Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Jagatjit Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAGATJIT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Jagatjit Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹167.95 Closed
8.92₹ 13.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jagatjit Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹157.00₹169.60
₹167.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.00₹241.95
₹167.95
Open Price
₹168.00
Prev. Close
₹154.20
Volume
1,01,126

Source: Dion Global

Jagatjit Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jagatjit Industries has declined 11.07% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Jagatjit Industries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Jagatjit Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jagatjit Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5128.86135.09
10128.44132.63
20130.2132.02
50134.49133.05
100132.81135.44
200143.67145.02

Source: Dion Global

Jagatjit Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jagatjit Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 12.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Jagatjit Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTJagatjit Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Board Meeting Scheduled For The Unaudited Standalone And Co
Jul 22, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTJagatjit Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 09, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTJagatjit Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTJagatjit Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 29, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTJagatjit Ind. - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Jagatjit Industries

Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520PB1944PLC001970 and registration number is 001970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of malted foods including foods for infants and handicapped. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 253.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Manchanda
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Roshini Sanah Jaiswal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nagendra Kumar Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vidhi Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Sagar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Asha Saxena
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Jagatjit Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jagatjit Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagatjit Industries is ₹167.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jagatjit Industries?

The Jagatjit Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jagatjit Industries?

The market cap of Jagatjit Industries is ₹785.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jagatjit Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagatjit Industries are ₹169.60 and ₹157.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagatjit Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagatjit Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagatjit Industries is ₹241.95 and 52-week low of Jagatjit Industries is ₹116.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jagatjit Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jagatjit Industries has shown returns of 8.95% over the past day, 25.23% for the past month, 32.49% over 3 months, -11.04% over 1 year, 4.67% across 3 years, and 19.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jagatjit Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagatjit Industries are 79.37 and 12.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jagatjit Industries News

More Jagatjit Industries News
Market Pulse