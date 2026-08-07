Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Apex Frozen Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

APEX FROZEN FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Aquaculture
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Apex Frozen Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹376.05 Closed
0.41₹ 1.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Apex Frozen Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹371.35₹377.70
₹376.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹202.90₹514.20
₹376.05
Open Price
₹373.85
Prev. Close
₹374.50
Volume
1,185

Source: Dion Global

Apex Frozen Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apex Frozen Foods		1.24-4.64-24.96-1.2571.0919.382.07
Mukka Proteins		3.49-1.43-4.68-5.79-14.43-17.85-11.13
Sharat Industries		0.126.345.68-5.3538.7256.8750.34
Coastal Corporation		-11.35-13.07-31.49-16.9225.91-3.22-4.21
Kings Infra Ventures		-4.87-8.47-15.85-22.88-28.55-8.1024.49
Waterbase		1.67-2.23-12.55-18.97-8.83-18.49-18.80
Zeal Aqua		0.36-3.39-23.24-16.54017.92-7.06
Essex Marine		-2.88-7.92-18.7260.74-6.24-2.12-1.28
BKV Industries		-0.22-6.86-10.783.88-26.49-4.01-3.37
NCC Blue Water Products		2.34-2.78-29.41-36.73-19.1745.8537.97
Uniroyal Marine Exports		18.009.3326.3439.816.3718.238.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Apex Frozen Foods has gained 71.09% compared to peers like Mukka Proteins (-14.43%), Sharat Industries (38.72%), Coastal Corporation (25.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Apex Frozen Foods has underperformed peers relative to Mukka Proteins (-11.13%) and Sharat Industries (50.34%).

Apex Frozen Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Apex Frozen Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5375.32377.54
10381.8380.36
20390.29387.01
50407.79400.48
100414.04396.95
200356.76365.93

Source: Dion Global

Apex Frozen Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apex Frozen Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.61%, FII holding fell to 5.83%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Apex Frozen Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTApex Frozen Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results
Jun 05, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTApex Frozen Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 03, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTApex Frozen Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jun 01, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTApex Frozen Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 31, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTApex Frozen Foods - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Apex Frozen Foods

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15490AP2012PLC080067 and registration number is 080067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and molluscs and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 931.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Satyanarayana Murthy
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. K Subrahmanya Chowdary
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Karuturi Neelima Devi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Deepthi Talluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Raghavulu Naidu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govindareddy Krishnamoorthy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apex Frozen Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Apex Frozen Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apex Frozen Foods is ₹376.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apex Frozen Foods?

The Apex Frozen Foods is operating in the Aquaculture Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apex Frozen Foods?

The market cap of Apex Frozen Foods is ₹1,175.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apex Frozen Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apex Frozen Foods are ₹377.70 and ₹371.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apex Frozen Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apex Frozen Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apex Frozen Foods is ₹514.20 and 52-week low of Apex Frozen Foods is ₹202.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Apex Frozen Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apex Frozen Foods has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, -4.64% for the past month, -24.96% over 3 months, 71.09% over 1 year, 19.38% across 3 years, and 2.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apex Frozen Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apex Frozen Foods are 30.25 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Apex Frozen Foods News

More Apex Frozen Foods News
Market Pulse