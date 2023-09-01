Follow Us

G M Breweries Ltd. Share Price

G M BREWERIES LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | NSE
₹598.05 Closed
0.261.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
G M Breweries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹595.30₹604.30
₹598.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹512.00₹657.00
₹598.05
Open Price
₹604.30
Prev. Close
₹596.50
Volume
20,708

G M Breweries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1602.57
  • R2607.93
  • R3611.57
  • Pivot
    598.93
  • S1593.57
  • S2589.93
  • S3584.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5596.7595.26
  • 10596.69593.59
  • 20608.22592.16
  • 50606.24588.79
  • 100591.55584.56
  • 200625.9585.46

G M Breweries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.200.056.788.47-2.6153.23-22.11
0.55-0.4015.6936.6425.1480.3866.27
2.12-2.795.735.65-6.9854.2411.98
0.90-13.396.906.3920.80207.16167.43
3.0624.0637.9685.46173.821,226.151,145.66
-3.05-7.87-11.535.731.71397.99385.15
2.38-4.4142.52173.16237.831,079.80183.59
1.31-6.2912.3221.88-2.6968.3562.96
0.98-5.214.629.57-12.3066.55-22.98
-1.74-9.045.5212.390.9551.47-17.10
0.8112.01101.1879.9989.45593.98656.56
27.43125.1181.2156.7592.11270.29145.67

G M Breweries Ltd. Share Holdings

G M Breweries Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Loss of Share Certificates
    GM Breweries Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:57 PM

About G M Breweries Ltd.

G M Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500MH1981PLC025809 and registration number is 025809. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 458.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jimmy Almeida
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kiran Parashare
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Almeida
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dilip Diwan
    Director
  • Mr. Paresh Trivedi
    Director
  • Mr. Shantilal Haria
    Director
  • Mrs. Urmi Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Shivani Soni
    Director

FAQs on G M Breweries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of G M Breweries Ltd.?

The market cap of G M Breweries Ltd. is ₹1,93.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of G M Breweries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of G M Breweries Ltd. is 10.55 and PB ratio of G M Breweries Ltd. is 1.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of G M Breweries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G M Breweries Ltd. is ₹598.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G M Breweries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G M Breweries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G M Breweries Ltd. is ₹657.00 and 52-week low of G M Breweries Ltd. is ₹512.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

