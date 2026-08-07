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Avadh Sugar & Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVADH SUGAR & ENERGY

KK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Avadh Sugar & Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹598.00 Closed
-0.99₹ -6.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Avadh Sugar & Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹596.80₹612.00
₹598.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹307.75₹648.45
₹598.00
Open Price
₹602.90
Prev. Close
₹604.00
Volume
3,935

Source: Dion Global

Avadh Sugar & Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Avadh Sugar & Energy has gained 37.49% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Avadh Sugar & Energy has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Avadh Sugar & Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Avadh Sugar & Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5525.09577.18
10531.45557.3
20528.69539.05
50490.22509.57
100478.15481.23
200424.9460.86

Source: Dion Global

Avadh Sugar & Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avadh Sugar & Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.27%, FII holding fell to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Avadh Sugar & Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTAvadh Sugar & Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 03, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTAvadh Sugar & Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTAvadh Sugar & Energy - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTAvadh Sugar & Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 29, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTAvadh Sugar & Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Avadh Sugar & Energy

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122UP2015PLC069635 and registration number is 069635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2693.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Nandini Nopany
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Nopany
    Co-Chairperson
  • Mr. Sukhvir Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Dalal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Ashvin Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Swarup
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpataru Tripathy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kausalya Madhavan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avadh Sugar & Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Avadh Sugar & Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avadh Sugar & Energy is ₹598.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avadh Sugar & Energy?

The Avadh Sugar & Energy is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy?

The market cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy is ₹1,197.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avadh Sugar & Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avadh Sugar & Energy are ₹612.00 and ₹596.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avadh Sugar & Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avadh Sugar & Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avadh Sugar & Energy is ₹648.45 and 52-week low of Avadh Sugar & Energy is ₹307.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Avadh Sugar & Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avadh Sugar & Energy has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, 15.86% for the past month, 14.47% over 3 months, 37.49% over 1 year, 1.52% across 3 years, and 5.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy are 18.15 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Avadh Sugar & Energy News

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