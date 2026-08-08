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Zuari Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZUARI INDUSTRIES

Adventz Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Zuari Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹257.50 Closed
-1.38₹ -3.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zuari Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹256.00₹263.35
₹257.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹210.30₹416.00
₹257.50
Open Price
₹263.35
Prev. Close
₹261.10
Volume
1,391

Source: Dion Global

Zuari Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zuari Industries has declined 19.11% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Zuari Industries has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Zuari Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zuari Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5258.15260.52
10257.93260.04
20261.48260.24
50258.3259.68
100254.5262.07
200279.07271.36

Source: Dion Global

Zuari Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zuari Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.21%, FII holding fell to 1.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Zuari Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,50,4041.337.47

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Zuari Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTZuari Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTZuari Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And
Jul 13, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTZuari Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTZuari Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 30, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTZuari Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Zuari Industries

Zuari Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921GA1967PLC000157 and registration number is 000157. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 874.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Athar Shahab
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Saxena
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jyotsna Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manju Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Vyankatesh Paranjape
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suneet Shriniwas Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Amitabh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zuari Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Zuari Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zuari Industries is ₹257.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zuari Industries?

The Zuari Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zuari Industries?

The market cap of Zuari Industries is ₹766.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zuari Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zuari Industries are ₹263.35 and ₹256.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zuari Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zuari Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zuari Industries is ₹416.00 and 52-week low of Zuari Industries is ₹210.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zuari Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zuari Industries has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -2.41% for the past month, -7.95% over 3 months, -19.11% over 1 year, 17.13% across 3 years, and 12.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zuari Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zuari Industries are 7.17 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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