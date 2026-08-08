What is the share price of Zuari Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zuari Industries is ₹257.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Zuari Industries? The Zuari Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zuari Industries? The market cap of Zuari Industries is ₹766.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zuari Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zuari Industries are ₹263.35 and ₹256.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zuari Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zuari Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zuari Industries is ₹416.00 and 52-week low of Zuari Industries is ₹210.30 as on .

How has the Zuari Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Zuari Industries has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -2.41% for the past month, -7.95% over 3 months, -19.11% over 1 year, 17.13% across 3 years, and 12.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zuari Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zuari Industries are 7.17 and 0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global