What is the share price of DCM Shriram Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram Industries is ₹42.77 as on .

What kind of stock is DCM Shriram Industries? The DCM Shriram Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Shriram Industries? The market cap of DCM Shriram Industries is ₹372.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DCM Shriram Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Shriram Industries are ₹43.93 and ₹42.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Shriram Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram Industries is ₹181.90 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram Industries is ₹32.00 as on .

How has the DCM Shriram Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The DCM Shriram Industries has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, 3.96% for the past month, -9.15% over 3 months, -75.08% over 1 year, -31.82% across 3 years, and -12.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Industries are 6.10 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global