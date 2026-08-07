What is the share price of Avadh Sugar & Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avadh Sugar & Energy is ₹598.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Avadh Sugar & Energy? The Avadh Sugar & Energy is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy? The market cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy is ₹1,197.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Avadh Sugar & Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Avadh Sugar & Energy are ₹612.00 and ₹596.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avadh Sugar & Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avadh Sugar & Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avadh Sugar & Energy is ₹648.45 and 52-week low of Avadh Sugar & Energy is ₹307.75 as on .

How has the Avadh Sugar & Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Avadh Sugar & Energy has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, 15.86% for the past month, 14.47% over 3 months, 37.49% over 1 year, 1.52% across 3 years, and 5.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy are 18.15 and 1.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global