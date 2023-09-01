Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.94
|7.04
|17.53
|8.46
|-30.39
|-7.77
|-42.93
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|10,20,332
|0.06
|22.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15490AP2012PLC080067 and registration number is 080067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and molluscs and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 914.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is ₹727.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is 34.69 and PB ratio of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is ₹232.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is ₹359.80 and 52-week low of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is ₹184.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.