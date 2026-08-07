What is the share price of Chaman Lal Setia Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chaman Lal Setia Exports is ₹278.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Chaman Lal Setia Exports? The Chaman Lal Setia Exports is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chaman Lal Setia Exports? The market cap of Chaman Lal Setia Exports is ₹1,382.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chaman Lal Setia Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chaman Lal Setia Exports are ₹299.00 and ₹275.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chaman Lal Setia Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chaman Lal Setia Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chaman Lal Setia Exports is ₹321.20 and 52-week low of Chaman Lal Setia Exports is ₹203.70 as on .

How has the Chaman Lal Setia Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Chaman Lal Setia Exports has shown returns of -5.44% over the past day, -3.89% for the past month, -6.9% over 3 months, -4.24% over 1 year, 10.57% across 3 years, and 17.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chaman Lal Setia Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chaman Lal Setia Exports are 11.05 and 1.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global