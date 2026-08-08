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Ugar Sugar Works Share Price

NSE
BSE

UGAR SUGAR WORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Ugar Sugar Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.97 Closed
-1.42₹ -0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ugar Sugar Works Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.58₹46.15
₹44.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.11₹48.88
₹44.97
Open Price
₹45.70
Prev. Close
₹45.62
Volume
20,491

Source: Dion Global

Ugar Sugar Works Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ugar Sugar Works has gained 6.87% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Ugar Sugar Works has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Ugar Sugar Works Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ugar Sugar Works Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.142.77
1040.6941.93
2040.2841.21
5040.4240.75
10040.3340.59
20040.3341.74

Source: Dion Global

Ugar Sugar Works Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ugar Sugar Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ugar Sugar Works Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTUgar Sugar Works - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTUgar Sugar Works - Result - June 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTUgar Sugar Works - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTUgar Sugar Works - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTUgar Sugar Works - Proceedings Of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Ugar Sugar Works

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421PN1939PLC006738 and registration number is 006738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1484.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra V Shirgaokar
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Shishir S Shirgaokar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Niraj S Shirgaokar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandan S Shirgaokar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sohan S Shirgaokar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prafulla V Shirgaokar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin R Shirgaokar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Kumar
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Hari Y Athawale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shripad S Gangavati
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suneeta S Thakur
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Subhash G Kutte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aashish R Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shreenath Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Shiralkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ugar Sugar Works Share Price

What is the share price of Ugar Sugar Works?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ugar Sugar Works is ₹44.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ugar Sugar Works?

The Ugar Sugar Works is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ugar Sugar Works?

The market cap of Ugar Sugar Works is ₹505.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ugar Sugar Works?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ugar Sugar Works are ₹46.15 and ₹44.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ugar Sugar Works?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ugar Sugar Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ugar Sugar Works is ₹48.88 and 52-week low of Ugar Sugar Works is ₹33.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ugar Sugar Works performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ugar Sugar Works has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, 10.74% for the past month, -0.27% over 3 months, 6.87% over 1 year, -29.96% across 3 years, and 9.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ugar Sugar Works?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ugar Sugar Works are 7.39 and 2.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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