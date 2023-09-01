Follow Us

AVT NATURAL PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Agricultural Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹81.35 Closed
-0.85-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
AVT Natural Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.95₹82.95
₹81.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.70₹124.70
₹81.35
Open Price
₹82.00
Prev. Close
₹82.05
Volume
1,31,061

AVT Natural Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.72
  • R283.83
  • R384.72
  • Pivot
    81.83
  • S180.72
  • S279.83
  • S378.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5110.8480.6
  • 10107.4180.45
  • 20103.4781.65
  • 50105.1284.67
  • 10098.9987.44
  • 200100.290.84

AVT Natural Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.55-5.56-8.16-7.85-22.4795.68158.64
6.9222.2831.1815.879.9092.9192.91
-0.3364.1491.83102.07120.71508.42141.19

AVT Natural Products Ltd. Share Holdings

AVT Natural Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Shareholders meeting
    AVT Natural Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 25, 2023
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:34 AM

About AVT Natural Products Ltd.

AVT Natural Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142TN1986PLC012780 and registration number is 012780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Grinding and processing of spices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 541.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Thomas
    Chairman
  • Mr. M A Alagappan
    Director
  • Mr. P Shankar
    Director
  • Mr. A D Bopana
    Director
  • Mrs. Shanthi Thomas
    Director
  • Mr. Habib Hussain
    Director
  • Mrs. Kavitha Vijay
    Director

FAQs on AVT Natural Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AVT Natural Products Ltd.?

The market cap of AVT Natural Products Ltd. is ₹1,238.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AVT Natural Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AVT Natural Products Ltd. is 22.02 and PB ratio of AVT Natural Products Ltd. is 2.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AVT Natural Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVT Natural Products Ltd. is ₹81.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVT Natural Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVT Natural Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVT Natural Products Ltd. is ₹124.70 and 52-week low of AVT Natural Products Ltd. is ₹73.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

