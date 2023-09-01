Name
AVT Natural Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142TN1986PLC012780 and registration number is 012780. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Grinding and processing of spices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 541.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AVT Natural Products Ltd. is ₹1,238.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AVT Natural Products Ltd. is 22.02 and PB ratio of AVT Natural Products Ltd. is 2.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVT Natural Products Ltd. is ₹81.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVT Natural Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVT Natural Products Ltd. is ₹124.70 and 52-week low of AVT Natural Products Ltd. is ₹73.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.