What is the share price of BCL Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCL Industries is ₹37.00 as on .

What kind of stock is BCL Industries? The BCL Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BCL Industries? The market cap of BCL Industries is ₹1,092.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BCL Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of BCL Industries are ₹37.53 and ₹36.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BCL Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCL Industries is ₹45.38 and 52-week low of BCL Industries is ₹25.52 as on .

How has the BCL Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The BCL Industries has shown returns of 0.76% over the past day, 6.97% for the past month, 2.24% over 3 months, -15.47% over 1 year, -7.89% across 3 years, and 6.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BCL Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BCL Industries are 9.50 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global