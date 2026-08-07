Here's the live share price of DCM Shriram Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DCM Shriram Industries has declined 75.08% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, DCM Shriram Industries has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.79
|42.27
|10
|40.29
|41.4
|20
|40.55
|40.79
|50
|39.36
|40.5
|100
|39.19
|46.34
|200
|73.54
|69.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DCM Shriram Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.80%, FII holding fell to 1.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|DCM Shriram Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|DCM Shriram Ind. - Disclosure Under Reg 30 - Material Litigation
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:32 PM IST IST
|DCM Shriram Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|DCM Shriram Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|DCM Shriram Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC035140 and registration number is 035140. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1160.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram Industries is ₹42.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCM Shriram Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DCM Shriram Industries is ₹372.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Shriram Industries are ₹43.93 and ₹42.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram Industries is ₹181.90 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram Industries is ₹32.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCM Shriram Industries has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, 3.96% for the past month, -9.15% over 3 months, -75.08% over 1 year, -31.82% across 3 years, and -12.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Industries are 6.10 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global