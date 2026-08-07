Here's the live share price of G M Breweries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, G M Breweries has gained 32.05% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, G M Breweries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|898.18
|903.27
|10
|903.27
|904.69
|20
|917.62
|911.41
|50
|920.7
|924.23
|100
|949.31
|940.83
|200
|1,008.4
|935.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, G M Breweries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:33 PM IST IST
|G M Breweries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|G M Breweries - Board Meeting Outcome for Un - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|G M Breweries - Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jun 23, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|G M Breweries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Un-Audited Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
|Jun 22, 2026, 04:16 PM IST IST
|G M Breweries - Minutes Of 43Rd AGM
Source: Dion Global
G M Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500MH1981PLC025809 and registration number is 025809. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of country liquor. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 747.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G M Breweries is ₹906.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The G M Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of G M Breweries is ₹2,069.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of G M Breweries are ₹913.05 and ₹906.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G M Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G M Breweries is ₹1,328.00 and 52-week low of G M Breweries is ₹668.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The G M Breweries has shown returns of -0.17% over the past day, -7.32% for the past month, -6.62% over 3 months, 32.05% over 1 year, 24.94% across 3 years, and 15.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G M Breweries are 12.27 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.
Source: Dion Global