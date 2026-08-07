What is the share price of Dhampur Sugar Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampur Sugar Mills is ₹149.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhampur Sugar Mills? The Dhampur Sugar Mills is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhampur Sugar Mills? The market cap of Dhampur Sugar Mills is ₹974.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhampur Sugar Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhampur Sugar Mills are ₹152.30 and ₹148.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhampur Sugar Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampur Sugar Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampur Sugar Mills is ₹167.00 and 52-week low of Dhampur Sugar Mills is ₹110.20 as on .

How has the Dhampur Sugar Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhampur Sugar Mills has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, 4.34% for the past month, -2.99% over 3 months, 8.88% over 1 year, -19.2% across 3 years, and -12.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhampur Sugar Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhampur Sugar Mills are 13.86 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global