Nurture Well Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NURTURE WELL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Nurture Well Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.96 Closed
-1.27₹ -0.54
As on Mar 11, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nurture Well Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.67₹43.31
₹41.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹46.00
₹41.96
Open Price
₹42.50
Prev. Close
₹42.50
Volume
4,86,547

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nurture Well Industries has gained 215.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 82.28%.

Nurture Well Industries’s current P/E of 11.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Nurture Well Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nurture Well Industries		0.330.4840.1129.0487.15191.73215.14
Nestle India		-1.43-5.5-0.391.3112.3710.428.03
Britannia Industries		-0.46-2.90.24-5.0523.7211.2811.53
Bikaji Foods International		-2.53-6.1-15.7-20.85-6.4119.3914.12
Zydus Wellness		-0.03-6.08-10.94-24.7918.678.380.22
Orkla India		-2.37-2.33-12.85-23.68-23.68-8.61-5.26
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-4.22-11.95-30.27-32.74-34.4720.6119.66
Hindustan Foods		-0.31-10.05-11.55-11.31-12.5-3.991.21
Gopal Snacks		-4.88-7.81-10.65-24.754.39-7.99-4.87
Prataap Snacks		-1.9-8.59-9.35-6.05-9.29.18.56
ADF Foods		-0.82-13.5-10.58-18.09-21.699.760.6
Tasty Bite Eatables		0.96-10.49-11.81-23.84-16.03-6.99-13.46
HMA Agro Industries		-0.44-17.03-14.37-18.84-22.21-24.77-15.7
Lotus Chocolate Company		-1.02-4.89-10.58-36.95-19.4949.34114.61
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-3.32-14.33-29.35-9.8289.0532.1343.24
Apis India		1.29-21.5610.11164.49423.27178.96137.79
Krishival Foods		1.16-6.68-29.97-27.57-20.16-7.23-4.4
Pajson Agro India		-1.51-4.0857.8357.8357.8316.439.56
Mishtann Foods		0.25-10.5-15.5-29.36-24.4-20.329.9
Foods & Inns		5.78-15.14-23.04-39.58-33.99-22.861.81

Over the last one year, Nurture Well Industries has gained 87.15% compared to peers like Nestle India (12.37%), Britannia Industries (23.72%), Bikaji Foods International (-6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Nurture Well Industries has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.03%) and Britannia Industries (11.53%).

Nurture Well Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Nurture Well Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.3941.97
1043.2442.16
2041.741.55
5037.6538.37
10032.234.4
20027.4730.87

Nurture Well Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nurture Well Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding rose to 0.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nurture Well Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 12:19 AM ISTIntegrated Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Feb 16, 2026, 11:00 PM ISTIntegrated Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2026, 6:41 PM ISTIntegrated Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 4:19 AM ISTIntegrated Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 13, 2026, 4:14 AM ISTIntegrated Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Nurture Well Industries

Integrated Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10719DL1995PLC277176 and registration number is 024215. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanidhya Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Paramjit Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aishwarya Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Shashwat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suman Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nurture Well Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Nurture Well Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nurture Well Industries is ₹41.96 as on Mar 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nurture Well Industries?

The Nurture Well Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nurture Well Industries?

The market cap of Nurture Well Industries is ₹976.99 Cr as on Mar 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nurture Well Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nurture Well Industries are ₹43.31 and ₹41.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nurture Well Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nurture Well Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nurture Well Industries is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Nurture Well Industries is ₹17.00 as on Mar 11, 2026.

How has the Nurture Well Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nurture Well Industries has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, 1.94% for the past month, 39.91% over 3 months, 82.28% over 1 year, 191.73% across 3 years, and 215.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nurture Well Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nurture Well Industries are 11.30 and 2.90 on Mar 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Nurture Well Industries News

