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Foods & Inns Share Price

NSE
BSE

FOODS & INNS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Foods & Inns along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.26 Closed
4.26₹ 2.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Foods & Inns Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.85₹55.26
₹55.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.00₹106.65
₹55.26
Open Price
₹54.00
Prev. Close
₹53.00
Volume
3,004

Source: Dion Global

Foods & Inns Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Foods & Inns		0.77-9.05-13.60-24.67-43.64-33.98-4.25
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Foods & Inns has declined 43.64% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Foods & Inns has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Foods & Inns Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Foods & Inns Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.6654.37
1055.2755.01
2057.7456.03
5056.7556.99
10057.1458.88
20064.1865.87

Source: Dion Global

Foods & Inns Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Foods & Inns remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.13%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Foods & Inns Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTFoods & Inns - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 15, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTFoods & Inns - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTFoods & Inns - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 03, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTFoods & Inns - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 01, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTFoods & Inns - Intimation Under Regulation 30 - Extension To Effective Last Date For Cessation From The Position As Chief Fin

Source: Dion Global

About Foods & Inns

Foods & Inns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55200MH1967PLC013837 and registration number is 013837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 972.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhupendra Dalal
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Milan Dalal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raymond Simkins
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Maneck Davar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hormazdiyaar Vakil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Karishma Bhalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. A V Seshadrinathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay D Naik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Foods & Inns Share Price

What is the share price of Foods & Inns?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foods & Inns is ₹55.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Foods & Inns?

The Foods & Inns is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Foods & Inns?

The market cap of Foods & Inns is ₹406.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Foods & Inns?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Foods & Inns are ₹55.26 and ₹53.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foods & Inns?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foods & Inns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foods & Inns is ₹106.65 and 52-week low of Foods & Inns is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Foods & Inns performed historically in terms of returns?

The Foods & Inns has shown returns of 4.26% over the past day, -9.05% for the past month, -13.6% over 3 months, -43.64% over 1 year, -33.98% across 3 years, and -4.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Foods & Inns?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foods & Inns are 14.68 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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