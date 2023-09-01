What is the Market Cap of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.? The market cap of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is ₹1,209.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is 13.72 and PB ratio of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is 5.51 as on .

What is the share price of Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is ₹107.55 as on .