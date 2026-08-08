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KSE Share Price

NSE
BSE

KSE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of KSE along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹207.65 Closed
-0.24₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KSE Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹204.00₹210.00
₹207.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹174.00₹284.90
₹207.65
Open Price
₹209.00
Prev. Close
₹208.15
Volume
18,221

Source: Dion Global

KSE Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KSE		6.7112.95-1.98-6.40-6.297.83-3.49
Avanti Feeds		0.98-4.60-37.37-17.7039.7331.548.18
Godrej Agrovet		-2.35-3.11-7.16-6.65-33.113.73-4.72
Shivam Chemicals		4.66-9.09-10.1911.2058.7328.2516.10
Narmada Agrobase		-20.37-23.09-26.94-15.6221.2022.807.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KSE has declined 6.29% compared to peers like Avanti Feeds (39.73%), Godrej Agrovet (-33.11%), Shivam Chemicals (58.73%). From a 5 year perspective, KSE has underperformed peers relative to Avanti Feeds (8.18%) and Godrej Agrovet (-4.72%).

KSE Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KSE Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5195.32200.88
10194.24197.39
20188.76193.65
50188.71192.23
100193.48197.02
200214.37206.35

Source: Dion Global

KSE Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KSE saw a rise in promoter holding to 22.99%, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 76.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KSE Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTKSE - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTKSE - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Date Of An
Aug 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTKSE - Intimation Under Regulation 42 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend And Book Closure
Aug 07, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTKSE - Intimation Under Regulation 42 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend -21.08.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTKSE - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Recording Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Qua

Source: Dion Global

About KSE

KSE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15331KL1963PLC002028 and registration number is 002028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1680.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tom Jose
    Non Exe. Non Ind Chairperson
  • Mr. M P Jackson
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paul Francis
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shaji Puthenpurayil Jacob
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Marykutty Varghese
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. K C Pyarelal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Danesa Raghulal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. A G Dony
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Harikumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Seema Davis
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Jose Paul Thaliyath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jose John
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paul Jose Thaliyath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nina Paul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KSE Share Price

What is the share price of KSE?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSE is ₹207.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KSE?

The KSE is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KSE?

The market cap of KSE is ₹664.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KSE?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KSE are ₹210.00 and ₹204.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KSE?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSE is ₹284.90 and 52-week low of KSE is ₹174.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KSE performed historically in terms of returns?

The KSE has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, 12.95% for the past month, -1.98% over 3 months, -6.29% over 1 year, 7.83% across 3 years, and -3.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KSE?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KSE are 7.91 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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