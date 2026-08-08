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Sarveshwar Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

SARVESHWAR FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Sarveshwar Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.40 Closed
-1.73₹ -0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sarveshwar Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.38₹3.47
₹3.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.50₹8.31
₹3.40
Open Price
₹3.44
Prev. Close
₹3.46
Volume
2,04,702

Source: Dion Global

Sarveshwar Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sarveshwar Foods		0-5.29-14.14-18.07-56.63-5.854.67
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sarveshwar Foods has declined 56.63% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarveshwar Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Sarveshwar Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sarveshwar Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.363.41
103.413.42
203.483.47
503.653.59
1003.623.75
2004.054.28

Source: Dion Global

Sarveshwar Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sarveshwar Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sarveshwar Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 03:21 AM IST ISTSarveshwar Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 03:17 AM IST ISTSarveshwar Foods - Sarveshwar Foods Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Intimation Of Board'S Comments On Fine Levied By
Aug 01, 2026, 03:09 AM IST ISTSarveshwar Foods - Sarveshwar Foods Limited Has Submitted The Report On Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter
Aug 01, 2026, 03:03 AM IST ISTSarveshwar Foods - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 31-07-2026 To Approve Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Res
Aug 01, 2026, 02:57 AM IST ISTSarveshwar Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 31-07-2026 To Approve Unaudited Standalone And

Source: Dion Global

About Sarveshwar Foods

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15312JK2004PLC002444 and registration number is 002444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 664.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 123.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahadeep Singh Jamwal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Rani
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Uttama Kumar Padha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mubarak Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adarsh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Pradeep Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kishore Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sarveshwar Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Sarveshwar Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarveshwar Foods is ₹3.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sarveshwar Foods?

The Sarveshwar Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarveshwar Foods?

The market cap of Sarveshwar Foods is ₹418.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarveshwar Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarveshwar Foods are ₹3.47 and ₹3.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarveshwar Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarveshwar Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarveshwar Foods is ₹8.31 and 52-week low of Sarveshwar Foods is ₹2.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sarveshwar Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sarveshwar Foods has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -5.29% for the past month, -14.14% over 3 months, -56.63% over 1 year, -5.85% across 3 years, and 4.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarveshwar Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarveshwar Foods are 12.71 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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