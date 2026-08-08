What is the share price of Lotus Chocolate Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lotus Chocolate Company is ₹651.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Lotus Chocolate Company? The Lotus Chocolate Company is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lotus Chocolate Company? The market cap of Lotus Chocolate Company is ₹836.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lotus Chocolate Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lotus Chocolate Company are ₹652.95 and ₹640.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lotus Chocolate Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lotus Chocolate Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lotus Chocolate Company is ₹1,281.00 and 52-week low of Lotus Chocolate Company is ₹540.00 as on .

How has the Lotus Chocolate Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Lotus Chocolate Company has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, -2.66% for the past month, -13.97% over 3 months, -44.72% over 1 year, 24.35% across 3 years, and 73.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company are 77.49 and 17.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global