What is the share price of Foods & Inns? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foods & Inns is ₹55.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Foods & Inns? The Foods & Inns is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Foods & Inns? The market cap of Foods & Inns is ₹406.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Foods & Inns? Today’s highest and lowest price of Foods & Inns are ₹55.26 and ₹53.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foods & Inns? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foods & Inns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foods & Inns is ₹106.65 and 52-week low of Foods & Inns is ₹45.00 as on .

How has the Foods & Inns performed historically in terms of returns? The Foods & Inns has shown returns of 4.26% over the past day, -9.05% for the past month, -13.6% over 3 months, -43.64% over 1 year, -33.98% across 3 years, and -4.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Foods & Inns? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foods & Inns are 14.68 and 0.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global