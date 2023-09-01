Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.97
|-7.09
|57.07
|37.06
|101.66
|1,576.66
|485.90
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15200TG1988PLC009111 and registration number is 009111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is ₹373.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is -51.84 and PB ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is -57.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is ₹290.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is ₹480.45 and 52-week low of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. is ₹92.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.