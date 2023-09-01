Follow Us

BCL Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BCL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹493.30 Closed
2.813.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BCL Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹479.35₹500.00
₹493.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹278.65₹534.50
₹493.30
Open Price
₹483.40
Prev. Close
₹479.85
Volume
2,07,941

BCL Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1502.55
  • R2511.6
  • R3523.2
  • Pivot
    490.95
  • S1481.9
  • S2470.3
  • S3461.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5329.49473.68
  • 10326.87469.89
  • 20328.94468.34
  • 50346.44469.55
  • 100362.65460.41
  • 200397.74436.62

BCL Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

BCL Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

BCL Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, F.Dividend & Stock Split
02 Mar, 2023Board MeetingTo consider Iissue of Warrants
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital

About BCL Industries Ltd.

BCL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PB1976PLC003624 and registration number is 003624. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1987.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Chander Nayyar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kushal Mittal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sat Narain Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neerja Jain
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Parampal Singh Bal
    Independent Director

FAQs on BCL Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BCL Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of BCL Industries Ltd. is ₹1,232.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BCL Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BCL Industries Ltd. is 17.75 and PB ratio of BCL Industries Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BCL Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BCL Industries Ltd. is ₹493.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BCL Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BCL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BCL Industries Ltd. is ₹534.50 and 52-week low of BCL Industries Ltd. is ₹278.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

