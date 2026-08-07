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BCL Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BCL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of BCL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.00 Closed
0.76₹ 0.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BCL Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.59₹37.53
₹37.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.52₹45.38
₹37.00
Open Price
₹37.11
Prev. Close
₹36.72
Volume
16,553

Source: Dion Global

BCL Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BCL Industries has declined 15.47% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, BCL Industries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

BCL Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BCL Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.6836.64
1035.4236.2
2035.4635.85
5035.3235.25
10033.4934.42
20033.1634.91

Source: Dion Global

BCL Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BCL Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BCL Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTBCL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTBCL Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval And Adoption Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
Jul 13, 2026, 04:44 PM IST ISTBCL Industries - Announcement Under Reg 30 SEBI (LODR) - Capacity Addition (Commissioning Of 150 KLPD Ethanol Plant)
Jul 09, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTBCL Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTBCL Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Recognition Received By Joint Managing Director

Source: Dion Global

About BCL Industries

BCL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PB1976PLC003624 and registration number is 003624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1894.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Maj.Gen.(Retd.) Parampal Singh Bal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kushal Mittal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sat Narain Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neerja Jain
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Kahan Singh Pannu
    Independent Director

FAQs on BCL Industries Share Price

What is the share price of BCL Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCL Industries is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BCL Industries?

The BCL Industries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BCL Industries?

The market cap of BCL Industries is ₹1,092.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BCL Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BCL Industries are ₹37.53 and ₹36.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BCL Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCL Industries is ₹45.38 and 52-week low of BCL Industries is ₹25.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BCL Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The BCL Industries has shown returns of 0.76% over the past day, 6.97% for the past month, 2.24% over 3 months, -15.47% over 1 year, -7.89% across 3 years, and 6.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BCL Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BCL Industries are 9.50 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

BCL Industries News

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