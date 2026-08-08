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Vintage Coffee And Beverages Share Price

NSE
BSE

VINTAGE COFFEE AND BEVERAGES

Smallcap | BSE
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Service
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BSE FMCGBSE Services

Here's the live share price of Vintage Coffee And Beverages along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹147.50 Closed
-1.90₹ -2.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vintage Coffee And Beverages Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.80₹151.65
₹147.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.50₹180.00
₹147.50
Open Price
₹148.60
Prev. Close
₹150.35
Volume
87,203

Source: Dion Global

Vintage Coffee And Beverages Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15
Arvaya Healthcare		-9.5260.92105.29126.33392.9672.7340.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vintage Coffee And Beverages has gained 0.27% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Vintage Coffee And Beverages has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Vintage Coffee And Beverages Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vintage Coffee And Beverages Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5153.77153.75
10155.74154.7
20158.1155.65
50154.35153.2
100143.9149.74
200149.47145.7

Source: Dion Global

Vintage Coffee And Beverages Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vintage Coffee And Beverages remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.59%, FII holding rose to 5.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vintage Coffee And Beverages Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
79,00,0000.43122.33

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Vintage Coffee And Beverages Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTVintage Coffee - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Aug 04, 2026, 02:50 AM IST ISTVintage Coffee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTVintage Coffee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTVintage Coffee - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTVintage Coffee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Vintage Coffee And Beverages

Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100TG1980PLC161210 and registration number is 267131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of textiles in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 145.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Balakrishna Tati
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sai Teja Tati
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jethalia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Rathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Poonia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiban Brata Roy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Pushpa Joshi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Vintage Coffee And Beverages Share Price

What is the share price of Vintage Coffee And Beverages?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vintage Coffee And Beverages is ₹147.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vintage Coffee And Beverages?

The Vintage Coffee And Beverages is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vintage Coffee And Beverages?

The market cap of Vintage Coffee And Beverages is ₹2,130.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vintage Coffee And Beverages?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vintage Coffee And Beverages are ₹151.65 and ₹146.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vintage Coffee And Beverages?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vintage Coffee And Beverages stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vintage Coffee And Beverages is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of Vintage Coffee And Beverages is ₹120.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vintage Coffee And Beverages performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vintage Coffee And Beverages has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -8.67% for the past month, 5.89% over 3 months, 0.27% over 1 year, 93.37% across 3 years, and 24.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vintage Coffee And Beverages?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vintage Coffee And Beverages are 27.05 and 3.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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