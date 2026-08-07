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Dhampur Sugar Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Theme
Ethanol
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dhampur Sugar Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹149.00 Closed
0.13₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhampur Sugar Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.35₹152.30
₹149.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.20₹167.00
₹149.00
Open Price
₹148.35
Prev. Close
₹148.80
Volume
13,906

Source: Dion Global

Dhampur Sugar Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhampur Sugar Mills has gained 8.88% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhampur Sugar Mills has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Dhampur Sugar Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhampur Sugar Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5138.57145.46
10140.9143.59
20141.96142.8
50141.8142.12
100140.34139.75
200132.73138.4

Source: Dion Global

Dhampur Sugar Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhampur Sugar Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.86%, while DII stake increased to 1.14%, FII holding fell to 1.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhampur Sugar Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTDhampur Sugar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 01, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTDhampur Sugar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTDhampur Sugar - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTDhampur Sugar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTDhampur Sugar - Redemption Of Commercial Paper

Source: Dion Global

About Dhampur Sugar Mills

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15249UP1933PLC000511 and registration number is 000511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1966.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Goel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gaurav Goel
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Subhash Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yashwardhan Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satpal Kumar Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anuj Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Khandelwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhampur Sugar Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Dhampur Sugar Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampur Sugar Mills is ₹149.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhampur Sugar Mills?

The Dhampur Sugar Mills is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhampur Sugar Mills?

The market cap of Dhampur Sugar Mills is ₹974.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhampur Sugar Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhampur Sugar Mills are ₹152.30 and ₹148.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhampur Sugar Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampur Sugar Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampur Sugar Mills is ₹167.00 and 52-week low of Dhampur Sugar Mills is ₹110.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhampur Sugar Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhampur Sugar Mills has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, 4.34% for the past month, -2.99% over 3 months, 8.88% over 1 year, -19.2% across 3 years, and -12.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhampur Sugar Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhampur Sugar Mills are 13.86 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dhampur Sugar Mills News

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