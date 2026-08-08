What is the share price of Magadh Sugar & Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magadh Sugar & Energy is ₹515.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Magadh Sugar & Energy? The Magadh Sugar & Energy is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magadh Sugar & Energy? The market cap of Magadh Sugar & Energy is ₹725.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Magadh Sugar & Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Magadh Sugar & Energy are ₹522.10 and ₹511.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magadh Sugar & Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magadh Sugar & Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magadh Sugar & Energy is ₹612.65 and 52-week low of Magadh Sugar & Energy is ₹413.00 as on .

How has the Magadh Sugar & Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Magadh Sugar & Energy has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -0.84% for the past month, -2.68% over 3 months, 0.72% over 1 year, 2.53% across 3 years, and 14.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magadh Sugar & Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magadh Sugar & Energy are 14.21 and 0.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global