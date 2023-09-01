Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.61
|3.88
|87.85
|106.17
|45.67
|51.29
|51.29
|3.29
|2.17
|12.54
|4.78
|-1.05
|359.51
|297.47
|0.47
|-3.15
|-1.96
|-6.55
|-11.52
|62.28
|121.34
|3.02
|-3.00
|1.28
|9.18
|10.61
|154.75
|416.99
|3.09
|5.84
|14.95
|15.67
|32.83
|329.43
|728.38
|-1.31
|-3.27
|-2.49
|-2.28
|-3.44
|108.48
|81.06
|6.58
|54.46
|70.17
|91.60
|149.75
|321.85
|266.42
|3.22
|-0.36
|5.58
|18.46
|7.77
|187.22
|508.08
|0.74
|-5.93
|2.32
|19.61
|10.70
|72.63
|192.12
|0.73
|-1.53
|1.41
|8.76
|-9.55
|190.32
|374.93
|4.70
|4.74
|45.87
|57.82
|37.92
|329.95
|341.00
|0.89
|-19.17
|-5.24
|17.28
|90.35
|634.13
|720.99
|9.79
|-1.10
|19.80
|34.60
|8.60
|200.21
|226.45
|8.10
|-1.77
|6.71
|14.00
|-0.71
|-0.71
|-0.71
|9.03
|12.12
|44.52
|66.13
|75.95
|329.08
|795.42
|2.04
|22.99
|37.92
|51.79
|31.50
|276.11
|512.22
|0.07
|-6.35
|2.20
|24.55
|-18.75
|171.42
|14.85
|7.21
|13.83
|16.56
|27.08
|7.21
|290.51
|686.76
|2.89
|-0.90
|3.64
|22.90
|14.89
|229.64
|135.06
|3.83
|13.02
|35.62
|34.78
|53.18
|110.68
|61.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC035140 and registration number is 035140. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2123.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is ₹1,176.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is 16.4 and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is ₹135.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is ₹150.80 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. is ₹59.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.