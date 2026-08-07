Here's the live share price of Apex Frozen Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apex Frozen Foods
|1.24
|-4.64
|-24.96
|-1.25
|71.09
|19.38
|2.07
|Mukka Proteins
|3.49
|-1.43
|-4.68
|-5.79
|-14.43
|-17.85
|-11.13
|Sharat Industries
|0.12
|6.34
|5.68
|-5.35
|38.72
|56.87
|50.34
|Coastal Corporation
|-11.35
|-13.07
|-31.49
|-16.92
|25.91
|-3.22
|-4.21
|Kings Infra Ventures
|-4.87
|-8.47
|-15.85
|-22.88
|-28.55
|-8.10
|24.49
|Waterbase
|1.67
|-2.23
|-12.55
|-18.97
|-8.83
|-18.49
|-18.80
|Zeal Aqua
|0.36
|-3.39
|-23.24
|-16.54
|0
|17.92
|-7.06
|Essex Marine
|-2.88
|-7.92
|-18.72
|60.74
|-6.24
|-2.12
|-1.28
|BKV Industries
|-0.22
|-6.86
|-10.78
|3.88
|-26.49
|-4.01
|-3.37
|NCC Blue Water Products
|2.34
|-2.78
|-29.41
|-36.73
|-19.17
|45.85
|37.97
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|18.00
|9.33
|26.34
|39.81
|6.37
|18.23
|8.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Apex Frozen Foods has gained 71.09% compared to peers like Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%), Coastal Corporation (25.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Apex Frozen Foods has underperformed peers relative to Mukka Proteins (-11.13%) and Sharat Industries (50.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|375.32
|377.54
|10
|381.8
|380.36
|20
|390.29
|387.01
|50
|407.79
|400.48
|100
|414.04
|396.95
|200
|356.76
|365.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Apex Frozen Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.61%, FII holding fell to 5.83%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Apex Frozen Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results
|Jun 05, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Apex Frozen Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 03, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Apex Frozen Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jun 01, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Apex Frozen Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 31, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Apex Frozen Foods - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15490AP2012PLC080067 and registration number is 080067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and molluscs and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 931.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apex Frozen Foods is ₹376.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apex Frozen Foods is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apex Frozen Foods is ₹1,175.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apex Frozen Foods are ₹377.70 and ₹371.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apex Frozen Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apex Frozen Foods is ₹514.20 and 52-week low of Apex Frozen Foods is ₹202.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apex Frozen Foods has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, -4.64% for the past month, -24.96% over 3 months, 71.09% over 1 year, 19.38% across 3 years, and 2.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apex Frozen Foods are 30.25 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global