Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|325.3
|-2.15
|-0.66
|4,605
Agro Tech Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|821.3
|0.30
|0.04
|788
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|27.34
|0.17
|0.63
|28,262
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|232.8
|18.90
|8.84
|1,56,834
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|437.65
|5.75
|1.33
|12,841
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|579
|1.60
|0.28
|2,930
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|437.6
|3.65
|0.84
|21,941
AVT Natural Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|81.75
|-0.50
|-0.61
|16,202
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|256.5
|-0.45
|-0.18
|69,841
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|25.11
|1.17
|4.89
|23,13,610
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|396.9
|6.90
|1.77
|80,391
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,710.8
|0
|0
|122
BCL Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|493.4
|13.50
|2.81
|32,273
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|488.05
|-9.80
|-1.97
|23,008
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|978.3
|-19.80
|-1.98
|2,507
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,485.05
|13.70
|0.31
|14,718
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|603.95
|-2.65
|-0.44
|11,131
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|202.6
|-1.45
|-0.71
|26,530
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,938
|-3.45
|-0.18
|8,575
Cupid Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|372.5
|7.60
|2.08
|16,536
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|553.5
|0.20
|0.04
|48,527
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|375.6
|2.55
|0.68
|7,041
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|134.85
|6.40
|4.98
|79,875
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,033.9
|104.30
|11.22
|63,044
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|165.95
|0.65
|0.39
|23,322
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|257.7
|4.70
|1.86
|15,200
Dodla Dairy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|740
|-2.15
|-0.29
|7,369
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|90.15
|0.79
|0.88
|1,47,187
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|476.55
|-1.25
|-0.26
|15,101
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|535.35
|11.35
|2.17
|26,011
Eveready Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|421
|-2.50
|-0.59
|15,797
Future Consumer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|0.85
|0.04
|4.94
|63,71,504
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|5,531.65
|-38.60
|-0.69
|662
Globus Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|894.45
|3.40
|0.38
|19,278
G M Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|599.4
|3.60
|0.60
|1,249
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,125
|-29.30
|-1.36
|4,844
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|481.05
|1.35
|0.28
|41,493
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,007
|1.05
|0.10
|11,078
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|538.8
|2.70
|0.50
|12,293
Goodricke Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|195.6
|0.45
|0.23
|6,336
GRM Overseas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|184.65
|2.50
|1.37
|5,711
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|259.5
|-3.15
|-1.20
|10,451
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,178
|-22.40
|-1.87
|4,187
Heritage Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|255.35
|5.05
|2.02
|18,436
Hindustan Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|548.95
|5.00
|0.92
|7,646
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,505
|0.80
|0.03
|20,922
IFB Agro Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|520
|1.00
|0.19
|466
Indo National Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|429
|11.55
|2.77
|248
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|441.25
|1.60
|0.36
|7,74,678
Jyothy Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|364
|15.45
|4.43
|1,37,628
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|545.6
|-1.75
|-0.32
|7,828
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|151.6
|0.95
|0.63
|12,925
KRBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|400.15
|-2.00
|-0.50
|6,865
LT Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|164.75
|-0.60
|-0.36
|52,246
Manorama Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,956.5
|56.20
|2.96
|3,828
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|568.15
|-2.50
|-0.44
|65,024
McLeod Russel (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|24.87
|-0.04
|-0.16
|6,80,842
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,042
|-35.50
|-3.29
|21,461
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|209.25
|-4.20
|-1.97
|11,635
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|21,935
|-56.80
|-0.26
|1,058
Parag Milk Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|198.7
|4.60
|2.37
|61,617
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,248.45
|17.70
|1.44
|17,165
Prataap Snacks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|939.75
|9.45
|1.02
|41
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|16,086.5
|118.40
|0.74
|273
Radico Khaitan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,262.2
|0.80
|0.06
|8,644
Rossell India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|487.1
|64.35
|15.22
|58,572
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|163
|0.20
|0.12
|34,934
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|47.08
|0.48
|1.03
|12,04,022
Sula Vineyards Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|493
|3.30
|0.67
|57,403
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|16,800
|-338.60
|-1.98
|343
Tata Coffee Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|251.4
|5.75
|2.34
|76,986
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|844.15
|9.25
|1.11
|44,967
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|216.1
|4.35
|2.05
|87,166
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|314.9
|0.80
|0.25
|53,765
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,551
|35.20
|2.32
|4,487
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|377
|-7.95
|-2.07
|11,650
Vadilal Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,648.9
|-33.25
|-1.24
|943
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|910.35
|10.60
|1.18
|1,60,000
Venky's (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,976.8
|-0.40
|-0.02
|5,146
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|18.25
|0.11
|0.61
|2,37,242
VST Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,666.15
|34.75
|0.96
|223
Waterbase Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|88.5
|1.94
|2.24
|31,801
Zydus Wellness Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,630
|-17.35
|-1.05
|4,435