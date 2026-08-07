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Gulshan Polyols Share Price

NSE
BSE

GULSHAN POLYOLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gulshan Polyols along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹203.00 Closed
-2.05₹ -4.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gulshan Polyols Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹202.95₹227.65
₹203.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.75₹221.70
₹203.00
Open Price
₹213.10
Prev. Close
₹207.25
Volume
2,03,023

Source: Dion Global

Gulshan Polyols Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gulshan Polyols has gained 17.48% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Gulshan Polyols has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Gulshan Polyols Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gulshan Polyols Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5195.56200.98
10192.44197.07
20188.58194.07
50193.32191.13
100182.38183.58
200162.99175.27

Source: Dion Global

Gulshan Polyols Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gulshan Polyols remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gulshan Polyols Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTGulshan Polyols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTGulshan Polyols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTGulshan Polyols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Aug 06, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTGulshan Polyols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTGulshan Polyols - Results-Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Gulshan Polyols

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231UP2000PLC034918 and registration number is 034918. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2312.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Chandra Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Arushi Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Aditi Pasari
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwani K Vats
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Archana Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Soumyajit Mitra
    Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Vardhaman Dooger
    Director

FAQs on Gulshan Polyols Share Price

What is the share price of Gulshan Polyols?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulshan Polyols is ₹203.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gulshan Polyols?

The Gulshan Polyols is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gulshan Polyols?

The market cap of Gulshan Polyols is ₹1,266.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gulshan Polyols?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gulshan Polyols are ₹227.65 and ₹202.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gulshan Polyols?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulshan Polyols stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulshan Polyols is ₹221.70 and 52-week low of Gulshan Polyols is ₹121.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gulshan Polyols performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gulshan Polyols has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, 6.53% for the past month, 7.84% over 3 months, 17.48% over 1 year, 0.55% across 3 years, and -1.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gulshan Polyols?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gulshan Polyols are 29.69 and 1.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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