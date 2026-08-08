Here's the live share price of Sarveshwar Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sarveshwar Foods
|0
|-5.29
|-14.14
|-18.07
|-56.63
|-5.85
|4.67
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sarveshwar Foods has declined 56.63% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarveshwar Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.36
|3.41
|10
|3.41
|3.42
|20
|3.48
|3.47
|50
|3.65
|3.59
|100
|3.62
|3.75
|200
|4.05
|4.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sarveshwar Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:21 AM IST IST
|Sarveshwar Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:17 AM IST IST
|Sarveshwar Foods - Sarveshwar Foods Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Intimation Of Board'S Comments On Fine Levied By
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:09 AM IST IST
|Sarveshwar Foods - Sarveshwar Foods Limited Has Submitted The Report On Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:03 AM IST IST
|Sarveshwar Foods - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 31-07-2026 To Approve Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Res
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:57 AM IST IST
|Sarveshwar Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 31-07-2026 To Approve Unaudited Standalone And
Source: Dion Global
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15312JK2004PLC002444 and registration number is 002444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 664.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 123.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarveshwar Foods is ₹3.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarveshwar Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sarveshwar Foods is ₹418.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarveshwar Foods are ₹3.47 and ₹3.38.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarveshwar Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarveshwar Foods is ₹8.31 and 52-week low of Sarveshwar Foods is ₹2.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarveshwar Foods has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -5.29% for the past month, -14.14% over 3 months, -56.63% over 1 year, -5.85% across 3 years, and 4.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarveshwar Foods are 12.71 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global