Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jagatjit Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAGATJIT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | BSE
₹128.00 Closed
-1.5-1.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jagatjit Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.05₹132.30
₹128.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.00₹163.00
₹128.00
Open Price
₹126.05
Prev. Close
₹129.95
Volume
14,212

Jagatjit Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1131.52
  • R2135.03
  • R3137.77
  • Pivot
    128.78
  • S1125.27
  • S2122.53
  • S3119.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 567.16128.9
  • 1065.8131.84
  • 2064.53136.55
  • 5062.66135.55
  • 10060.34125.4
  • 20063.18110.05

Jagatjit Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.97-16.3722.4340.04116.58233.33108.13
0.22-0.7815.5136.0724.7179.6865.66
2.48-2.546.075.88-6.7254.2712.11
1.31-12.467.646.9821.76209.14168.78
-2.90-4.5011.6838.2348.8848.8848.88
2.6723.8137.9585.99173.021,223.081,132.09
-2.91-7.92-11.665.751.62397.61382.18
2.06-4.6342.10172.12236.661,075.25183.43
2.340.397.088.85-1.9453.65-21.79
1.20-6.6012.1321.69-2.6168.7536.02
-5.6615.1858.56117.75592.691,535.29867.52
2.53-4.325.0910.42-10.5168.67-23.53
015.534.2216.9910.6251.5631.84
-1.53-9.444.7512.971.0951.70-17.54
8.09-4.1089.0980.82-49.634,385.244,385.24
27.56121.7282.0364.0093.48274.35141.40
11.1140.0742.5141.9448.65213.4544.68
4.076.545.91-16.1516.59151.7667.19
048.6984.1165.5180.38690.79299.16
-6.8232.0027.7439.44-1.00155.48157.14

Jagatjit Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Jagatjit Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jagatjit Industries Ltd.

Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520PB1944PLC001970 and registration number is 001970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 445.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Manchanda
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Kapur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vidhi Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Varma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Sagar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Jagatjit Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jagatjit Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is ₹594.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jagatjit Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is 36.61 and PB ratio of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is 12.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jagatjit Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is ₹128.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jagatjit Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagatjit Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is ₹163.00 and 52-week low of Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is ₹58.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data