Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.08
|26.76
|78.97
|59.62
|179.38
|973.06
|190.50
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & Stock Split
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15312JK2004PLC002444 and registration number is 002444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is ₹429.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is 104.36 and PB ratio of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is ₹131.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is ₹141.80 and 52-week low of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is ₹43.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.