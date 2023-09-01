Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

KSE Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KSE LTD.

Sector : Animal/Shrimp Feed | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,600.00 Closed
-1.17-18.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KSE Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,600.00₹1,615.95
₹1,600.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,459.00₹1,988.00
₹1,600.00
Open Price
₹1,600.50
Prev. Close
₹1,618.90
Volume
577

KSE Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,610.63
  • R21,621.27
  • R31,626.58
  • Pivot
    1,605.32
  • S11,594.68
  • S21,589.37
  • S31,578.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,877.571,614.26
  • 101,878.311,620.16
  • 201,891.911,621.9
  • 501,918.991,615.72
  • 1001,937.521,639.97
  • 2002,054.341,712.57

KSE Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.23-2.23-4.07-4.59-16.58-1.01-31.08
3.337.3114.5619.56-5.27-14.484.64
-1.930.25-1.98-11.93-23.15-23.15-23.15
-1.41-0.208.234.22-5.6063.5522.25

KSE Ltd. Share Holdings

KSE Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About KSE Ltd.

KSE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15331KL1963PLC002028 and registration number is 002028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1670.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jose John
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. A G Dony
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. M P Jackson
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P D Anto
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Marykutty Varghese
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Paul Francis
    Executive Director
  • Dr. K C Pyarelal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Danesa Raghulal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. C V Verghese
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nina Paul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Paul Jose Thaliyath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KSE Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KSE Ltd.?

The market cap of KSE Ltd. is ₹512.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KSE Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KSE Ltd. is -453.26 and PB ratio of KSE Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KSE Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSE Ltd. is ₹1,600.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KSE Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSE Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSE Ltd. is ₹1,988.00 and 52-week low of KSE Ltd. is ₹1,459.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data