What is the share price of Sarveshwar Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarveshwar Foods is ₹3.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Sarveshwar Foods? The Sarveshwar Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarveshwar Foods? The market cap of Sarveshwar Foods is ₹418.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarveshwar Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarveshwar Foods are ₹3.47 and ₹3.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarveshwar Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarveshwar Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarveshwar Foods is ₹8.31 and 52-week low of Sarveshwar Foods is ₹2.50 as on .

How has the Sarveshwar Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Sarveshwar Foods has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -5.29% for the past month, -14.14% over 3 months, -56.63% over 1 year, -5.85% across 3 years, and 4.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarveshwar Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarveshwar Foods are 12.71 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global