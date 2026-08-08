Here's the live share price of Jagatjit Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jagatjit Industries has declined 11.07% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Jagatjit Industries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|128.86
|135.09
|10
|128.44
|132.63
|20
|130.2
|132.02
|50
|134.49
|133.05
|100
|132.81
|135.44
|200
|143.67
|145.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jagatjit Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 12.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Jagatjit Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Board Meeting Scheduled For The Unaudited Standalone And Co
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Jagatjit Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Jagatjit Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Jagatjit Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 29, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Jagatjit Ind. - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Jagatjit Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520PB1944PLC001970 and registration number is 001970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of malted foods including foods for infants and handicapped. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 253.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jagatjit Industries is ₹167.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jagatjit Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jagatjit Industries is ₹785.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jagatjit Industries are ₹169.60 and ₹157.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jagatjit Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jagatjit Industries is ₹241.95 and 52-week low of Jagatjit Industries is ₹116.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jagatjit Industries has shown returns of 8.95% over the past day, 25.23% for the past month, 32.49% over 3 months, -11.04% over 1 year, 4.67% across 3 years, and 19.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jagatjit Industries are 79.37 and 12.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global