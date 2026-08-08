What is the share price of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is ₹161.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals? The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals? The market cap of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is ₹506.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals are ₹165.00 and ₹160.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is ₹229.55 and 52-week low of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is ₹137.25 as on .

How has the Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, -7.14% for the past month, -13.21% over 3 months, -6.55% over 1 year, -8.57% across 3 years, and 4.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals are 14.81 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global