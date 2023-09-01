Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.26
|-8.25
|-6.41
|-0.04
|-8.95
|-8.95
|-8.95
|-1.19
|-2.96
|0.23
|16.75
|11.11
|35.37
|94.41
|-0.81
|-6.81
|-3.15
|2.50
|20.74
|19.05
|36.75
|-2.03
|12.44
|34.56
|31.98
|17.40
|110.00
|108.22
|3.06
|1.68
|6.54
|30.55
|8.80
|59.68
|59.68
|2.46
|0.58
|27.50
|35.35
|53.41
|53.41
|53.41
|-0.93
|-1.51
|11.60
|9.22
|-7.95
|-1.19
|-16.74
|2.66
|4.03
|-1.82
|13.47
|1.15
|16.55
|16.55
|1.52
|-2.95
|-2.99
|-4.51
|21.80
|264.44
|559.67
|-0.90
|16.17
|33.33
|102.04
|200.90
|75.36
|75.36
|6.09
|7.25
|15.19
|31.35
|-5.68
|-8.44
|-8.44
|0.50
|-0.31
|43.06
|52.36
|35.04
|21.23
|21.23
|-3.91
|18.25
|43.78
|82.99
|34.01
|38.25
|61.63
|2.43
|-0.84
|25.43
|48.98
|50.42
|198.66
|299.24
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.29
|13.76
|98.85
|149.34
|83.02
|90.11
|-35.23
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.47
|-4.51
|-0.55
|2.31
|6.77
|286.00
|380.95
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15321PB1944PLC001925 and registration number is 001925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches and starch products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1156.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹614.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is 9.77 and PB ratio of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹393.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹483.95 and 52-week low of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹360.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.