Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.98
|-3.79
|-17.63
|21.68
|135.49
|281.16
|71.64
|-2.59
|-0.63
|73.45
|135.18
|111.67
|192.23
|-1.64
|3.29
|3.15
|27.26
|63.87
|13.48
|110.02
|20.79
|0.23
|28.75
|38.33
|43.69
|111.34
|291.06
|189.93
|0.94
|2.76
|56.95
|53.59
|71.13
|167.74
|-12.67
|2.49
|10.92
|33.56
|44.75
|33.06
|376.36
|333.47
|2.10
|-0.50
|36.14
|111.52
|97.51
|162.88
|1.69
|0.84
|10.24
|34.85
|116.05
|77.53
|111.95
|34.25
|7.07
|7.44
|17.17
|23.78
|41.20
|103.61
|18.25
|5.25
|9.57
|23.97
|29.65
|15.62
|54.17
|-57.17
|-11.96
|0.88
|-4.11
|22.95
|3.62
|18.11
|-60.96
|6.10
|0
|19.65
|22.34
|19.62
|23.65
|7.12
|10.87
|18.60
|15.91
|4.08
|-20.31
|96.15
|-10.53
|9.48
|3.47
|22.51
|42.93
|50.53
|131.97
|4.24
|23.24
|33.72
|52.88
|65.12
|45.11
|9.18
|-65.72
|3.17
|0
|18.18
|8.33
|-7.14
|54.76
|-47.15
|7.02
|-11.59
|-10.29
|7.02
|-66.48
|205.00
|205.00
|8.42
|11.96
|14.44
|7.29
|-1.90
|39.19
|8.42
|0
|50.00
|28.57
|38.46
|-10.00
|63.64
|50.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Linc Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991WB1994PLC065583 and registration number is 065583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of stationary articles such as pens and pencils of all kinds whether or not mechanical, pencil leads, date, sealing or numbering stamps, hand-operated devices for printing or embossing labels, hand printing sets, prepared typewriter ribbons and inked pads, globes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 354.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Linc Ltd. is ₹964.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Linc Ltd. is 23.87 and PB ratio of Linc Ltd. is 5.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Linc Ltd. is ₹648.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Linc Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Linc Ltd. is ₹807.80 and 52-week low of Linc Ltd. is ₹243.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.