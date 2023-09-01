Follow Us

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹393.10 Closed
-0.57-2.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹390.95₹398.40
₹393.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹360.30₹483.95
₹393.10
Open Price
₹393.75
Prev. Close
₹395.35
Volume
5,560

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1397.22
  • R2401.53
  • R3404.67
  • Pivot
    394.08
  • S1389.77
  • S2386.63
  • S3382.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 586.33394.48
  • 1043.16397.87
  • 2021.58404.58
  • 508.63413.09
  • 1004.32416.23
  • 2002.16415.4

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.26-8.25-6.41-0.04-8.95-8.95-8.95
-1.19-2.960.2316.7511.1135.3794.41
-0.81-6.81-3.152.5020.7419.0536.75
-2.0312.4434.5631.9817.40110.00108.22
3.061.686.5430.558.8059.6859.68
2.460.5827.5035.3553.4153.4153.41
-0.93-1.5111.609.22-7.95-1.19-16.74
2.664.03-1.8213.471.1516.5516.55
1.52-2.95-2.99-4.5121.80264.44559.67
-0.9016.1733.33102.04200.9075.3675.36
6.097.2515.1931.35-5.68-8.44-8.44
0.50-0.3143.0652.3635.0421.2321.23
-3.9118.2543.7882.9934.0138.2561.63
2.43-0.8425.4348.9850.42198.66299.24
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.2913.7698.85149.3483.0290.11-35.23
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.47-4.51-0.552.316.77286.00380.95
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Dec, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15321PB1944PLC001925 and registration number is 001925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches and starch products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1156.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Manjoo Sardana
    Non Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. K K Sardana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M G Sharma
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. S Ranbir Singh Seehra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalini Umesh Chablani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Uppal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saravjit Singh Hothi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarsem Singh Lally
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹614.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is 9.77 and PB ratio of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹393.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹483.95 and 52-week low of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹360.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

