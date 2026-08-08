Here's the live share price of Vintage Coffee And Beverages along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
|Arvaya Healthcare
|-9.52
|60.92
|105.29
|126.33
|392.96
|72.73
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vintage Coffee And Beverages has gained 0.27% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Vintage Coffee And Beverages has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|153.77
|153.75
|10
|155.74
|154.7
|20
|158.1
|155.65
|50
|154.35
|153.2
|100
|143.9
|149.74
|200
|149.47
|145.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vintage Coffee And Beverages remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.59%, FII holding rose to 5.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|79,00,000
|0.43
|122.33
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Vintage Coffee - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:50 AM IST IST
|Vintage Coffee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Vintage Coffee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Vintage Coffee - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Vintage Coffee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100TG1980PLC161210 and registration number is 267131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of textiles in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 145.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vintage Coffee And Beverages is ₹147.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vintage Coffee And Beverages is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vintage Coffee And Beverages is ₹2,130.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vintage Coffee And Beverages are ₹151.65 and ₹146.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vintage Coffee And Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vintage Coffee And Beverages is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of Vintage Coffee And Beverages is ₹120.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vintage Coffee And Beverages has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -8.67% for the past month, 5.89% over 3 months, 0.27% over 1 year, 93.37% across 3 years, and 24.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vintage Coffee And Beverages are 27.05 and 3.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global