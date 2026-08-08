Here's the live share price of KSE along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KSE
|6.71
|12.95
|-1.98
|-6.40
|-6.29
|7.83
|-3.49
|Avanti Feeds
|0.98
|-4.60
|-37.37
|-17.70
|39.73
|31.54
|8.18
|Godrej Agrovet
|-2.35
|-3.11
|-7.16
|-6.65
|-33.11
|3.73
|-4.72
|Shivam Chemicals
|4.66
|-9.09
|-10.19
|11.20
|58.73
|28.25
|16.10
|Narmada Agrobase
|-20.37
|-23.09
|-26.94
|-15.62
|21.20
|22.80
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KSE has declined 6.29% compared to peers like Avanti Feeds (39.73%), Godrej Agrovet (-33.11%), Shivam Chemicals (58.73%). From a 5 year perspective, KSE has underperformed peers relative to Avanti Feeds (8.18%) and Godrej Agrovet (-4.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|195.32
|200.88
|10
|194.24
|197.39
|20
|188.76
|193.65
|50
|188.71
|192.23
|100
|193.48
|197.02
|200
|214.37
|206.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KSE saw a rise in promoter holding to 22.99%, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 76.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|KSE - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|KSE - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Date Of An
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|KSE - Intimation Under Regulation 42 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend And Book Closure
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|KSE - Intimation Under Regulation 42 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend -21.08.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|KSE - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Recording Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Qua
Source: Dion Global
KSE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15331KL1963PLC002028 and registration number is 002028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1680.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSE is ₹207.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KSE is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KSE is ₹664.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KSE are ₹210.00 and ₹204.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSE is ₹284.90 and 52-week low of KSE is ₹174.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KSE has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, 12.95% for the past month, -1.98% over 3 months, -6.29% over 1 year, 7.83% across 3 years, and -3.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KSE are 7.91 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global