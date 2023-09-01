Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|9,46,536
|0.44
|20.3
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|8,48,509
|0.27
|18.2
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|1,43,473
|0.07
|3.08
Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231UP2000PLC034918 and registration number is 034918. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of country liquor. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1100.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is ₹1,385.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is 34.75 and PB ratio of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is 2.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is ₹222.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulshan Polyols Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is ₹275.00 and 52-week low of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is ₹160.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.