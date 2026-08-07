Here's the live share price of Dhampur Sugar Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhampur Sugar Mills has gained 8.88% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhampur Sugar Mills has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|138.57
|145.46
|10
|140.9
|143.59
|20
|141.96
|142.8
|50
|141.8
|142.12
|100
|140.34
|139.75
|200
|132.73
|138.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhampur Sugar Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.86%, while DII stake increased to 1.14%, FII holding fell to 1.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Dhampur Sugar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Dhampur Sugar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Dhampur Sugar - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Dhampur Sugar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Dhampur Sugar - Redemption Of Commercial Paper
Source: Dion Global
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15249UP1933PLC000511 and registration number is 000511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1966.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampur Sugar Mills is ₹149.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhampur Sugar Mills is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhampur Sugar Mills is ₹974.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhampur Sugar Mills are ₹152.30 and ₹148.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampur Sugar Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampur Sugar Mills is ₹167.00 and 52-week low of Dhampur Sugar Mills is ₹110.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhampur Sugar Mills has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, 4.34% for the past month, -2.99% over 3 months, 8.88% over 1 year, -19.2% across 3 years, and -12.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhampur Sugar Mills are 13.86 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global