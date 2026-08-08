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Linc Share Price

NSE
BSE

LINC

Smallcap | BSE
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Paper
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BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Linc along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.70 Closed
-1.38₹ -1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Linc Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.35₹100.50
₹99.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.00₹141.00
₹99.70
Open Price
₹99.95
Prev. Close
₹101.10
Volume
2,126

Source: Dion Global

Linc Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Linc has declined 22.71% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Linc has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Linc Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Linc Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5101.41101.68
10102.59102.45
20105.05103.84
50104.5104.34
100102.14105.04
200109.17109.76

Source: Dion Global

Linc Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Linc saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.04%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Linc Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTLinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTLinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTLinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTLinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTLinc - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Linc

Linc Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36991WB1994PLC065583 and registration number is 065583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of stationary articles such as pens and pencils of all kinds whether or not mechanical, pencil leads, date, sealing or numbering stamps, hand-operated devices for printing or embossing labels, hand printing sets, prepared typewriter ribbons and inked pads, globes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 532.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Jalan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Deepak Jalan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aloke Jalan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Rikhy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Supriya Newar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Mamta Binani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N K Dujari
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Jhunjhunwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Kampany
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Linc Share Price

What is the share price of Linc?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Linc is ₹99.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Linc?

The Linc is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Linc?

The market cap of Linc is ₹593.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Linc?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Linc are ₹100.50 and ₹99.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Linc?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Linc stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Linc is ₹141.00 and 52-week low of Linc is ₹85.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Linc performed historically in terms of returns?

The Linc has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -7.6% for the past month, -7.51% over 3 months, -22.71% over 1 year, -15.06% across 3 years, and 14.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Linc?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Linc are 18.83 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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