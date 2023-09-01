Linc Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991WB1994PLC065583 and registration number is 065583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of stationary articles such as pens and pencils of all kinds whether or not mechanical, pencil leads, date, sealing or numbering stamps, hand-operated devices for printing or embossing labels, hand printing sets, prepared typewriter ribbons and inked pads, globes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 354.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.