Here's the live share price of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has declined 6.55% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|163.96
|164.12
|10
|163.57
|164.33
|20
|166.19
|165.96
|50
|172.76
|170.45
|100
|174.61
|172.81
|200
|170.78
|175.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 66.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Sukhjit Starch - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Sukhjit Starch - Notice Of 82Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Sukhjit Starch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Sukhjit Starch - Board Meeting Outcome for The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Sukhjit Starch - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The
Source: Dion Global
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15321PB1944PLC001925 and registration number is 001925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches and starch products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1425.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is ₹161.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is ₹506.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals are ₹165.00 and ₹160.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is ₹229.55 and 52-week low of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is ₹137.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, -7.14% for the past month, -13.21% over 3 months, -6.55% over 1 year, -8.57% across 3 years, and 4.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals are 14.81 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global