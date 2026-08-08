What is the share price of KSE? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSE is ₹207.65 as on .

What kind of stock is KSE? The KSE is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KSE? The market cap of KSE is ₹664.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KSE? Today’s highest and lowest price of KSE are ₹210.00 and ₹204.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KSE? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSE is ₹284.90 and 52-week low of KSE is ₹174.00 as on .

How has the KSE performed historically in terms of returns? The KSE has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, 12.95% for the past month, -1.98% over 3 months, -6.29% over 1 year, 7.83% across 3 years, and -3.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KSE? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KSE are 7.91 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global