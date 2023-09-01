Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AVADH SUGAR & ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹577.90 Closed
0.030.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹571.45₹586.50
₹577.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹392.00₹618.45
₹577.90
Open Price
₹585.50
Prev. Close
₹577.70
Volume
88,894

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1585.32
  • R2593.43
  • R3600.37
  • Pivot
    578.38
  • S1570.27
  • S2563.33
  • S3555.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5499.17554.1
  • 10507.54547.56
  • 20506.46548.08
  • 50520.29543
  • 100535.09528.16
  • 200598.51518.44

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122UP2015PLC069635 and registration number is 069635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2743.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nandini Nopany
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Nopany
    Co-Chairperson
  • Mr. Devendra Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Ashvin Dalal
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Swarup
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
    Director
  • Mr. Kalpataru Tripathy
    Director
  • Mrs. Kausalya Madhavan
    Director

FAQs on Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹1,156.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is 11.26 and PB ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is 1.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹577.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹618.45 and 52-week low of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹392.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data