Here's the live share price of Zuari Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zuari Industries has declined 19.11% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Zuari Industries has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|258.15
|260.52
|10
|257.93
|260.04
|20
|261.48
|260.24
|50
|258.3
|259.68
|100
|254.5
|262.07
|200
|279.07
|271.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zuari Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.21%, FII holding fell to 1.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,50,404
|1.33
|7.47
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Zuari Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Zuari Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Zuari Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Zuari Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 30, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Zuari Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Zuari Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921GA1967PLC000157 and registration number is 000157. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 874.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zuari Industries is ₹257.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zuari Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zuari Industries is ₹766.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zuari Industries are ₹263.35 and ₹256.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zuari Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zuari Industries is ₹416.00 and 52-week low of Zuari Industries is ₹210.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zuari Industries has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -2.41% for the past month, -7.95% over 3 months, -19.11% over 1 year, 17.13% across 3 years, and 12.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zuari Industries are 7.17 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.
Source: Dion Global