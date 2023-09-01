Name
G M Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500MH1981PLC025809 and registration number is 025809. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 458.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of G M Breweries Ltd. is ₹1,93.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of G M Breweries Ltd. is 10.55 and PB ratio of G M Breweries Ltd. is 1.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G M Breweries Ltd. is ₹598.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G M Breweries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G M Breweries Ltd. is ₹657.00 and 52-week low of G M Breweries Ltd. is ₹512.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.