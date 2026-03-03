Here's the live share price of Godavari Biorefineries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Godavari Biorefineries has declined 3.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 74.53%.
Godavari Biorefineries’s current P/E of 63.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Godavari Biorefineries
|2.89
|13.51
|18.67
|-2.78
|83.72
|-6.42
|-3.90
|BASF India
|2.16
|-3.97
|-11.74
|-23.04
|-17.84
|16.33
|10.44
|Fine Organic Industries
|-8.52
|-1.78
|0.75
|-8.33
|23.30
|-0.42
|13.40
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|-3.93
|-11.06
|-13.34
|-31.98
|-9.65
|-16.90
|-7.07
|Elantas Beck India
|-6.19
|-0.31
|-7.98
|-22.92
|2.59
|19.17
|16.78
|Balaji Amines
|-0.38
|-6.01
|-5.85
|-29.76
|-16.19
|-21.13
|-10.25
|Foseco India
|13.73
|17.32
|3.88
|-15.39
|59.63
|32.34
|33.77
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-7.97
|-17.12
|-30.39
|-43.91
|-28.36
|-22.45
|-5.85
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|39.74
|147.64
|147.64
|147.64
|147.64
|35.29
|19.88
|J G Chemicals
|1.36
|11.79
|-3.78
|-20.47
|23.44
|26.43
|15.11
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|0.81
|-21.15
|-28.10
|-33.83
|-29.58
|-13.06
|38.29
|Oriental Aromatics
|-6.61
|-12.21
|-15.74
|-24.53
|-5.12
|-10.45
|-16.31
|Fairchem Organics
|5.57
|-5.84
|-10.82
|-23.81
|-27.57
|-14.31
|-2.55
|Indo Amines
|-2.62
|-8.94
|-10.82
|-28.03
|-5.99
|6.61
|16.39
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-0.57
|-0.30
|2.17
|-0.06
|21.71
|7.81
|35.77
|Valiant Organics
|-4.97
|-5.22
|-11.09
|-33.04
|-10.88
|-17.84
|-28.86
|GFL
|-5.52
|-8.74
|-26.76
|-27.42
|-23.48
|-9.61
|-14.11
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-5.27
|-6.39
|-15.95
|-32.42
|-7.33
|-16.85
|8.96
|Mangalam Organics
|-2.73
|-10.92
|-16.02
|-29.26
|5.69
|-0.49
|-5.46
|Nikhil Adhesives
|8.12
|-6.56
|-30.86
|-38.48
|-30.14
|-15.24
|10.95
Over the last one year, Godavari Biorefineries has gained 83.72% compared to peers like BASF India (-17.84%), Fine Organic Industries (23.30%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Godavari Biorefineries has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.44%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.40%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|280.73
|284.65
|10
|280.86
|282.23
|20
|275.07
|278.33
|50
|273.94
|272.7
|100
|264.68
|269.24
|200
|268.3
|264.44
In the latest quarter, Godavari Biorefineries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.16%, FII holding rose to 0.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,31,727
|0.36
|51.14
|19,68,250
|0.48
|49.54
|6,47,000
|0.89
|16.29
|3,51,261
|0.05
|8.84
|1,30,326
|0.32
|3.28
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 6:08 AM IST
|Godavari Biorefineri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 19, 2026, 7:38 PM IST
|Godavari Biorefineri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
|Godavari Biorefineri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 5:06 AM IST
|Godavari Biorefineri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 3:22 AM IST
|Godavari Biorefineri - Revised Consolidated And Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended
Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1956PLC009707 and registration number is 009707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1853.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godavari Biorefineries is ₹281.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Godavari Biorefineries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Godavari Biorefineries is ₹1,438.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Godavari Biorefineries are ₹288.70 and ₹272.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godavari Biorefineries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godavari Biorefineries is ₹352.00 and 52-week low of Godavari Biorefineries is ₹145.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Godavari Biorefineries has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, 12.29% for the past month, 13.17% over 3 months, 74.53% over 1 year, -6.42% across 3 years, and -3.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godavari Biorefineries are 63.72 and 1.96 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.