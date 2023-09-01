Follow Us

ZUARI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹143.85 Closed
0.771.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zuari Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.20₹144.60
₹143.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.00₹189.90
₹143.85
Open Price
₹142.20
Prev. Close
₹142.75
Volume
36,043

Zuari Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1145.17
  • R2146.08
  • R3147.57
  • Pivot
    143.68
  • S1142.77
  • S2141.28
  • S3140.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5163.53142.97
  • 10165.1144.15
  • 20164.82146.65
  • 50172.84147.1
  • 100161.45143.51
  • 200165.52142.22

Zuari Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.07-6.352.2024.55-18.75171.4214.85
3.292.1712.544.78-1.05359.51297.47
0.39-3.23-2.04-6.63-11.5962.14121.16
3.10-2.931.369.2610.70154.94417.39
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.3754.1569.8391.22149.25321.01265.69
3.22-0.365.5818.467.77187.22508.08
0.78-5.902.3619.6610.7472.70192.23
0.50-1.751.188.52-9.75189.68373.88
4.514.5545.6057.5337.67329.16340.19
1.03-19.05-5.1117.4590.62635.15722.14
12.163.4687.08105.3445.0750.6750.67
9.54-1.3319.5234.288.34199.51225.69
7.74-2.096.3613.63-1.04-1.04-1.04
9.6812.7945.3867.1277.00331.65800.78
1.8522.7737.6751.5231.26275.43511.11
7.4114.0416.7827.327.41291.24688.24
2.95-0.853.7022.9614.95229.80135.18
3.5112.6735.2134.3752.71110.0361.04

Zuari Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Zuari Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zuari Industries Ltd.

Zuari Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921GA1967PLC000157 and registration number is 000157. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 610.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Athar Shahab
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyotsna Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Saxena
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manju Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Vyankatesh Paranjape
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suneet Shriniwas Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zuari Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zuari Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Zuari Industries Ltd. is ₹428.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zuari Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zuari Industries Ltd. is 5.3 and PB ratio of Zuari Industries Ltd. is 0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zuari Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zuari Industries Ltd. is ₹143.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zuari Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zuari Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zuari Industries Ltd. is ₹189.90 and 52-week low of Zuari Industries Ltd. is ₹104.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

