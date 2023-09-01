Follow Us

VINTAGE COFFEE AND BEVERAGES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.16 Closed
-1.98-0.59
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:35 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.16₹29.16
₹29.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.35₹73.90
₹29.16
Open Price
₹29.16
Prev. Close
₹29.75
Volume
1,06,600

Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.16
  • R229.16
  • R329.16
  • Pivot
    29.16
  • S129.16
  • S229.16
  • S329.16

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 580.8128.5
  • 1083.1426.64
  • 2087.6124.67
  • 5085.9922.94
  • 10079.0524.32
  • 20072.0130.4

Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.9137.6851.453.64-57.53266.95272.78
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. Share Holdings

Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd.

Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100TG1980PLC161210 and registration number is 267131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of textiles in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Balakrishna Tati
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Venkateshwarlu Tati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Rathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Poonia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bala Vinod Sudam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aakanksha
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd.?

The market cap of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is ₹305.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is 195.7 and PB ratio of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is ₹29.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is ₹73.90 and 52-week low of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

