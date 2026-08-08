Here's the live share price of Ugar Sugar Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ugar Sugar Works has gained 6.87% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Ugar Sugar Works has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.1
|42.77
|10
|40.69
|41.93
|20
|40.28
|41.21
|50
|40.42
|40.75
|100
|40.33
|40.59
|200
|40.33
|41.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ugar Sugar Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Ugar Sugar Works - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Ugar Sugar Works - Result - June 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Ugar Sugar Works - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Ugar Sugar Works - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Ugar Sugar Works - Proceedings Of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421PN1939PLC006738 and registration number is 006738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1484.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ugar Sugar Works is ₹44.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ugar Sugar Works is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ugar Sugar Works is ₹505.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ugar Sugar Works are ₹46.15 and ₹44.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ugar Sugar Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ugar Sugar Works is ₹48.88 and 52-week low of Ugar Sugar Works is ₹33.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ugar Sugar Works has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, 10.74% for the past month, -0.27% over 3 months, 6.87% over 1 year, -29.96% across 3 years, and 9.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ugar Sugar Works are 7.39 and 2.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global