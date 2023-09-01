Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GULSHAN POLYOLS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹222.20 Closed
0.571.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹219.40₹225.00
₹222.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.77₹275.00
₹222.20
Open Price
₹222.30
Prev. Close
₹220.95
Volume
1,21,540

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1224.87
  • R2227.73
  • R3230.47
  • Pivot
    222.13
  • S1219.27
  • S2216.53
  • S3213.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5246.87222.74
  • 10251.62218.82
  • 20249.62215.85
  • 50259.66219.31
  • 100255.8219.16
  • 200296.75216.96

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
-1.17-5.18-5.788.27-11.4275.68114.31
5.1010.41-8.28-4.10-8.92464.47330.47
7.122.96-4.58-8.75-41.20-6.2044.99
1.168.560.051.68-20.09-10.92-10.92
-5.59-9.389.4813.447.5427.9427.94
-0.964.72-9.8848.6031.6290.8090.80
22.2467.4086.08163.97134.05352.2383.24
-0.77-1.728.3411.46-18.4257.43108.82
8.738.603.4624.40-16.05114.12206.11
11.649.2910.5433.3113.57159.77558.53
-1.053.954.10-9.82-30.13-25.52-25.52
11.305.695.5836.360.72923.37525.05
-1.0118.1927.6234.56102.73116.29116.29
3.5711.1226.1924.14-1.23228.1148.35
9.5213.0216.095.86-1.16523.20133.73
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.3414.4126.2268.0516.5660.5660.56
7.836.4542.9342.90-8.4015.2515.25
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. Share Holdings

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund9,46,5360.4420.3
Quant Small Cap Fund8,48,5090.2718.2
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund1,43,4730.073.08

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Please find the YouTube link below w.r.t an interaction in an impromptu discussion with Dr. Chandra Kumar Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of Gulshan Polyols Limited over a live Interview at ET Swades today on August 24, 2023 which is self-explanatory and is for the information and perusal of all the stakeholders.'.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 03:00 PM

About Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231UP2000PLC034918 and registration number is 034918. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of country liquor. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1100.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Chandra Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Arushi Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Aditi Pasari
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwani K Vats
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Maheshwar
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kapoor
    Director
  • Ms. Archana Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gulshan Polyols Ltd.?

The market cap of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is ₹1,385.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gulshan Polyols Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is 34.75 and PB ratio of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is 2.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gulshan Polyols Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is ₹222.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gulshan Polyols Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulshan Polyols Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is ₹275.00 and 52-week low of Gulshan Polyols Ltd. is ₹160.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data