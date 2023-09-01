Follow Us

DCM SHRIRAM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹135.25 Closed
5.917.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.30₹137.00
₹135.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.00₹150.80
₹135.25
Open Price
₹130.70
Prev. Close
₹127.70
Volume
4,79,997

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1138.03
  • R2140.87
  • R3144.73
  • Pivot
    134.17
  • S1131.33
  • S2127.47
  • S3124.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.24130.74
  • 1078.88131.22
  • 2078.95129.23
  • 5081.27115
  • 10080.48100.08
  • 20089.890.05

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.613.8887.85106.1745.6751.2951.29
3.292.1712.544.78-1.05359.51297.47
0.47-3.15-1.96-6.55-11.5262.28121.34
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.095.8414.9515.6732.83329.43728.38
-1.31-3.27-2.49-2.28-3.44108.4881.06
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.22-0.365.5818.467.77187.22508.08
0.74-5.932.3219.6110.7072.63192.12
0.73-1.531.418.76-9.55190.32374.93
4.704.7445.8757.8237.92329.95341.00
0.89-19.17-5.2417.2890.35634.13720.99
9.79-1.1019.8034.608.60200.21226.45
8.10-1.776.7114.00-0.71-0.71-0.71
9.0312.1244.5266.1375.95329.08795.42
2.0422.9937.9251.7931.50276.11512.22
0.07-6.352.2024.55-18.75171.4214.85
7.2113.8316.5627.087.21290.51686.76
2.89-0.903.6422.9014.89229.64135.06
3.8313.0235.6234.7853.18110.6861.54

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC035140 and registration number is 035140. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2123.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S B Mathur
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Alok B Shriram
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Madhav B Shriram
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Urvashi Tilak Dha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vineet Manaktala
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. P R Khanna
    Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Narain
    Director
  • Mr. S C Kumar
    Director
  • Mrs. V Kavitha Dutt
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Chandrakant Kirloskar
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Mini Ipe
    Nominee Director

FAQs on DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is ₹1,176.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is 16.4 and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is ₹135.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is ₹150.80 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is ₹59.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

