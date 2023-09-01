What is the Market Cap of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.? The market cap of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹742.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.? P/E ratio of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is 11.29 and PB ratio of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is 1.16 as on .

What is the share price of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹526.70 as on .