Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Commodities - Trading - Rice | Smallcap | NSE
₹202.25 Closed
-0.78-1.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹200.10₹205.00
₹202.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.50₹222.00
₹202.25
Open Price
₹204.40
Prev. Close
₹203.85
Volume
1,31,310

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1205.1
  • R2207.5
  • R3210
  • Pivot
    202.6
  • S1200.2
  • S2197.7
  • S3195.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5106205.15
  • 10108.97205.13
  • 20108.5201.02
  • 50108.12191.19
  • 100105.44181.82
  • 200105.23166.23

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.984.9515.8027.9689.1557.4357.43
0.392.858.0316.5621.9853.934.53
-1.05-10.9737.6365.9874.52197.56194.62
-4.229.696.17-39.16-61.22-61.22-61.22
-2.35-6.23-7.34-33.43-54.48214.22-1.39

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB1994PLC015083 and registration number is 015083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 932.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Setia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Setia
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shweta Setia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Setia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sankesh Setia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raghav Peshawaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Jhamb
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pooja Kukar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Amar Jyoti Bagga
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is ₹1,46.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is 8.52 and PB ratio of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is ₹202.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is ₹222.00 and 52-week low of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is ₹102.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

