What is the share price of GRM Overseas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GRM Overseas is ₹89.20 as on .

What kind of stock is GRM Overseas? The GRM Overseas is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GRM Overseas? The market cap of GRM Overseas is ₹1,848.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GRM Overseas? Today’s highest and lowest price of GRM Overseas are ₹91.27 and ₹89.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GRM Overseas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GRM Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GRM Overseas is ₹185.55 and 52-week low of GRM Overseas is ₹81.90 as on .

How has the GRM Overseas performed historically in terms of returns? The GRM Overseas has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -10.51% for the past month, -45.79% over 3 months, -23.73% over 1 year, 15.86% across 3 years, and 13.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GRM Overseas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GRM Overseas are 24.78 and 3.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global