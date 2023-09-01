What is the Market Cap of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.? The market cap of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is ₹373.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is -51.84 and PB ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is -57.14 as on .

What is the share price of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is ₹290.90 as on .