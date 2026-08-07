What is the share price of G M Breweries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G M Breweries is ₹906.00 as on .

What kind of stock is G M Breweries? The G M Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G M Breweries? The market cap of G M Breweries is ₹2,069.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of G M Breweries? Today’s highest and lowest price of G M Breweries are ₹913.05 and ₹906.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G M Breweries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G M Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G M Breweries is ₹1,328.00 and 52-week low of G M Breweries is ₹668.05 as on .

How has the G M Breweries performed historically in terms of returns? The G M Breweries has shown returns of -0.17% over the past day, -7.32% for the past month, -6.62% over 3 months, 32.05% over 1 year, 24.94% across 3 years, and 15.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G M Breweries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G M Breweries are 12.27 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global