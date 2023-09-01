Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520PB1944PLC001970 and registration number is 001970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 445.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is ₹594.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is 36.61 and PB ratio of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is 12.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is ₹128.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagatjit Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is ₹163.00 and 52-week low of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is ₹58.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.