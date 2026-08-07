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G M Breweries Share Price

NSE
BSE

G M BREWERIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of G M Breweries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹906.00 Closed
-0.17₹ -1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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G M Breweries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹906.00₹913.05
₹906.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹668.05₹1,328.00
₹906.00
Open Price
₹908.05
Prev. Close
₹907.50
Volume
1,322

Source: Dion Global

G M Breweries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, G M Breweries has gained 32.05% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, G M Breweries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

G M Breweries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

G M Breweries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5898.18903.27
10903.27904.69
20917.62911.41
50920.7924.23
100949.31940.83
2001,008.4935.72

Source: Dion Global

G M Breweries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, G M Breweries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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G M Breweries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 04:33 PM IST ISTG M Breweries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTG M Breweries - Board Meeting Outcome for Un - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Jul 09, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTG M Breweries - Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jun 23, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTG M Breweries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Un-Audited Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
Jun 22, 2026, 04:16 PM IST ISTG M Breweries - Minutes Of 43Rd AGM

Source: Dion Global

About G M Breweries

G M Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500MH1981PLC025809 and registration number is 025809. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of country liquor. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 747.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jimmy Almeida Kashyap
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Almeida Kashyap
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kiran Parashare
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Urmi Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Hardik Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Shivani Soni
    Director

FAQs on G M Breweries Share Price

What is the share price of G M Breweries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G M Breweries is ₹906.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is G M Breweries?

The G M Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G M Breweries?

The market cap of G M Breweries is ₹2,069.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of G M Breweries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of G M Breweries are ₹913.05 and ₹906.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G M Breweries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G M Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G M Breweries is ₹1,328.00 and 52-week low of G M Breweries is ₹668.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the G M Breweries performed historically in terms of returns?

The G M Breweries has shown returns of -0.17% over the past day, -7.32% for the past month, -6.62% over 3 months, 32.05% over 1 year, 24.94% across 3 years, and 15.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G M Breweries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G M Breweries are 12.27 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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