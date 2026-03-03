Facebook Pixel Code
Mukka Proteins Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUKKA PROTEINS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Aquaculture
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mukka Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.94 Closed
-3.35₹ -0.76
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Mukka Proteins Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.71₹22.13
₹21.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.20₹35.80
₹21.94
Open Price
₹20.71
Prev. Close
₹22.70
Volume
16,268

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mukka Proteins has declined 12.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.35%.

Mukka Proteins’s current P/E of 14.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Mukka Proteins Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mukka Proteins		-5.84-8.66-12.97-21.16-33.47-19.63-12.29
Apex Frozen Foods		-12.268.0035.2870.5882.8820.908.64
Sharat Industries		-4.94-13.308.2722.3196.7160.5852.42
Kings Infra Ventures		-11.75-13.00-21.29-23.81-8.078.0335.71
Coastal Corporation		-6.70-9.18-5.4336.503.86-0.595.41
Waterbase		-13.610.632.270.904.10-10.50-15.20
Zeal Aqua		-18.235.3110.5018.90016.0411.92
Essex Marine		6.0518.312.810.46-35.92-13.79-8.52
NCC Blue Water Products		1.99-24.870-2.6627.1856.5548.11
BKV Industries		5.303.70-0.930-17.902.0023.14
Uniroyal Marine Exports		20.9813.1621.83-12.313.4817.929.17

Over the last one year, Mukka Proteins has declined 33.47% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (82.88%), Sharat Industries (96.71%), Kings Infra Ventures (-8.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Mukka Proteins has underperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (8.64%) and Sharat Industries (52.42%).

Mukka Proteins Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Mukka Proteins Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.0522.97
1023.723.32
2023.9923.53
5023.4623.74
10024.3424.59
20026.6826.82

Mukka Proteins Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mukka Proteins remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 1.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mukka Proteins Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 10:32 PM ISTMukka Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 28, 2026, 8:55 PM ISTMukka Proteins - Receipt Of Marintrust Improver Programme Compliance Confirmation.
Feb 25, 2026, 6:07 AM ISTMukka Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 24, 2026, 5:12 PM ISTMukka Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Feb 21, 2026, 10:30 PM ISTMukka Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements

About Mukka Proteins

Mukka Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05004KA2010PLC055771 and registration number is 055771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 886.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Karkala Shankar Balachandra Rao
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Kalandan Mohammed Haris
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kalandan Mohammed Althaf
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kalandan Mohammad Arif
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Kalandan Abdul Razak
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Umaiyya Banu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hamad Bava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Surendra Kamath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mukka Proteins Share Price

What is the share price of Mukka Proteins?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukka Proteins is ₹21.94 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mukka Proteins?

The Mukka Proteins is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mukka Proteins?

The market cap of Mukka Proteins is ₹658.20 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mukka Proteins?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukka Proteins are ₹22.13 and ₹20.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukka Proteins?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukka Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukka Proteins is ₹35.80 and 52-week low of Mukka Proteins is ₹20.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Mukka Proteins performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mukka Proteins has shown returns of -3.35% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, -13.31% over 3 months, -36.35% over 1 year, -19.63% across 3 years, and -12.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mukka Proteins?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukka Proteins are 14.72 and 1.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Mukka Proteins News

