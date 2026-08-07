Here's the live share price of Gulshan Polyols along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gulshan Polyols has gained 17.48% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Gulshan Polyols has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|195.56
|200.98
|10
|192.44
|197.07
|20
|188.58
|194.07
|50
|193.32
|191.13
|100
|182.38
|183.58
|200
|162.99
|175.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gulshan Polyols remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Gulshan Polyols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Gulshan Polyols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Gulshan Polyols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Gulshan Polyols - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Gulshan Polyols - Results-Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231UP2000PLC034918 and registration number is 034918. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2312.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulshan Polyols is ₹203.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gulshan Polyols is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gulshan Polyols is ₹1,266.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gulshan Polyols are ₹227.65 and ₹202.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulshan Polyols stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulshan Polyols is ₹221.70 and 52-week low of Gulshan Polyols is ₹121.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gulshan Polyols has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, 6.53% for the past month, 7.84% over 3 months, 17.48% over 1 year, 0.55% across 3 years, and -1.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gulshan Polyols are 29.69 and 1.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global