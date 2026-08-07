Here's the live share price of BCL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BCL Industries has declined 15.47% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, BCL Industries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.68
|36.64
|10
|35.42
|36.2
|20
|35.46
|35.85
|50
|35.32
|35.25
|100
|33.49
|34.42
|200
|33.16
|34.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BCL Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|BCL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|BCL Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval And Adoption Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:44 PM IST IST
|BCL Industries - Announcement Under Reg 30 SEBI (LODR) - Capacity Addition (Commissioning Of 150 KLPD Ethanol Plant)
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|BCL Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|BCL Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Recognition Received By Joint Managing Director
Source: Dion Global
BCL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PB1976PLC003624 and registration number is 003624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1894.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCL Industries is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BCL Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BCL Industries is ₹1,092.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BCL Industries are ₹37.53 and ₹36.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCL Industries is ₹45.38 and 52-week low of BCL Industries is ₹25.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BCL Industries has shown returns of 0.76% over the past day, 6.97% for the past month, 2.24% over 3 months, -15.47% over 1 year, -7.89% across 3 years, and 6.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BCL Industries are 9.50 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.
Source: Dion Global