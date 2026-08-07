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GRM Overseas Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRM OVERSEAS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of GRM Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹89.20 Closed
-1.79₹ -1.63
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GRM Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.20₹91.27
₹89.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.90₹185.55
₹89.20
Open Price
₹90.01
Prev. Close
₹90.83
Volume
1,82,349

Source: Dion Global

GRM Overseas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GRM Overseas has declined 23.73% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, GRM Overseas has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

GRM Overseas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GRM Overseas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
590.3291.36
1090.3591.21
2092.6292.7
50106.11105.21
100133.49121.29
200144.97129.68

Source: Dion Global

GRM Overseas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GRM Overseas saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.06%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.91%, FII holding fell to 7.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GRM Overseas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTGRM Overseas - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Resul
Jul 21, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTGRM Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 14, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTGRM Overseas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTGRM Overseas - Clarification On Price Movement
Jun 10, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTGRM Overseas - Clarification sought from GRM Overseas Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About GRM Overseas

GRM Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC064007 and registration number is 064007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1165.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hukam Chand Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nipun Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on GRM Overseas Share Price

What is the share price of GRM Overseas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GRM Overseas is ₹89.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GRM Overseas?

The GRM Overseas is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GRM Overseas?

The market cap of GRM Overseas is ₹1,848.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GRM Overseas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GRM Overseas are ₹91.27 and ₹89.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GRM Overseas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GRM Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GRM Overseas is ₹185.55 and 52-week low of GRM Overseas is ₹81.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GRM Overseas performed historically in terms of returns?

The GRM Overseas has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -10.51% for the past month, -45.79% over 3 months, -23.73% over 1 year, 15.86% across 3 years, and 13.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GRM Overseas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GRM Overseas are 24.78 and 3.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GRM Overseas News

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