Here's the live share price of Mukka Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mukka Proteins has declined 12.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.35%.
Mukka Proteins’s current P/E of 14.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mukka Proteins
|-5.84
|-8.66
|-12.97
|-21.16
|-33.47
|-19.63
|-12.29
|Apex Frozen Foods
|-12.26
|8.00
|35.28
|70.58
|82.88
|20.90
|8.64
|Sharat Industries
|-4.94
|-13.30
|8.27
|22.31
|96.71
|60.58
|52.42
|Kings Infra Ventures
|-11.75
|-13.00
|-21.29
|-23.81
|-8.07
|8.03
|35.71
|Coastal Corporation
|-6.70
|-9.18
|-5.43
|36.50
|3.86
|-0.59
|5.41
|Waterbase
|-13.61
|0.63
|2.27
|0.90
|4.10
|-10.50
|-15.20
|Zeal Aqua
|-18.23
|5.31
|10.50
|18.90
|0
|16.04
|11.92
|Essex Marine
|6.05
|18.31
|2.81
|0.46
|-35.92
|-13.79
|-8.52
|NCC Blue Water Products
|1.99
|-24.87
|0
|-2.66
|27.18
|56.55
|48.11
|BKV Industries
|5.30
|3.70
|-0.93
|0
|-17.90
|2.00
|23.14
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|20.98
|13.16
|21.83
|-12.31
|3.48
|17.92
|9.17
Over the last one year, Mukka Proteins has declined 33.47% compared to peers like Apex Frozen Foods (82.88%), Sharat Industries (96.71%), Kings Infra Ventures (-8.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Mukka Proteins has underperformed peers relative to Apex Frozen Foods (8.64%) and Sharat Industries (52.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.05
|22.97
|10
|23.7
|23.32
|20
|23.99
|23.53
|50
|23.46
|23.74
|100
|24.34
|24.59
|200
|26.68
|26.82
In the latest quarter, Mukka Proteins remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 1.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
|Mukka Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 28, 2026, 8:55 PM IST
|Mukka Proteins - Receipt Of Marintrust Improver Programme Compliance Confirmation.
|Feb 25, 2026, 6:07 AM IST
|Mukka Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 24, 2026, 5:12 PM IST
|Mukka Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Feb 21, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
|Mukka Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Mukka Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05004KA2010PLC055771 and registration number is 055771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 886.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukka Proteins is ₹21.94 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mukka Proteins is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mukka Proteins is ₹658.20 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukka Proteins are ₹22.13 and ₹20.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukka Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukka Proteins is ₹35.80 and 52-week low of Mukka Proteins is ₹20.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mukka Proteins has shown returns of -3.35% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, -13.31% over 3 months, -36.35% over 1 year, -19.63% across 3 years, and -12.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukka Proteins are 14.72 and 1.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.