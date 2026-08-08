Here's the live share price of Lotus Chocolate Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lotus Chocolate Company has declined 44.72% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Lotus Chocolate Company has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|648.72
|650.36
|10
|654.38
|654.36
|20
|671.13
|662.98
|50
|681.45
|680.24
|100
|701
|710.43
|200
|773.1
|786.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lotus Chocolate Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Lotus Chocolate Co. - Results-Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Lotus Chocolate Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Lotus Chocolate Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Lotus Chocolate Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company F
|Jun 28, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Lotus Chocolate Co. - Newspaper Clippings - Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation (Demat) Of Physical Shares
Source: Dion Global
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15200TG1988PLC009111 and registration number is 009111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 579.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lotus Chocolate Company is ₹651.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lotus Chocolate Company is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lotus Chocolate Company is ₹836.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lotus Chocolate Company are ₹652.95 and ₹640.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lotus Chocolate Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lotus Chocolate Company is ₹1,281.00 and 52-week low of Lotus Chocolate Company is ₹540.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lotus Chocolate Company has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, -2.66% for the past month, -13.97% over 3 months, -44.72% over 1 year, 24.35% across 3 years, and 73.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company are 77.49 and 17.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global