Here's the live share price of Nurture Well Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nurture Well Industries has gained 215.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 82.28%.
Nurture Well Industries’s current P/E of 11.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nurture Well Industries
|0.33
|0.48
|40.1
|129.04
|87.15
|191.73
|215.14
|Nestle India
|-1.43
|-5.5
|-0.39
|1.31
|12.37
|10.42
|8.03
|Britannia Industries
|-0.46
|-2.9
|0.24
|-5.05
|23.72
|11.28
|11.53
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.53
|-6.1
|-15.7
|-20.85
|-6.41
|19.39
|14.12
|Zydus Wellness
|-0.03
|-6.08
|-10.94
|-24.79
|18.67
|8.38
|0.22
|Orkla India
|-2.37
|-2.33
|-12.85
|-23.68
|-23.68
|-8.61
|-5.26
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-4.22
|-11.95
|-30.27
|-32.74
|-34.47
|20.61
|19.66
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.31
|-10.05
|-11.55
|-11.31
|-12.5
|-3.99
|1.21
|Gopal Snacks
|-4.88
|-7.81
|-10.65
|-24.75
|4.39
|-7.99
|-4.87
|Prataap Snacks
|-1.9
|-8.59
|-9.35
|-6.05
|-9.2
|9.1
|8.56
|ADF Foods
|-0.82
|-13.5
|-10.58
|-18.09
|-21.69
|9.76
|0.6
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|0.96
|-10.49
|-11.81
|-23.84
|-16.03
|-6.99
|-13.46
|HMA Agro Industries
|-0.44
|-17.03
|-14.37
|-18.84
|-22.21
|-24.77
|-15.7
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-1.02
|-4.89
|-10.58
|-36.95
|-19.49
|49.34
|114.61
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-3.32
|-14.33
|-29.35
|-9.82
|89.05
|32.13
|43.24
|Apis India
|1.29
|-21.56
|10.11
|164.49
|423.27
|178.96
|137.79
|Krishival Foods
|1.16
|-6.68
|-29.97
|-27.57
|-20.16
|-7.23
|-4.4
|Pajson Agro India
|-1.51
|-4.08
|57.83
|57.83
|57.83
|16.43
|9.56
|Mishtann Foods
|0.25
|-10.5
|-15.5
|-29.36
|-24.4
|-20.32
|9.9
|Foods & Inns
|5.78
|-15.14
|-23.04
|-39.58
|-33.99
|-22.86
|1.81
Over the last one year, Nurture Well Industries has gained 87.15% compared to peers like Nestle India (12.37%), Britannia Industries (23.72%), Bikaji Foods International (-6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Nurture Well Industries has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.03%) and Britannia Industries (11.53%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.39
|41.97
|10
|43.24
|42.16
|20
|41.7
|41.55
|50
|37.65
|38.37
|100
|32.2
|34.4
|200
|27.47
|30.87
In the latest quarter, Nurture Well Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding rose to 0.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
|Integrated Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Feb 16, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
|Integrated Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 14, 2026, 6:41 PM IST
|Integrated Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 4:19 AM IST
|Integrated Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 13, 2026, 4:14 AM IST
|Integrated Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Integrated Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10719DL1995PLC277176 and registration number is 024215. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nurture Well Industries is ₹41.96 as on Mar 11, 2026.
The Nurture Well Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nurture Well Industries is ₹976.99 Cr as on Mar 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nurture Well Industries are ₹43.31 and ₹41.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nurture Well Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nurture Well Industries is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Nurture Well Industries is ₹17.00 as on Mar 11, 2026.
The Nurture Well Industries has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, 1.94% for the past month, 39.91% over 3 months, 82.28% over 1 year, 191.73% across 3 years, and 215.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nurture Well Industries are 11.30 and 2.90 on Mar 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.