MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
KSE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15331KL1963PLC002028 and registration number is 002028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1670.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KSE Ltd. is ₹512.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KSE Ltd. is -453.26 and PB ratio of KSE Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSE Ltd. is ₹1,600.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSE Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSE Ltd. is ₹1,988.00 and 52-week low of KSE Ltd. is ₹1,459.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.