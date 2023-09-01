What is the Market Cap of Zuari Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Zuari Industries Ltd. is ₹428.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zuari Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zuari Industries Ltd. is 5.3 and PB ratio of Zuari Industries Ltd. is 0.19 as on .

What is the share price of Zuari Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zuari Industries Ltd. is ₹143.85 as on .