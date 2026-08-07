Here's the live share price of Avadh Sugar & Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Avadh Sugar & Energy has gained 37.49% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Avadh Sugar & Energy has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|525.09
|577.18
|10
|531.45
|557.3
|20
|528.69
|539.05
|50
|490.22
|509.57
|100
|478.15
|481.23
|200
|424.9
|460.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Avadh Sugar & Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.27%, FII holding fell to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Avadh Sugar & Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Avadh Sugar & Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Avadh Sugar & Energy - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Avadh Sugar & Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Avadh Sugar & Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122UP2015PLC069635 and registration number is 069635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2693.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avadh Sugar & Energy is ₹598.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avadh Sugar & Energy is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy is ₹1,197.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avadh Sugar & Energy are ₹612.00 and ₹596.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avadh Sugar & Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avadh Sugar & Energy is ₹648.45 and 52-week low of Avadh Sugar & Energy is ₹307.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avadh Sugar & Energy has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, 15.86% for the past month, 14.47% over 3 months, 37.49% over 1 year, 1.52% across 3 years, and 5.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy are 18.15 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global