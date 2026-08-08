Here's the live share price of Linc along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Linc has declined 22.71% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Linc has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.41
|101.68
|10
|102.59
|102.45
|20
|105.05
|103.84
|50
|104.5
|104.34
|100
|102.14
|105.04
|200
|109.17
|109.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Linc saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.04%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Linc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|Linc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Linc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Linc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Linc - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Linc Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991WB1994PLC065583 and registration number is 065583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of stationary articles such as pens and pencils of all kinds whether or not mechanical, pencil leads, date, sealing or numbering stamps, hand-operated devices for printing or embossing labels, hand printing sets, prepared typewriter ribbons and inked pads, globes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 532.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Linc is ₹99.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Linc is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Linc is ₹593.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Linc are ₹100.50 and ₹99.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Linc stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Linc is ₹141.00 and 52-week low of Linc is ₹85.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Linc has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -7.6% for the past month, -7.51% over 3 months, -22.71% over 1 year, -15.06% across 3 years, and 14.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Linc are 18.83 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global