Here's the live share price of Nurture Well Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nurture Well Industries has gained 215.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 82.28%.

Nurture Well Industries’s current P/E of 11.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.