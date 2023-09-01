Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB1994PLC015083 and registration number is 015083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 932.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is ₹1,46.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is 8.52 and PB ratio of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is ₹202.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is ₹222.00 and 52-week low of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is ₹102.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.