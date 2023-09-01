Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

APEX FROZEN FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹232.80 Closed
8.8418.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹211.65₹239.70
₹232.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹184.00₹359.80
₹232.80
Open Price
₹213.90
Prev. Close
₹213.90
Volume
19,26,748

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1244.32
  • R2256.03
  • R3272.37
  • Pivot
    227.98
  • S1216.27
  • S2199.93
  • S3188.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5298.92216.62
  • 10299.51218.06
  • 20299.31218.63
  • 50316.75216.99
  • 100300.23217.09
  • 200297.04227.98

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.947.0417.538.46-30.39-7.77-42.93
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund10,20,3320.0622.36

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15490AP2012PLC080067 and registration number is 080067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and molluscs and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 914.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Satyanarayana Murthy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. K Subrahmanya Chowdary
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. K Neelima Devi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Deepthi Talluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Raghavulu Naidu
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Govindareddy Krishnamoorthy
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is ₹727.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is 34.69 and PB ratio of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is ₹232.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is ₹359.80 and 52-week low of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is ₹184.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data