What is the share price of Ugar Sugar Works? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ugar Sugar Works is ₹44.97 as on .

What kind of stock is Ugar Sugar Works? The Ugar Sugar Works is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ugar Sugar Works? The market cap of Ugar Sugar Works is ₹505.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ugar Sugar Works? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ugar Sugar Works are ₹46.15 and ₹44.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ugar Sugar Works? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ugar Sugar Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ugar Sugar Works is ₹48.88 and 52-week low of Ugar Sugar Works is ₹33.11 as on .

How has the Ugar Sugar Works performed historically in terms of returns? The Ugar Sugar Works has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, 10.74% for the past month, -0.27% over 3 months, 6.87% over 1 year, -29.96% across 3 years, and 9.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ugar Sugar Works? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ugar Sugar Works are 7.39 and 2.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global