Here's the live share price of Foods & Inns along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Foods & Inns
|0.77
|-9.05
|-13.60
|-24.67
|-43.64
|-33.98
|-4.25
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Foods & Inns has declined 43.64% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Foods & Inns has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.66
|54.37
|10
|55.27
|55.01
|20
|57.74
|56.03
|50
|56.75
|56.99
|100
|57.14
|58.88
|200
|64.18
|65.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Foods & Inns remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.13%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Foods & Inns - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Foods & Inns - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Foods & Inns - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Foods & Inns - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Foods & Inns - Intimation Under Regulation 30 - Extension To Effective Last Date For Cessation From The Position As Chief Fin
Source: Dion Global
Foods & Inns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55200MH1967PLC013837 and registration number is 013837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 972.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foods & Inns is ₹55.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Foods & Inns is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Foods & Inns is ₹406.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Foods & Inns are ₹55.26 and ₹53.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foods & Inns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foods & Inns is ₹106.65 and 52-week low of Foods & Inns is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Foods & Inns has shown returns of 4.26% over the past day, -9.05% for the past month, -13.6% over 3 months, -43.64% over 1 year, -33.98% across 3 years, and -4.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foods & Inns are 14.68 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global