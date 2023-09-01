Follow Us

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. Share Price

SARVESHWAR FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹131.70 Closed
0.040.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.00₹134.80
₹131.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.45₹141.80
₹131.70
Open Price
₹132.85
Prev. Close
₹131.65
Volume
1,08,329

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1135.17
  • R2138.88
  • R3142.97
  • Pivot
    131.08
  • S1127.37
  • S2123.28
  • S3119.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.48132.1
  • 1061.8129.66
  • 2065.59123.27
  • 5059.1106.67
  • 10054.794.15
  • 20048.4182.89

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.0826.7678.9759.62179.38973.06190.50
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue & Stock Split
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Sarveshwar Foods Ltd.

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15312JK2004PLC002444 and registration number is 002444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Seema Rani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashu Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harbans Lal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahadeep Singh Jamwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Adarsh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Uttama Kumar Padha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surjit Singh Bhatoa
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tej Partap
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Pradeep Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sarveshwar Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is ₹429.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is 104.36 and PB ratio of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is ₹131.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is ₹141.80 and 52-week low of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is ₹43.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

