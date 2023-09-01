Follow Us

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAGADH SUGAR & ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹526.70 Closed
-1.17-6.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹523.00₹544.00
₹526.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹275.60₹545.90
₹526.70
Open Price
₹540.95
Prev. Close
₹532.95
Volume
82,538

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1540.58
  • R2552.77
  • R3561.53
  • Pivot
    531.82
  • S1519.63
  • S2510.87
  • S3498.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5293.14501.13
  • 10296.49491.02
  • 20294.89480.2
  • 50299.02453.64
  • 100314.25420.91
  • 200319.17383.74

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122UP2015PLC069632 and registration number is 069632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 995.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Nopany
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chandra Mohan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Padam Kumar Khaitan
    Director
  • Mr. Yashwant Kumar Daga
    Director
  • Mr. Ishwari Prosad Singh Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Bagri
    Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹742.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is 11.29 and PB ratio of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹526.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹545.90 and 52-week low of Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹275.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

