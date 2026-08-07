What is the share price of AVT Natural Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVT Natural Products is ₹71.80 as on .

What kind of stock is AVT Natural Products? The AVT Natural Products is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVT Natural Products? The market cap of AVT Natural Products is ₹1,093.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AVT Natural Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of AVT Natural Products are ₹72.25 and ₹70.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVT Natural Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVT Natural Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVT Natural Products is ₹83.50 and 52-week low of AVT Natural Products is ₹53.34 as on .

How has the AVT Natural Products performed historically in terms of returns? The AVT Natural Products has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 1.96% for the past month, 4.31% over 3 months, 3.15% over 1 year, -6.78% across 3 years, and 1.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVT Natural Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVT Natural Products are 16.87 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global