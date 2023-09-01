Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UGAR SUGAR WORKS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹107.55 Closed
0.70.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.30₹108.45
₹107.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.10₹135.90
₹107.55
Open Price
₹106.80
Prev. Close
₹106.80
Volume
4,15,971

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1108.8
  • R2109.7
  • R3110.95
  • Pivot
    107.55
  • S1106.65
  • S2105.4
  • S3104.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.5107.07
  • 1075.83108.57
  • 2068.88112.65
  • 5063.79116.63
  • 10058.28113.57
  • 20056.8103.35

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Share Holdings

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    The Ugar Sugar Works Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    24-Aug, 2023 | 02:54 PM

About Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421PN1939PLC006738 and registration number is 006738. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1137.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra V Shirgaokar
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Shishir S Shirgaokar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chandan S Shirgaokar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Niraj S Shirgaokar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prafulla V Shirgaokar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin R Shirgaokar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sohan S Shirgaokar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Kumar
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Balasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mallapa R Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepchand B Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hari Y Athawale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shripad S Gangavati
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suneeta S Thakur
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.?

The market cap of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is ₹1,209.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is 13.72 and PB ratio of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is 5.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is ₹107.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is ₹135.90 and 52-week low of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is ₹56.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data