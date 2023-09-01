Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LOTUS CHOCOLATE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹290.90 Closed
25.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹284.95₹290.90
₹290.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.50₹480.45
₹290.90
Open Price
₹285.20
Prev. Close
₹285.20
Volume
6,633

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1292.88
  • R2294.87
  • R3298.83
  • Pivot
    288.92
  • S1286.93
  • S2282.97
  • S3280.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5129.67293.67
  • 10127.75298.99
  • 20134.77298.02
  • 50142.13271.51
  • 100134.35245.52
  • 200134.64215.31

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.97-7.0957.0737.06101.661,576.66485.90
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15200TG1988PLC009111 and registration number is 009111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subramanya Ram Ganapath
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Thirumalai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Pravinchandra Mody
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Taluja
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Renuka Shastry
    Non Executive Director
  • Prof. Dipak C Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Sudarshan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharathan Rajagopalan Thatai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is ₹373.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is -51.84 and PB ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is -57.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is ₹290.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is ₹480.45 and 52-week low of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is ₹92.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data