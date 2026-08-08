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Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹161.95 Closed
0.53₹ 0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.90₹165.00
₹161.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹137.25₹229.55
₹161.95
Open Price
₹162.70
Prev. Close
₹161.10
Volume
428

Source: Dion Global

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has declined 6.55% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5163.96164.12
10163.57164.33
20166.19165.96
50172.76170.45
100174.61172.81
200170.78175.77

Source: Dion Global

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 66.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTSukhjit Starch - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTSukhjit Starch - Notice Of 82Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company
Jul 29, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTSukhjit Starch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTSukhjit Starch - Board Meeting Outcome for The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 20, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTSukhjit Starch - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The

Source: Dion Global

About Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15321PB1944PLC001925 and registration number is 001925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches and starch products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1425.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Manjoo Sardana
    Non Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. K K Sardana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M G Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Shalini Umesh Chablani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranbir Singh Seehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Uppal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarsem Singh Lally
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is ₹161.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals?

The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals?

The market cap of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is ₹506.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals are ₹165.00 and ₹160.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is ₹229.55 and 52-week low of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals is ₹137.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, -7.14% for the past month, -13.21% over 3 months, -6.55% over 1 year, -8.57% across 3 years, and 4.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals are 14.81 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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