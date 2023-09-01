Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

BSE FMCG Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE FMCG

BSE FMCG
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Carbonex
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Greenex
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
₹18,515.25 Closed
0.27+50.5 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

54
28
1W
-0.5
1M
-2.3
3M
1.5
6M
14.1
1Y
16.9
5Y
48.1
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
325.3-2.15-0.66
4,605
Agro Tech Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
821.30.300.04
788
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
27.340.170.63
28,262
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
232.818.908.84
1,56,834
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
437.655.751.33
12,841
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5791.600.28
2,930
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
437.63.650.84
21,941
AVT Natural Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
81.75-0.50-0.61
16,202
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
256.5-0.45-0.18
69,841
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
25.111.174.89
23,13,610
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
396.96.901.77
80,391
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,710.800
122
BCL Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
493.413.502.81
32,273
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
488.05-9.80-1.97
23,008
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
978.3-19.80-1.98
2,507
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,485.0513.700.31
14,718
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
603.95-2.65-0.44
11,131
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
202.6-1.45-0.71
26,530
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,938-3.45-0.18
8,575
Cupid Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
372.57.602.08
16,536
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
553.50.200.04
48,527
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
375.62.550.68
7,041
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
134.856.404.98
79,875
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,033.9104.3011.22
63,044
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
165.950.650.39
23,322
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
257.74.701.86
15,200
Dodla Dairy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
740-2.15-0.29
7,369
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
90.150.790.88
1,47,187
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
476.55-1.25-0.26
15,101
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
535.3511.352.17
26,011
Eveready Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
421-2.50-0.59
15,797
Future Consumer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
0.850.044.94
63,71,504
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
5,531.65-38.60-0.69
662
Globus Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
894.453.400.38
19,278
G M Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
599.43.600.60
1,249
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,125-29.30-1.36
4,844
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
481.051.350.28
41,493
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,0071.050.10
11,078
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
538.82.700.50
12,293
Goodricke Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
195.60.450.23
6,336
GRM Overseas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
184.652.501.37
5,711
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
259.5-3.15-1.20
10,451
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,178-22.40-1.87
4,187
Heritage Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
255.355.052.02
18,436
Hindustan Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
548.955.000.92
7,646
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,5050.800.03
20,922
IFB Agro Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5201.000.19
466
Indo National Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
42911.552.77
248
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
441.251.600.36
7,74,678
Jyothy Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
36415.454.43
1,37,628
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
545.6-1.75-0.32
7,828
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
151.60.950.63
12,925
KRBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
400.15-2.00-0.50
6,865
LT Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
164.75-0.60-0.36
52,246
Manorama Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,956.556.202.96
3,828
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
568.15-2.50-0.44
65,024
McLeod Russel (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
24.87-0.04-0.16
6,80,842
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,042-35.50-3.29
21,461
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
209.25-4.20-1.97
11,635
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
21,935-56.80-0.26
1,058
Parag Milk Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
198.74.602.37
61,617
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,248.4517.701.44
17,165
Prataap Snacks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
939.759.451.02
41
16,086.5118.400.74
273
Radico Khaitan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,262.20.800.06
8,644
Rossell India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
487.164.3515.22
58,572
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
1630.200.12
34,934
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
47.080.481.03
12,04,022
Sula Vineyards Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4933.300.67
57,403
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
16,800-338.60-1.98
343
Tata Coffee Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
251.45.752.34
76,986
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
844.159.251.11
44,967
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
216.14.352.05
87,166
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
314.90.800.25
53,765
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,55135.202.32
4,487
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
377-7.95-2.07
11,650
Vadilal Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,648.9-33.25-1.24
943
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
910.3510.601.18
1,60,000
Venky's (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,976.8-0.40-0.02
5,146
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
18.250.110.61
2,37,242
VST Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,666.1534.750.96
223
Waterbase Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
88.51.942.24
31,801
Zydus Wellness Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,630-17.35-1.05
4,435

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data