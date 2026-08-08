What is the share price of Linc? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Linc is ₹99.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Linc? The Linc is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Linc? The market cap of Linc is ₹593.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Linc? Today’s highest and lowest price of Linc are ₹100.50 and ₹99.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Linc? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Linc stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Linc is ₹141.00 and 52-week low of Linc is ₹85.00 as on .

How has the Linc performed historically in terms of returns? The Linc has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -7.6% for the past month, -7.51% over 3 months, -22.71% over 1 year, -15.06% across 3 years, and 14.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Linc? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Linc are 18.83 and 2.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global