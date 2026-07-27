Sensex, Nifty 50 today at close: Indian benchmark indices ended Monday’s session with strong gains, recovering from the previous session’s weakness. The Sensex closed at 76,835.78, up 776.01 points or 1.02%, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,995.95, gaining 228.50 points or 0.96%.

Among the top performers on the Sensex 30 pack, Eternal surged 5.70%, followed by InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), which gained 4.77%. Infosys and Bajaj Finance advanced 3.54% each, while Asian Paints added 2.87%.

On the other hand, losses were limited. HDFC Bank slipped 0.32%, Power Grid Corporation of India declined 0.17%, and Axis Bank ended nearly flat, down 0.02%.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at 2:40 PM: At this hour, the domestic benchmark indices were trading with strong gains. The Sensex was up 797.60 points, or 1.05%, at 76,857.37, while the Nifty 50 climbed 229.10 points, or 0.96%, to trade at 23,996.55.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at 1:40 PM: In the afternoon trade, the domestic benchmark indices traded firmly in the green. At this hour, the Sensex was up 641.02 points, or 0.84%, at 76,700.79, while the Nifty 50 gained 180.20 points, or 0.76%, to trade at 23,947.65

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at 11:30 AM: The domestic equity markets continued to trade higher. The Nifty 50 was up 198 points or 0.83% to trade at 23,965, while the Sensex was up 703 points or 0.92% to trade at 76,756.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at open: Indian stock market surged in Monday’s trade after crude oil prices slipped below the $100 a barrel mark. The Nifty 50 opened the trade 190 points or 0.80% higher at 23,957, while the BSE Sensex surged 585.52 points or 0.77% to open at 76,645.

InterGlobe Aviation surged 3.3% to grab the top spot. It was followed by Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Max Healthcare, Tata Consumer Products, and many other stocks.

Share market today ahead of opening: The global markets are trading largely in the green after the US and Iran halted fighting for the second consecutive day. This impact led to a 4% fall in crude oil prices. It is now trading below the $100 a barrel mark. Following it, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start for Indian markets, up 88 points or 0.37%.

Earlier on Friday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.43% lower at 23,767.45, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.43% lower at 76,059.77.

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Key global and domestic cues for July 27, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Monday’s trade on a cautious note following a fall in crude oil prices and a cool-off in the US-Iran fight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down in the red, dropping 0.3%, while the Topix surged 0.61%. The Kospi advanced 0.06%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was 1.46% higher. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were last at 25,020, higher than the index’s Friday close of 24,963.23.

US Stock Futures

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading higher on Monday morning after crude oil prices dropped amid a pause in the fight between the US and Iran. Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose by 244 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 Futures gained 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures advanced 1.2%.

US markets on Friday

On Friday, the S&P 500 index added just 0.05% and closed at 7,411.98 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.64% to end at 24,975.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 235.60 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 51,947.25.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 5.36% lower at $84.52 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 5% lower at $91.97, trading significantly below the psychologically important level of $100. On COMEX, crude prices slipped 5.4% to trade at $84.50 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,095 an ounce, up 0.59%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,43,510 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 0.21% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,43,270 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,07,632.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.70% higher at $59.90 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate surged 1.4%% to Rs 2.22 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 3,892.77 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 5,453.55 crore on July 24, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.28% lower at 101.19. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.28% to close at 96.56 to the dollar on July 24.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

The Small Finance sector’s stocks surged the most in Friday’s trade, rising 3% in market capitalisation. Further, Plastics stocks were followed by the Beverages – Alcoholic sector stocks, which were further followed by the Aquaculture stocks. However, the Electronics sector stocks fell the most, declining 2.77%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Jindal BC Group’s market cap rose the most in Friday’s session, rising 4.5%. It was followed by the CK Birla Group. Apart from that, Hero Group’s market capitalisation dropped the most, declining 2.85%. In the list of Hero Group stocks, Hero MotoCorp’s share pulled back 3.15%.