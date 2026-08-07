Here's the live share price of AVT Natural Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AVT Natural Products has gained 3.15% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, AVT Natural Products has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.66
|70.84
|10
|70.2
|70.62
|20
|70.18
|70.46
|50
|70.44
|69.85
|100
|67.03
|68.72
|200
|67.21
|68.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AVT Natural Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|AVT Natural Prod - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|AVT Natural Prod - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|AVT Natural Prod - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|AVT Natural Prod - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|AVT Natural Prod - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
AVT Natural Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142TN1986PLC012780 and registration number is 012780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 683.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVT Natural Products is ₹71.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AVT Natural Products is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AVT Natural Products is ₹1,093.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AVT Natural Products are ₹72.25 and ₹70.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVT Natural Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVT Natural Products is ₹83.50 and 52-week low of AVT Natural Products is ₹53.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AVT Natural Products has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 1.96% for the past month, 4.31% over 3 months, 3.15% over 1 year, -6.78% across 3 years, and 1.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVT Natural Products are 16.87 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global