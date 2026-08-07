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Chaman Lal Setia Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHAMAN LAL SETIA EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Chaman Lal Setia Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹278.00 Closed
-5.44₹ -16.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chaman Lal Setia Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹275.25₹299.00
₹278.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹203.70₹321.20
₹278.00
Open Price
₹299.00
Prev. Close
₹294.00
Volume
22,840

Source: Dion Global

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chaman Lal Setia Exports has declined 4.24% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Chaman Lal Setia Exports has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5282.58289.16
10280.85285.67
20281.28283.96
50284.24281.96
100271.77277.57
200267.52277.06

Source: Dion Global

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chaman Lal Setia Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.57%, FII holding rose to 3.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chaman Lal Setia Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTChaman Lal Setia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 02:59 PM IST ISTChaman Lal Setia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTChaman Lal Setia - Board Meeting Outcome for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTChaman Lal Setia - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTChaman Lal Setia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Chaman Lal Setia Exports

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB1994PLC015083 and registration number is 015083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1439.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Setia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Setia
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankit Setia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sankesh Setia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Kukar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ridhima Bahl
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sakshi Sodhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chaman Lal Setia Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Chaman Lal Setia Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chaman Lal Setia Exports is ₹278.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chaman Lal Setia Exports?

The Chaman Lal Setia Exports is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chaman Lal Setia Exports?

The market cap of Chaman Lal Setia Exports is ₹1,382.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chaman Lal Setia Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chaman Lal Setia Exports are ₹299.00 and ₹275.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chaman Lal Setia Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chaman Lal Setia Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chaman Lal Setia Exports is ₹321.20 and 52-week low of Chaman Lal Setia Exports is ₹203.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chaman Lal Setia Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chaman Lal Setia Exports has shown returns of -5.44% over the past day, -3.89% for the past month, -6.9% over 3 months, -4.24% over 1 year, 10.57% across 3 years, and 17.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chaman Lal Setia Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chaman Lal Setia Exports are 11.05 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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