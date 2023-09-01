Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.66
|-1.22
|19.65
|34.44
|8.47
|199.84
|226.06
|3.40
|2.28
|12.66
|4.89
|-0.95
|360.00
|297.89
|0.40
|-3.22
|-2.03
|-6.62
|-11.58
|62.16
|121.18
|3.02
|-3.00
|1.28
|9.18
|10.61
|154.75
|416.99
|3.22
|5.98
|15.10
|15.82
|33.00
|329.97
|729.43
|-1.29
|-3.25
|-2.47
|-2.27
|-3.42
|108.52
|81.09
|6.58
|54.46
|70.17
|91.60
|149.75
|321.85
|266.42
|3.21
|-0.37
|5.57
|18.44
|7.76
|187.18
|508.00
|0.55
|-6.12
|2.12
|19.38
|10.48
|72.29
|191.55
|0.62
|-1.64
|1.30
|8.64
|-9.65
|190.00
|374.41
|4.81
|4.86
|46.02
|57.98
|38.07
|330.41
|341.47
|1.22
|-18.90
|-4.93
|17.67
|90.97
|636.52
|723.66
|12.57
|3.84
|87.78
|106.10
|45.61
|51.23
|51.23
|8.16
|-1.71
|6.78
|14.07
|-0.65
|-0.65
|-0.65
|9.38
|12.49
|44.99
|66.66
|76.52
|330.47
|798.31
|2.69
|23.77
|38.80
|52.75
|32.34
|278.50
|516.11
|0.35
|-6.09
|2.49
|24.89
|-18.53
|172.17
|15.17
|7.62
|14.26
|16.99
|27.55
|7.62
|291.97
|689.71
|2.58
|-1.19
|3.33
|22.53
|14.54
|228.64
|134.36
|4.47
|13.72
|36.46
|35.61
|54.12
|111.97
|62.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122UP2015PLC069635 and registration number is 069635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2743.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹1,156.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is 11.26 and PB ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is 1.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹577.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹618.45 and 52-week low of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. is ₹392.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.