.06
|-1.73
|2,04,702
|GRM Overseas
|89.20
|-1.63
|-1.79
|1,82,349
|Eveready Industries India
|350.70
|-6.75
|-1.89
|4,222
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|147.50
|-2.85
|-1.90
|87,203
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|161.55
|-3.20
|-1.94
|15,501
|Gulshan Polyols
|203.00
|-4.25
|-2.05
|2,03,023
|United Spirits
|1473.00
|-43.00
|-2.84
|11,786
|Vadilal Industries
|7130.70
|-208.95
|-2.85
|1,386
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1049.00
|-31.50
|-2.92
|1,33,862
|Godavari Biorefineries
|247.30
|-8.45
|-3.30
|11,010
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|733.00
|-33.00
|-4.31
|3,366
|Sula Vineyards
|159.75
|-7.90
|-4.71
|91,637
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|278.00
|-16.00
|-5.44
|22,840
|Kokuyo Camlin
|84.85
|-5.03
|-5.60
|23,103
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|167.00
|-10.60
|-5.97
|80,673