Here's the live share price of Magadh Sugar & Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Magadh Sugar & Energy has gained 0.72% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Magadh Sugar & Energy has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|499.45
|518.42
|10
|498.25
|510.86
|20
|503.78
|502.94
|50
|477.13
|490.8
|100
|480.6
|486.3
|200
|485.07
|500.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Magadh Sugar & Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Magadh Sugar & Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Magadh Sugar & Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Magadh Sugar & Energ - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Magadh Sugar & Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Magadh Sugar & Energ - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122UP2015PLC069632 and registration number is 069632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1244.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magadh Sugar & Energy is ₹515.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Magadh Sugar & Energy is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Magadh Sugar & Energy is ₹725.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Magadh Sugar & Energy are ₹522.10 and ₹511.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magadh Sugar & Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magadh Sugar & Energy is ₹612.65 and 52-week low of Magadh Sugar & Energy is ₹413.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Magadh Sugar & Energy has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -0.84% for the past month, -2.68% over 3 months, 0.72% over 1 year, 2.53% across 3 years, and 14.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magadh Sugar & Energy are 14.21 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global