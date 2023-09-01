Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.22
|-18.90
|-4.93
|17.67
|90.97
|636.52
|723.66
|3.40
|2.28
|12.66
|4.89
|-0.95
|360.00
|297.89
|0.40
|-3.22
|-2.03
|-6.62
|-11.58
|62.16
|121.18
|3.02
|-3.00
|1.28
|9.18
|10.61
|154.75
|416.99
|3.22
|5.98
|15.10
|15.82
|33.00
|329.97
|729.43
|-1.29
|-3.25
|-2.47
|-2.27
|-3.42
|108.52
|81.09
|6.58
|54.46
|70.17
|91.60
|149.75
|321.85
|266.42
|3.21
|-0.37
|5.57
|18.44
|7.76
|187.18
|508.00
|0.55
|-6.12
|2.12
|19.38
|10.48
|72.29
|191.55
|0.62
|-1.64
|1.30
|8.64
|-9.65
|190.00
|374.41
|4.81
|4.86
|46.02
|57.98
|38.07
|330.41
|341.47
|12.57
|3.84
|87.78
|106.10
|45.61
|51.23
|51.23
|9.66
|-1.22
|19.65
|34.44
|8.47
|199.84
|226.06
|8.16
|-1.71
|6.78
|14.07
|-0.65
|-0.65
|-0.65
|9.38
|12.49
|44.99
|66.66
|76.52
|330.47
|798.31
|2.69
|23.77
|38.80
|52.75
|32.34
|278.50
|516.11
|0.35
|-6.09
|2.49
|24.89
|-18.53
|172.17
|15.17
|7.62
|14.26
|16.99
|27.55
|7.62
|291.97
|689.71
|2.58
|-1.19
|3.33
|22.53
|14.54
|228.64
|134.36
|4.47
|13.72
|36.46
|35.61
|54.12
|111.97
|62.53
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421PN1939PLC006738 and registration number is 006738. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1137.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is ₹1,209.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is 13.72 and PB ratio of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is 5.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is ₹107.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is ₹135.90 and 52-week low of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is ₹56.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.