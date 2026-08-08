What is the share price of Jagatjit Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagatjit Industries is ₹167.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Jagatjit Industries? The Jagatjit Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jagatjit Industries? The market cap of Jagatjit Industries is ₹785.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jagatjit Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagatjit Industries are ₹169.60 and ₹157.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagatjit Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagatjit Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagatjit Industries is ₹241.95 and 52-week low of Jagatjit Industries is ₹116.00 as on .

How has the Jagatjit Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Jagatjit Industries has shown returns of 8.95% over the past day, 25.23% for the past month, 32.49% over 3 months, -11.04% over 1 year, 4.67% across 3 years, and 19.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jagatjit Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagatjit Industries are 79.37 and 12.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global