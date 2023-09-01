What is the Market Cap of Jagatjit Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is ₹594.08 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jagatjit Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is 36.61 and PB ratio of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is 12.42 as on .

What is the share price of Jagatjit Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is ₹128.00 as on .