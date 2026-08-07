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DCM Shriram Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DCM SHRIRAM INDUSTRIES

DCM Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Theme
Drone
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of DCM Shriram Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.77 Closed
0.40₹ 0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DCM Shriram Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.48₹43.93
₹42.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹181.90
₹42.77
Open Price
₹43.06
Prev. Close
₹42.60
Volume
5,422

Source: Dion Global

DCM Shriram Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DCM Shriram Industries has declined 75.08% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, DCM Shriram Industries has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

DCM Shriram Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DCM Shriram Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.7942.27
1040.2941.4
2040.5540.79
5039.3640.5
10039.1946.34
20073.5469.04

Source: Dion Global

DCM Shriram Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DCM Shriram Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.80%, FII holding fell to 1.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DCM Shriram Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTDCM Shriram Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 20, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTDCM Shriram Ind. - Disclosure Under Reg 30 - Material Litigation
Jul 18, 2026, 03:32 PM IST ISTDCM Shriram Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 16, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTDCM Shriram Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 15, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTDCM Shriram Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About DCM Shriram Industries

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC035140 and registration number is 035140. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1160.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S B Mathur
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Madhav B Shriram
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Uday Shriram
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohan Shriram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vineet Manaktala
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Harjeet Singh Chopra
    Director
  • Mrs. V Kavitha Dutt
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay C Kirloskar
    Director
  • Mr. Anurag Surana
    Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Prasad
    Director
  • Mrs. Kamal Kumar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on DCM Shriram Industries Share Price

What is the share price of DCM Shriram Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram Industries is ₹42.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DCM Shriram Industries?

The DCM Shriram Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Shriram Industries?

The market cap of DCM Shriram Industries is ₹372.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DCM Shriram Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Shriram Industries are ₹43.93 and ₹42.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Shriram Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram Industries is ₹181.90 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram Industries is ₹32.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DCM Shriram Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The DCM Shriram Industries has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, 3.96% for the past month, -9.15% over 3 months, -75.08% over 1 year, -31.82% across 3 years, and -12.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Industries are 6.10 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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