MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|03 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15249UP1933PLC000511 and registration number is 000511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2198.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹1,710.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is 10.71 and PB ratio of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹257.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹295.50 and 52-week low of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹196.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.