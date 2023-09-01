Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.04
|5.04
|6.78
|17.88
|38.31
|284.65
|284.65
|-5.80
|-14.81
|-20.39
|-7.32
|-48.50
|31.18
|31.18
|-0.80
|-7.31
|19.80
|31.70
|3.38
|105.02
|13,021.05
|3.22
|-0.93
|3.43
|12.82
|-3.71
|175.36
|142.58
|5.49
|13.06
|29.38
|106.74
|59.25
|89.89
|89.89
|-0.56
|-7.11
|3.55
|-4.93
|6.24
|15.51
|24.62
|1.82
|-4.98
|12.27
|-1.50
|25.19
|648.62
|722.66
|2.38
|5.94
|13.24
|7.72
|1,013.88
|2,951.06
|2,970.12
|4.41
|31.69
|33.62
|28.63
|-11.83
|6.16
|6.16
|1.49
|-1.28
|2.33
|-4.80
|-0.97
|88.65
|137.45
|2.26
|1.12
|7.10
|0.56
|11.04
|-8.59
|196.72
|-10.00
|-36.84
|-46.00
|-58.42
|-74.66
|-28.48
|-20.00
|2.19
|-10.40
|20.52
|4.11
|0.20
|1,578.40
|1,578.40
|0
|42.86
|42.86
|-16.67
|-33.33
|-76.74
|-96.44
|0.76
|8.84
|-2.20
|15.27
|2.56
|87.79
|-26.87
|3.54
|1.90
|-10.56
|0.63
|-30.90
|-30.00
|-22.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, F.Dividend & Stock Split
|02 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider Iissue of Warrants
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
BCL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PB1976PLC003624 and registration number is 003624. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1987.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BCL Industries Ltd. is ₹1,232.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BCL Industries Ltd. is 17.75 and PB ratio of BCL Industries Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCL Industries Ltd. is ₹493.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCL Industries Ltd. is ₹534.50 and 52-week low of BCL Industries Ltd. is ₹278.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.