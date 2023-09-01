Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.91
|37.68
|51.45
|3.64
|-57.53
|266.95
|272.78
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100TG1980PLC161210 and registration number is 267131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of textiles in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is ₹305.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is 195.7 and PB ratio of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is ₹29.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is ₹73.90 and 52-week low of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.