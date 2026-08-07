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AVT Natural Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVT NATURAL PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of AVT Natural Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.80 Closed
0.38₹ 0.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AVT Natural Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.92₹72.25
₹71.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.34₹83.50
₹71.80
Open Price
₹72.25
Prev. Close
₹71.53
Volume
2,669

Source: Dion Global

AVT Natural Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AVT Natural Products has gained 3.15% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, AVT Natural Products has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

AVT Natural Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AVT Natural Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.6670.84
1070.270.62
2070.1870.46
5070.4469.85
10067.0368.72
20067.2168.31

Source: Dion Global

AVT Natural Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AVT Natural Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AVT Natural Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTAVT Natural Prod - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 24, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTAVT Natural Prod - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 24, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTAVT Natural Prod - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTAVT Natural Prod - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 10, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTAVT Natural Prod - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About AVT Natural Products

AVT Natural Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142TN1986PLC012780 and registration number is 012780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 683.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Thomas
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Kavitha Vijay
    Director
  • Mr. M M Venkatachalam
    Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Thomas
    Director
  • Mr. Ranganath N Krishna
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Thomas
    Director

FAQs on AVT Natural Products Share Price

What is the share price of AVT Natural Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVT Natural Products is ₹71.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AVT Natural Products?

The AVT Natural Products is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVT Natural Products?

The market cap of AVT Natural Products is ₹1,093.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AVT Natural Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AVT Natural Products are ₹72.25 and ₹70.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVT Natural Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVT Natural Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVT Natural Products is ₹83.50 and 52-week low of AVT Natural Products is ₹53.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AVT Natural Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The AVT Natural Products has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 1.96% for the past month, 4.31% over 3 months, 3.15% over 1 year, -6.78% across 3 years, and 1.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVT Natural Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVT Natural Products are 16.87 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

AVT Natural Products News

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