Here's the live share price of Godavari Biorefineries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Godavari Biorefineries has declined 3.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 74.53%.

Godavari Biorefineries’s current P/E of 63.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.