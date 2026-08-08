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Lotus Chocolate Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

LOTUS CHOCOLATE COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Lotus Chocolate Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹651.50 Closed
0.59₹ 3.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lotus Chocolate Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹640.00₹652.95
₹651.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹540.00₹1,281.00
₹651.50
Open Price
₹640.00
Prev. Close
₹647.65
Volume
1,444

Source: Dion Global

Lotus Chocolate Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lotus Chocolate Company has declined 44.72% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Lotus Chocolate Company has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Lotus Chocolate Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lotus Chocolate Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5648.72650.36
10654.38654.36
20671.13662.98
50681.45680.24
100701710.43
200773.1786.24

Source: Dion Global

Lotus Chocolate Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lotus Chocolate Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lotus Chocolate Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTLotus Chocolate Co. - Results-Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTLotus Chocolate Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTLotus Chocolate Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTLotus Chocolate Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company F
Jun 28, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTLotus Chocolate Co. - Newspaper Clippings - Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation (Demat) Of Physical Shares

Source: Dion Global

About Lotus Chocolate Company

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15200TG1988PLC009111 and registration number is 009111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 579.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Prof. Dipak C Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Natarajan Venkataraman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Thirumalai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Pravinchandra Mody
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Asim Parekh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhijeet Pai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Pai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Riddhi Bhimani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Sudarshan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lotus Chocolate Company Share Price

What is the share price of Lotus Chocolate Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lotus Chocolate Company is ₹651.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lotus Chocolate Company?

The Lotus Chocolate Company is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lotus Chocolate Company?

The market cap of Lotus Chocolate Company is ₹836.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lotus Chocolate Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lotus Chocolate Company are ₹652.95 and ₹640.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lotus Chocolate Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lotus Chocolate Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lotus Chocolate Company is ₹1,281.00 and 52-week low of Lotus Chocolate Company is ₹540.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lotus Chocolate Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lotus Chocolate Company has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, -2.66% for the past month, -13.97% over 3 months, -44.72% over 1 year, 24.35% across 3 years, and 73.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company are 77.49 and 17.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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