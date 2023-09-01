Follow Us

LINC LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹648.55 Closed
-1.72-11.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Linc Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹645.05₹663.00
₹648.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹243.60₹807.80
₹648.55
Open Price
₹655.30
Prev. Close
₹659.90
Volume
15,517

Linc Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1658.38
  • R2669.62
  • R3676.23
  • Pivot
    651.77
  • S1640.53
  • S2633.92
  • S3622.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5279.23649.44
  • 10278.43641.47
  • 20279.37643.68
  • 50285.63658.81
  • 100269.96643.23
  • 200274.15573.36

Linc Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

Linc Ltd. Share Holdings

Linc Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Linc Ltd.

Linc Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991WB1994PLC065583 and registration number is 065583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of stationary articles such as pens and pencils of all kinds whether or not mechanical, pencil leads, date, sealing or numbering stamps, hand-operated devices for printing or embossing labels, hand printing sets, prepared typewriter ribbons and inked pads, globes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 354.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Jalan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Deepak Jalan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aloke Jalan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Kochar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Supriya Newar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Pachisia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N K Dujari
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Jhunjhunwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Linc Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Linc Ltd.?

The market cap of Linc Ltd. is ₹964.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Linc Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Linc Ltd. is 23.87 and PB ratio of Linc Ltd. is 5.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Linc Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Linc Ltd. is ₹648.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Linc Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Linc Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Linc Ltd. is ₹807.80 and 52-week low of Linc Ltd. is ₹243.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

