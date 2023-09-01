Name
GRM Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC064007 and registration number is 064007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1098.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GRM Overseas Ltd. is ₹1,101.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GRM Overseas Ltd. is 21.45 and PB ratio of GRM Overseas Ltd. is 4.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GRM Overseas Ltd. is ₹183.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GRM Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GRM Overseas Ltd. is ₹498.00 and 52-week low of GRM Overseas Ltd. is ₹159.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.