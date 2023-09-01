Follow Us

DHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹257.65 Closed
1.543.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹254.00₹258.95
₹257.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹196.00₹295.50
₹257.65
Open Price
₹254.00
Prev. Close
₹253.75
Volume
2,83,292

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1259.4
  • R2261.65
  • R3264.35
  • Pivot
    256.7
  • S1254.45
  • S2251.75
  • S3249.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5211.29256.11
  • 10215.13257.85
  • 20215.82261.8
  • 50224.35264.71
  • 100228.02259.42
  • 200325.86255.42

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
03 Apr, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15249UP1933PLC000511 and registration number is 000511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2198.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Goel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anant Pande
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Prasad Mehrotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yashwardhan Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satpal Kumar Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anuj Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Khandelwal
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹1,710.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is 10.71 and PB ratio of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹257.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹295.50 and 52-week low of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹196.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

