Godavari Biorefineries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Godavari Biorefineries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹281.00 Closed
-4.36₹ -12.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Godavari Biorefineries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹272.60₹288.70
₹281.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.20₹352.00
₹281.00
Open Price
₹288.70
Prev. Close
₹293.80
Volume
14,658

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Godavari Biorefineries has declined 3.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 74.53%.

Godavari Biorefineries’s current P/E of 63.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Godavari Biorefineries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Godavari Biorefineries		2.8913.5118.67-2.7883.72-6.42-3.90
BASF India		2.16-3.97-11.74-23.04-17.8416.3310.44
Fine Organic Industries		-8.52-1.780.75-8.3323.30-0.4213.40
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		-3.93-11.06-13.34-31.98-9.65-16.90-7.07
Elantas Beck India		-6.19-0.31-7.98-22.922.5919.1716.78
Balaji Amines		-0.38-6.01-5.85-29.76-16.19-21.13-10.25
Foseco India		13.7317.323.88-15.3959.6332.3433.77
Laxmi Organic Industries		-7.97-17.12-30.39-43.91-28.36-22.45-5.85
Citurgia Biochemicals		39.74147.64147.64147.64147.6435.2919.88
J G Chemicals		1.3611.79-3.78-20.4723.4426.4315.11
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		0.81-21.15-28.10-33.83-29.58-13.0638.29
Oriental Aromatics		-6.61-12.21-15.74-24.53-5.12-10.45-16.31
Fairchem Organics		5.57-5.84-10.82-23.81-27.57-14.31-2.55
Indo Amines		-2.62-8.94-10.82-28.03-5.996.6116.39
Nitta Gelatin India		-0.57-0.302.17-0.0621.717.8135.77
Valiant Organics		-4.97-5.22-11.09-33.04-10.88-17.84-28.86
GFL		-5.52-8.74-26.76-27.42-23.48-9.61-14.11
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-5.27-6.39-15.95-32.42-7.33-16.858.96
Mangalam Organics		-2.73-10.92-16.02-29.265.69-0.49-5.46
Nikhil Adhesives		8.12-6.56-30.86-38.48-30.14-15.2410.95

Over the last one year, Godavari Biorefineries has gained 83.72% compared to peers like BASF India (-17.84%), Fine Organic Industries (23.30%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Godavari Biorefineries has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.44%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.40%).

Godavari Biorefineries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Godavari Biorefineries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5280.73284.65
10280.86282.23
20275.07278.33
50273.94272.7
100264.68269.24
200268.3264.44

Godavari Biorefineries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Godavari Biorefineries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.16%, FII holding rose to 0.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Godavari Biorefineries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,31,7270.3651.14
19,68,2500.4849.54
6,47,0000.8916.29
3,51,2610.058.84
1,30,3260.323.28

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Godavari Biorefineries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 6:08 AM ISTGodavari Biorefineri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 19, 2026, 7:38 PM ISTGodavari Biorefineri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 18, 2026, 10:43 PM ISTGodavari Biorefineri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 14, 2026, 5:06 AM ISTGodavari Biorefineri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 14, 2026, 3:22 AM ISTGodavari Biorefineri - Revised Consolidated And Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended

About Godavari Biorefineries

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1956PLC009707 and registration number is 009707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1853.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Samir Shantilal Somaiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Arunkumar Srivastava
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhalachandra Raghavendra Bakshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suhas Uttam Godage
    Executive Director - Works
  • Mr. Raman Ramachandran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kumar Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Luthra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Puri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Godavari Biorefineries Share Price

What is the share price of Godavari Biorefineries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godavari Biorefineries is ₹281.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Godavari Biorefineries?

The Godavari Biorefineries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godavari Biorefineries?

The market cap of Godavari Biorefineries is ₹1,438.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Godavari Biorefineries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Godavari Biorefineries are ₹288.70 and ₹272.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godavari Biorefineries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godavari Biorefineries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godavari Biorefineries is ₹352.00 and 52-week low of Godavari Biorefineries is ₹145.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Godavari Biorefineries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Godavari Biorefineries has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, 12.29% for the past month, 13.17% over 3 months, 74.53% over 1 year, -6.42% across 3 years, and -3.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godavari Biorefineries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godavari Biorefineries are 63.72 and 1.96 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Godavari Biorefineries News

