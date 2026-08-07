Here's the live share price of Chaman Lal Setia Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chaman Lal Setia Exports has declined 4.24% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Chaman Lal Setia Exports has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|282.58
|289.16
|10
|280.85
|285.67
|20
|281.28
|283.96
|50
|284.24
|281.96
|100
|271.77
|277.57
|200
|267.52
|277.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chaman Lal Setia Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.57%, FII holding rose to 3.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Chaman Lal Setia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:59 PM IST IST
|Chaman Lal Setia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Chaman Lal Setia - Board Meeting Outcome for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Chaman Lal Setia - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Chaman Lal Setia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB1994PLC015083 and registration number is 015083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1439.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chaman Lal Setia Exports is ₹278.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chaman Lal Setia Exports is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chaman Lal Setia Exports is ₹1,382.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chaman Lal Setia Exports are ₹299.00 and ₹275.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chaman Lal Setia Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chaman Lal Setia Exports is ₹321.20 and 52-week low of Chaman Lal Setia Exports is ₹203.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chaman Lal Setia Exports has shown returns of -5.44% over the past day, -3.89% for the past month, -6.9% over 3 months, -4.24% over 1 year, 10.57% across 3 years, and 17.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chaman Lal Setia Exports are 11.05 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global