Here's the live share price of GRM Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GRM Overseas has declined 23.73% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, GRM Overseas has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|90.32
|91.36
|10
|90.35
|91.21
|20
|92.62
|92.7
|50
|106.11
|105.21
|100
|133.49
|121.29
|200
|144.97
|129.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GRM Overseas saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.06%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.91%, FII holding fell to 7.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|GRM Overseas - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Resul
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|GRM Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|GRM Overseas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|GRM Overseas - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|GRM Overseas - Clarification sought from GRM Overseas Ltd
Source: Dion Global
GRM Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC064007 and registration number is 064007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1165.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GRM Overseas is ₹89.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GRM Overseas is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GRM Overseas is ₹1,848.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GRM Overseas are ₹91.27 and ₹89.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GRM Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GRM Overseas is ₹185.55 and 52-week low of GRM Overseas is ₹81.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GRM Overseas has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -10.51% for the past month, -45.79% over 3 months, -23.73% over 1 year, 15.86% across 3 years, and 13.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GRM Overseas are 24.78 and 3.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global