MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zuari Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921GA1967PLC000157 and registration number is 000157. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 610.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zuari Industries Ltd. is ₹428.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zuari Industries Ltd. is 5.3 and PB ratio of Zuari Industries Ltd. is 0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zuari Industries Ltd. is ₹143.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zuari Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zuari Industries Ltd. is ₹189.90 and 52-week low of Zuari Industries Ltd. is ₹104.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.