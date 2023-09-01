What is the Market Cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.? The market cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹1,156.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.? P/E ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is 11.26 and PB ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is 1.3 as on .

What is the share price of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹577.90 as on .