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Magadh Sugar & Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAGADH SUGAR & ENERGY

KK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Magadh Sugar & Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹515.05 Closed
-0.70₹ -3.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Magadh Sugar & Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹511.45₹522.10
₹515.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹413.00₹612.65
₹515.05
Open Price
₹515.50
Prev. Close
₹518.70
Volume
310

Source: Dion Global

Magadh Sugar & Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Magadh Sugar & Energy has gained 0.72% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Magadh Sugar & Energy has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Magadh Sugar & Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Magadh Sugar & Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5499.45518.42
10498.25510.86
20503.78502.94
50477.13490.8
100480.6486.3
200485.07500.87

Source: Dion Global

Magadh Sugar & Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Magadh Sugar & Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Magadh Sugar & Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTMagadh Sugar & Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTMagadh Sugar & Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTMagadh Sugar & Energ - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTMagadh Sugar & Energ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTMagadh Sugar & Energ - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Magadh Sugar & Energy

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122UP2015PLC069632 and registration number is 069632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1244.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Nopany
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Padam Kumar Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yashwant Kumar Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishwari Prosad Singh Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Bagri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Arvind Dalal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shalini Nopany
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Magadh Sugar & Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Magadh Sugar & Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magadh Sugar & Energy is ₹515.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Magadh Sugar & Energy?

The Magadh Sugar & Energy is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magadh Sugar & Energy?

The market cap of Magadh Sugar & Energy is ₹725.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Magadh Sugar & Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Magadh Sugar & Energy are ₹522.10 and ₹511.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magadh Sugar & Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magadh Sugar & Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magadh Sugar & Energy is ₹612.65 and 52-week low of Magadh Sugar & Energy is ₹413.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Magadh Sugar & Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Magadh Sugar & Energy has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -0.84% for the past month, -2.68% over 3 months, 0.72% over 1 year, 2.53% across 3 years, and 14.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magadh Sugar & Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magadh Sugar & Energy are 14.21 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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