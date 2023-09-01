Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Foods & Inns Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FOODS & INNS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹183.75 Closed
1.182.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Foods & Inns Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹181.00₹184.95
₹183.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.05₹206.90
₹183.75
Open Price
₹182.40
Prev. Close
₹181.60
Volume
1,64,143

Foods & Inns Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1185.37
  • R2187.13
  • R3189.32
  • Pivot
    183.18
  • S1181.42
  • S2179.23
  • S3177.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 592.69179.6
  • 1092178.87
  • 2092.97179.75
  • 5084.31178.47
  • 10076.17168.66
  • 20082.28150.68

Foods & Inns Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Foods & Inns Ltd. Share Holdings

Foods & Inns Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Sep, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue

About Foods & Inns Ltd.

Foods & Inns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55200MH1967PLC013837 and registration number is 013837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 616.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhupendra Dalal
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Milan Dalal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raymond Simkins
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Dhupelia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Beswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kamlini Maniar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hormazdiyaar Vakil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Maneck Davar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Foods & Inns Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Foods & Inns Ltd.?

The market cap of Foods & Inns Ltd. is ₹984.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Foods & Inns Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Foods & Inns Ltd. is 18.1 and PB ratio of Foods & Inns Ltd. is 4.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Foods & Inns Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foods & Inns Ltd. is ₹183.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foods & Inns Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foods & Inns Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foods & Inns Ltd. is ₹206.90 and 52-week low of Foods & Inns Ltd. is ₹75.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data