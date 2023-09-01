Follow Us

GRM OVERSEAS LTD.

Sector : Commodities - Trading - Rice | Smallcap | NSE
₹183.65 Closed
0.711.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
GRM Overseas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹182.15₹184.70
₹183.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹159.00₹498.00
₹183.65
Open Price
₹182.90
Prev. Close
₹182.35
Volume
36,576

GRM Overseas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1184.88
  • R2186.07
  • R3187.43
  • Pivot
    183.52
  • S1182.33
  • S2180.97
  • S3179.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5367.21183.81
  • 10374.79182.37
  • 20383.32179.87
  • 50266.75179.7
  • 100133.37195.81
  • 20066.69256.24

GRM Overseas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.229.696.17-39.16-61.22-61.22-61.22
0.392.858.0316.5621.9853.934.53
-1.05-10.9737.6365.9874.52197.56194.62
-4.984.9515.8027.9689.1557.4357.43
-2.35-6.23-7.34-33.43-54.48214.22-1.39

GRM Overseas Ltd. Share Holdings

GRM Overseas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Press Release
    GRM Overseas Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 22, 2023, titled "Press Release under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015-Launch of Products ".
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:53 AM
  • Updates
    GRM Overseas Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015-Launch of Product'.
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:47 AM

About GRM Overseas Ltd.

GRM Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC064007 and registration number is 064007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1098.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hukam Chand Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nipun Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on GRM Overseas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GRM Overseas Ltd.?

The market cap of GRM Overseas Ltd. is ₹1,101.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GRM Overseas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GRM Overseas Ltd. is 21.45 and PB ratio of GRM Overseas Ltd. is 4.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GRM Overseas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GRM Overseas Ltd. is ₹183.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GRM Overseas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GRM Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GRM Overseas Ltd. is ₹498.00 and 52-week low of GRM Overseas Ltd. is ₹159.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

