What is the share price of Apex Frozen Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apex Frozen Foods is ₹376.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Apex Frozen Foods? The Apex Frozen Foods is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apex Frozen Foods? The market cap of Apex Frozen Foods is ₹1,175.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Apex Frozen Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Apex Frozen Foods are ₹377.70 and ₹371.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apex Frozen Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apex Frozen Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apex Frozen Foods is ₹514.20 and 52-week low of Apex Frozen Foods is ₹202.90 as on .

How has the Apex Frozen Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Apex Frozen Foods has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, -4.64% for the past month, -24.96% over 3 months, 71.09% over 1 year, 19.38% across 3 years, and 2.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apex Frozen Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apex Frozen Foods are 30.25 and 2.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global