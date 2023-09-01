Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Sep, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & Issue of Warrants
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
Foods & Inns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55200MH1967PLC013837 and registration number is 013837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 616.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Foods & Inns Ltd. is ₹984.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Foods & Inns Ltd. is 18.1 and PB ratio of Foods & Inns Ltd. is 4.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foods & Inns Ltd. is ₹183.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foods & Inns Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foods & Inns Ltd. is ₹206.90 and 52-week low of Foods & Inns Ltd. is ₹75.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.