What is the share price of Gulshan Polyols? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulshan Polyols is ₹203.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gulshan Polyols? The Gulshan Polyols is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gulshan Polyols? The market cap of Gulshan Polyols is ₹1,266.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gulshan Polyols? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gulshan Polyols are ₹227.65 and ₹202.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gulshan Polyols? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulshan Polyols stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulshan Polyols is ₹221.70 and 52-week low of Gulshan Polyols is ₹121.75 as on .

How has the Gulshan Polyols performed historically in terms of returns? The Gulshan Polyols has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, 6.53% for the past month, 7.84% over 3 months, 17.48% over 1 year, 0.55% across 3 years, and -1.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gulshan Polyols? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gulshan Polyols are 29.69 and 1.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global