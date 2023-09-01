What is the Market Cap of Gulshan Polyols Ltd.? The market cap of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is ₹1,385.87 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gulshan Polyols Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is 34.75 and PB ratio of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is 2.41 as on .

What is the share price of Gulshan Polyols Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is ₹222.20 as on .